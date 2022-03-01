12 Ground Bison Recipes That Go Beyond the Burger
Looking for a delicious way to use ground bison meat? You're in luck! We've rounded up our favorite ways to use the ingredient, from burgers and meatballs to chili and stuffed peppers. Whether you're looking for a simple weeknight dinner that comes together quickly and easily or an impressive meal or appetizer for entertaining, you'll find something you love in this collection of our best ground bison recipes.
Bison Chili from Scratch
This from-scratch chili recipe — which starts with ground bison meat — is seasoned with garlic, cumin, red pepper flakes, chili powder, and paprika.
Grilled Bison Cheeseburgers with Bacon
Grilled bison patties are topped with Cheddar cheese and bacon, then served on a toasted Hawaiian-style hamburger bun.
Hearty Chipotle Bison Chili
This satisfying chili with ground bison, ground beef, and lots of canned veggies (such as tomatoes, corn, and kidney beans) will warm you up from the inside out.
Instant Pot Bison Pasta (Pasta Bisonte)
Use your trusty Instant Pot to make this restaurant-worthy pasta with ground bison, baby portobello mushrooms, and basil in a hearty red wine sauce.
Grilled Bison Burgers
"First time cooking with bison so thankful for this great recipe," says reviewer ecorrine22. "I've heard bison can get dry because it's so lean, but the egg, Worcestershire, and breadcrumbs seemed to bind it together nicely and keep it from drying out."
Bison and Brown Rice Stuffed Peppers
"Green bell peppers are filled with ground bison, cooked brown rice, tomato sauce, and seasonings, then baked for an hour with additional tomato sauce and Italian-style seasoning," according to recipe creator katanity.
Bison Meatballs with Tomatoes and Herbs
Looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer to make with ground bison? Your search ends with these flavorful meatballs served in a seasoned tomato sauce.
Air Fryer Bison Burgers
Your trusty air fryer is the key to these delicious burgers made with ground bison. "Juicy, full of flavor, and the liquid smoke adds just the hint of a grill flavor," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Bibi.
Italian Bison Meatloaf
Believe it or not, you. need just seven ingredients to make this impressive meatloaf: ground bison, Italian-style bread crumbs, eggs, onion, Parmesan, pepper, and a jar of marinara sauce.
Portobello Bison Burgers
Recipe creator ChristineM adds chopped portobello mushrooms to ground bison meat to "keep the patties moist and delicious."
Spicy Orange Bison Balls
Chef John's sweet and savory meatballs start with ground bison. The bison balls are browned, then slowly simmered in spicy-fruity sauce made with Asian chili pepper sauce, orange marmalade, soy sauce, and rice vinegar.
Jaron's Easy Peri-Peri Bison Lasagna
Satisfy your Italian comfort food craving with this simple lasagna. A mixture of ground bison and ground pork is flavored with peri peri sauce, then layered with oven-ready lasagna noodles, veggies, and cheese.
