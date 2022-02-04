15 Ground Sausage Dips to Satisfy the Meat Lovers at the Party
Set out a hot and hearty dip made with melty cheese and well-seasoned sausage, and watch party-goers snatch up chips, bread, vegetables, and anything else they can lay their hands on to scoop up every irresistible bit. But you'd better watch fast because that dip's not going to last long. We've rounded up 15 of our favorite crowd-pleasing ground sausage dip recipes for your next get-together, but be prepared for the stampede.
Sausage Cheese Dip
"This is delicious! The first time I made it, it was for 6 adults and 5 children, and it was devoured," says Allrecipes Allstar Judy in Delaware. "Two adults asked for the recipe. It has a little kick to it, but not too much for kids. Even leftover dip reheated well and tasted great the next day. Wonderful!!"
Baked Sausage Dip
With multiple types of cheese and Italian seasoning, this sausage dip is everything you love about a meaty pasta recipe, minus the pasta. It pairs well with crackers or slices of bread, but you can also whip up some pasta chips in the air fryer or oven.
Big Game Dip
Thick Velveeta cheese helps balance out spicy pork sausage, hot sauce, salsa, and chopped fresh jalapeño. If you need to adjust the spice level, you can use milder sausage and salsa and omit the jalapeño, but be sure to keep the hot sauce to maintain its flavor.
Chorizo Queso Dip
Chorizo sausage, diced tomatoes with green chile peppers (such as Rotel), Velveeta, and cream cheese combine in the slow cooker to create this irresistible and flavorful dip. If you don't have any Rotel on hand, you can use a 10-ounce can of petite diced tomatoes and a 4-ounce can of mild green chiles.
Creamy Sausage Dip
Once your guests try this easy, 6-ingredient sausage dip, they'll want you to make it for every event. It pairs well with tortilla chips, but it's also great with sesame crackers, sliced French bread, and pumpernickel cocktail bread.
Baked Cowboy Dip
This dip is creamy, slightly spicy, tangy, and texturally rich thanks to its inclusion of corn, diced tomatoes, and multiple types of chiles. It tastes great at any temperature (really!) and is impossible to resist once you've taken a bite.
The Best Frikin' Party Dip Ever!
"I made this for Super Bowl and ate almost all of it myself," says community member radcook. "I loved this dip. I am looking forward to making this over and over. There are a few recipes on this sight that I feel like are absolutely incredible and this is one of them."
Italian Sausage Dip
You can make this creamy dip with hot or mild Italian sausage, depending on your own preference. Italian sausage already comes loaded with seasonings, so using it in a dip cuts down on your ingredient list. For this recipe, all you need to add to the sausage are tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, chile peppers, sour cream, and cream cheese.
Related: 20 Top-Rated Recipes That Start with Spicy Hot Italian Sausage
Chorizo Fundido
This chorizo dip comes together in just 35 minutes, but it'll probably disappear from the spread much more quickly! With two types of chiles and three types of cheese, it's got just the right degree of heat and creaminess.
Kevin's Sausage Dip
This is the kind of dip guests won't be able to walk away from — no matter what else is in the party spread, there will be at least one person camping out by the bowl and dipping all night. It's super meaty and flavorful, mostly thanks to including two different types of sausage.
Emily's Easy Sausage and Spicy Tomato DipEmily's Easy Sausage and Spicy Tomato Dip
This simple, yet delicious dip only requires 3 ingredients and 15 minutes, and as an added bonus it comes together in the same pan. Enjoy it as-is, or give it a little kick with cilantro, lime, or jalapeño slices.
Fabulous Football Dip
If you're in need of a last-minute dip, this quick and easy recipe makes a great contender. It only requires 3 ingredients and comes together in 17 minutes.
Ultimate Cheese Dip
"This cheese dip is easily the best that I've ever had, and being a college student I've had quite a lot," says community member Stan G. "The only reason there are ever leftovers is because this dip is so delicious and filling."
Instant Pot® Sausage Queso
Save some serious time by making this delicious queso dip in your pressure cooker. The light beer will give your queso a smoother texture, but if you're feeding kids or non-drinkers, you can easily leave it out.
Hot Sausage Dip
Despite only requiring 6 ingredients, this sausage dip is so thick and tasty it could be a meal in itself. It pairs well with tortilla chips, crackers, and even crusty bread.