26 Ground Beef Recipes to Make in Your Slow Cooker

By Melanie Fincher October 05, 2021

There's a lot you can do with ground beef in your slow cooker. Plus, ground beef will last three to four months in the freezer, so stockpiling this staple ingredient will serve you well. From hearty comfort foods like lasagna, chili, and meatloaf, to lightened-up soups and stews, these are the easy, ground beef slow cooker recipes you'll want to have on hand for busy weeknights. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is not your TV-dinner Salisbury steak. Be sure to serve with mashed potatoes and spoon the excess gravy overtop. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Cocktail Meatballs

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These tangy, sweet-heat meatballs are a classic special occasion appetizer. They can be served straight from the slow cooker to keep them warm throughout the whole evening. 

3 of 27

Cabbage Rolls

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cabbage leaves are stuffed with ground beef, onion, and rice, and simmered low and slow in a tomato-based sauce. It's a satisfying, budget-friendly dinner that requires minimal prep work. 

Advertisement

4 of 27

Slow Cooker Lasagna

Credit: Faith N
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooking lasagna in a slow cooker means no pre-cooking the noodles. Simply start by simmering the ground beef and tomato mixture, layer with lasagna noodles and a creamy cheese blend, and let the slow cooker do the rest!

5 of 27

Slow Cooker Chili

Credit: Linda
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty chili is a great way to sneak in vegetables; it's packed with beans, veggies, beef, and spices. Serve with a side of cornbread, of course! 

6 of 27

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The slow cooker is the secret to super-moist meatloaf. A ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce adds a tangy-sweet flavor. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Slow Cooker Enchiladas

Credit: BSetterberg
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Forget filling and rolling tortillas, this slow cooker recipe layers seasoned beef with quartered tortillas and a mixture of salsa, cream soup, and Mexican cheese. "Anytime we have a potluck, I am asked to bring these," says recipe creator AIMS312

8 of 27

Cabbage Beef Soup

Credit: cookin'mama
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ground beef, cabbage, tomato sauce, kidney beans, and onions make up the bulk of this wholesome soup that's best enjoyed on a cool autumn day. 

9 of 27

Meat-Lover's Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you prefer a rich, chunky meat sauce, look no further than this top-rated spaghetti sauce. The combination of Italian sausage, ground beef, tomatoes, and spices is enough to make anyone leave the jarred sauce behind. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Grandpa's Classic Coney Sauce

Credit: SMClanton
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"My Grandfather owned a drive-in restaurant back in the 1950's. This is his exact recipe for Coney Dogs from back in the day," says recipe creator Sean S. "I make this on special occasions and it is always a hit with friends and family."

11 of 27

Randy's Slow Cooker Ravioli Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's an unusual take on lasagna (and not just because it's cooked in the slow cooker.) Layers of meat sauce, ravioli, and cheese make for a delicious, fuss-free take on lasagna.

12 of 27

Slow Cooker Pizza

Credit: Melissa Goff
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

What's even easier than ordering pizza? This slow cooker "pizza." Alternate layers of browned ground beef, rigatoni pasta, mozzarella cheese, tomato soup, pizza sauce, and pepperoni make up this super simple six-ingredient recipe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Slow Cooker Bolognese

Credit: Sherri
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This traditional Italian meat sauce is made simple in the slow cooker. Reviewer DEE C. says, "This is a very good authentic recipe that's hard to mess up."

14 of 27

Hamburger Soup

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a nourishing, slow-cooked soup loaded with beef, potatoes, celery, onion, peas, and carrots. Chop the veggies ahead of time to save time on busy weeknights. 

15 of 27

Spicy Pumpkin Chili

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This autumn-inspired chili has two secret ingredients: pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. You might only associate pumpkin with dessert, but it also adds a slightly sweet, earthy flavor to savory dishes as well. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Texas Cowboy Baked Beans

Credit: Yoly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Green chiles and hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco (TM)) add Texas-flair to these slow cooker baked beans. Pair it with Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread and you can't go wrong. 

17 of 27

Hobo Beef and Vegetable Soup

Credit: Molly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"My grandma called this soup Hobo Soup. She said it was something they made way back when, out of whatever they had available in their garden and shelves," says recipe creator Amanda Combs. "It is a large dish (they were a family of 10), so have a big pot or slow cooker!"

18 of 27

Slow Cooker Ground Beef Stew

Credit: fabeveryday
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Recipe creator Luv2BakeGirl describes this as, "The ultimate comfort food with veggies included!" Serve over warm biscuits straight from the oven. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Hobo Beans

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this chili-like dish, ground beef, bacon, and beans are cooked in a sweet, thickened sauce. Some reviewers suggest playing with the amount of brown sugar to reach your desired level of sweetness. 

20 of 27

Steph's Zesty Sweet and Sour Meatballs 

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooking these meatballs in the slow cooker allows the sweet and sour sauce to permeate the meat. Serve over steamed white rice. 

21 of 27

Easy Slow Cooker Swedish Meatballs

Credit: fabeveryday
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using frozen cooked meatballs means there's very little prep involved in making these Swedish meatballs. Serve over egg noodles to soak up the creamy gravy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Slow Cooker Taco Bean Soup

Credit: Staci
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's hard to beat a good taco soup, especially one that allows you to dump all the ingredients in a slow cooker and forget about it! Top with tortilla chips, avocado, shredded cheese, or anything else you'd like. 

23 of 27

Slow Cooker Pasta Fagioli Soup

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pasta e fagioli translates to "pasta and beans." Here it's served in soup form for a comforting cold weather dish: "Got this going early in the day and enjoyed a hearty, robust soup for dinner with a side salad and a hot baguette," says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat

24 of 27

Mexican Cheese and Hamburger Dip

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's the perfect tailgate dip that can be served straight from the slow cooker on the "Keep Warm" function. Green chiles and jalapeño peppers add a bit of a kick. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Sloppy Joes for a Crowd

Credit: Linda T
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe makes a whopping 24 servings, so you'll want to have it on hand for potlucks and events (although it can easily be scaled down). 

26 of 27

Slow Cooker Spaghetti and Meatballs

Credit: Bren
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Homemade Parmesan-flavored meatballs and tomato sauce are cooked in the slow cooker and served over hot spaghetti for an easy and delicious dinner," says recipe creator ADoyonb86

27 of 27

More Ground Beef Recipes:

Credit: fabeverydayblog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Melanie Fincher