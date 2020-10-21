15 Ground Beef Soup Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners

Ground beef is an essential staple for most home cooks. After all, the perennially popular cut is inexpensive, easy to work with, incredibly versatile, and a little goes a long way. Since it breaks down into bite-sized crumbles, it can be stretched into all manner of big batch recipes. One of those just happens to be soup.

As opposed to stew meat, which requires hours to slowly cook down and tenderize, ground beef is ready in minutes. On the other hand, it can simmer as long as needed — giving flavors time to meld, and the other ingredients an opportunity to catch up — without getting dry and tough. That's why we're saying "Soup, there it is!" by taking ground beef beyond hamburgers and chili in these fast and flavorful ground beef soup recipes.