These 8 Ground Veal Recipes Show Off Veal at Its Most Lean and Tender Best
Leaner and more delicately flavored than beef, ground veal is also very tender. It's perfect in just about anything that calls for ground beef, which means Italian dishes like spaghetti Bolognese and lasagna are a great way to try it. Give ground veal a go in any one of these delicious recipes featuring everything from our best meatballs, to a veal and eggplant moussaka to find your favorite!
Bistro Veal Burgers
Ground veal instantly upgrades your grilled burgers to fancy steakhouse status. With the addition of fresh basil and rosemary, you will be amazed at how easy and tasty these veal burgers are!
Cubanelle and Veal Bolognese
This is a hearty Bolognese sauce made with ground veal, ground beef, fresh Cubanelle peppers, and crushed tomatoes. "This is easy to put together and pretty tasty," says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen. "It seems hard to believe, but it really does get thick like a ragù in only thirty minutes!"
Dutch Croquetten
Cooked ground veal is added to a smooth paprika-spiced white sauce, shaped into cylinders, breaded, and fried. Typically, these croquettes are served as finger food at parties or between slices of bread with a spicy mustard dipping sauce for pure comfort food.
Man-Catching Meat Loaf
Ground veal, ground beef, and Italian sausage are combined with minced vegetables, herbs, and lots of seasonings. There's so much flavor in every bite.
Veal and Eggplant Moussaka
A tasty ground veal sauce is layered with slices of eggplant and feta cheese in this Greek lasagna. "An amazing dish!" says recipe reviewer tiulpan: "All my friends who tried it loved this moussaka and asked for the recipe!"
Croatian Cevapi
Enjoy these free-form homemade sausage-style patties, made with ground veal and ground beef, seasoned with garlic, paprika, and red pepper flakes. A delicious take on Croatian cevapi.
The Best Meatballs
A combination of ground veal, beef, and pork make the best meatballs ever! "I simply dropped them into a crockpot full of homemade spaghetti sauce and let them cook with the sauce all afternoon!" says home cook SurfSkiba. "My husband told me that these were absolutely the best meatballs he had ever tried!"
Cannelloni Florentine
In this Italian-inspired, family-friendly meal, cannelloni pasta tubes are stuffed with a hearty combination of tender ground veal, carrots, and nutritious spinach, then baked in a rich, cheesy tomato-garlic sauce.