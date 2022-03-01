12 Ground Bison Recipes That Go Beyond the Burger

By Corey Williams March 01, 2022
Credit: Bibi

Looking for a delicious way to use ground bison meat? You're in luck! We've rounded up our favorite ways to use the ingredient, from burgers and meatballs to chili and stuffed peppers. Whether you're looking for a simple weeknight dinner that comes together quickly and easily or an impressive meal or appetizer for entertaining, you'll find something you love in this collection of our best ground bison recipes. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Bison Chili from Scratch

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This from-scratch chili recipe — which starts with ground bison meat — is seasoned with garlic, cumin, red pepper flakes, chili powder, and paprika. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Grilled Bison Cheeseburgers with Bacon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grilled bison patties are topped with Cheddar cheese and bacon, then served on a toasted Hawaiian-style hamburger bun. 

3 of 13

Hearty Chipotle Bison Chili

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This satisfying chili with ground bison, ground beef, and lots of canned veggies (such as tomatoes, corn, and kidney beans) will warm you up from the inside out. 

Advertisement

4 of 13

Instant Pot Bison Pasta (Pasta Bisonte)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use your trusty Instant Pot to make this restaurant-worthy pasta with ground bison, baby portobello mushrooms, and basil in a hearty red wine sauce. 

5 of 13

Grilled Bison Burgers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"First time cooking with bison so thankful for this great recipe," says reviewer ecorrine22. "I've heard bison can get dry because it's so lean, but the egg, Worcestershire, and breadcrumbs seemed to bind it together nicely and keep it from drying out."

6 of 13

Bison and Brown Rice Stuffed Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Green bell peppers are filled with ground bison, cooked brown rice, tomato sauce, and seasonings, then baked for an hour with additional tomato sauce and Italian-style seasoning," according to recipe creator katanity

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Bison Meatballs with Tomatoes and Herbs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer to make with ground bison? Your search ends with these flavorful meatballs served in a seasoned tomato sauce. 

8 of 13

Air Fryer Bison Burgers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your trusty air fryer is the key to these delicious burgers made with ground bison. "Juicy, full of flavor, and the liquid smoke adds just the hint of a grill flavor," according to recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Bibi

9 of 13

Italian Bison Meatloaf

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Believe it or not, you. need just seven ingredients to make this impressive meatloaf: ground bison, Italian-style bread crumbs, eggs, onion, Parmesan, pepper, and a jar of marinara sauce. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Portobello Bison Burgers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Recipe creator ChristineM adds chopped portobello mushrooms to ground bison meat to "keep the patties moist and delicious." 

11 of 13

Spicy Orange Bison Balls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chef John's sweet and savory meatballs start with ground bison. The bison balls are browned, then slowly simmered in spicy-fruity sauce made with Asian chili pepper sauce, orange marmalade, soy sauce, and rice vinegar. 

12 of 13

Jaron's Easy Peri-Peri Bison Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Satisfy your Italian comfort food craving with this simple lasagna. A mixture of ground bison and ground pork is flavored with peri peri sauce, then layered with oven-ready lasagna noodles, veggies, and cheese. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

More Inspiration

Credit: Zndrson

Explore our entire collection of Buffalo and Bison Recipes

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Corey Williams