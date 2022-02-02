10 Hearty Ground Beef Dips for Your Next Get-Together
What do some of the most popular party dips have in common? They're easy, cheesy, and made hearty with ground beef. You can even make a satisfying meal out of a good ground beef dip if you're in the mood for a snack dinner. We've rounded up 10 of our best ground beef dip recipes, including taco dip, hamburger dip, 7-layer dip, and Sloppy Joe dip. Scroll through and find a new favorite dip to dive into at your next potluck, tailgate, or any casual get-together.
Fantastic Mexican Dip
"I have made and eaten a lot of seven layer dips. This one is by far the best I have tasted so far," says community member @Navy_Mommy. "The cream cheese mixture on the bottom gives a lot more flavor than sour cream along. The meat doesn't get clumpy like it does when you use taco seasoning on it, but it still has a lot of flavor. I have found a new Mexican dip recipe."
The Best Taco Dip
"This is an awesome recipe," says Allrecipes community member yankeecreampie. "We ate it for dinner two nights in a row, it was so good. Having made this so many times, I've played with it a bit and here is how I make it now: After preparing the beef/bean mixture and putting it into the bottom of the pan, I put on the olives, tomatoes, and cheese. Then I bake it and put on the sour cream and green onions (subbed these for regular onion) when it comes out of the oven. It is sooooooo much better that way. The sour cream retains its creamy texture, and the green onions retain their bite. If the sour cream is baked, it gets kind of curdled and we like it better the other way. Very very good recipe!"
Best Football Dip Ever
Ground beef, cream cheese, salsa, and a loaf of Velveeta are all you need to make this rave-worthy dip. It disappears quickly, so make an extra batch if you're bringing it to a party or expecting lots of company.
Seven Layer Dip I
You don't have to worry about this dip getting too cold to enjoy — it's at its very best at room temperature, but you can also refrigerate it overnight. It's pretty much impossible to go wrong with this dip recipe.
Best Cheese Dip
With both ground beef and spicy pork sausage, this cheese dip is doubly delicious. As an added bonus, half of the ingredients are store-bought shortcuts, making this dip as easy as can be.
Sunday Football Cheese Dip and Chips
Adding kidney beans, red onion, and cayenne pepper to the standard ground beef and cheese dip gives this go-to appetizer a good dose of distinction. It's super simple to assemble and comes together in just 20 minutes.
Beefy Cheese Dip
"This is such an easy recipe!! It was a family favorite," says DesiLuGirl. "I served it with a dollop of sour cream and Frito Scoops! My niece LOVED it she had 2 or 3 bowls. It's best served warm so I suggest cooking it in a slow cooker and keeping it on low as you serve it or even just putting it in a slow cooker to just keep warm."
Mexican Cheese and Hamburger Dip
If you're looking to use up some ground beef without making meatloaf, hamburgers, or spaghetti sauce, this dip is happy to help. This recipe makes a ton of dip, so it's the perfect way to feed a crowd.
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip
This irresistible dip is proof that you don't need a bunch of fancy ingredients to make an appetizer that everyone will adore. It comes together very easily, and it's super versatile if you want to add extra ingredients. Scoop up the dip with anything you like such as bread, chips, or fries.
Layered Taco Dip with Meat
"I made this for our Super Bowl party," says Chris Parker. "It disappeared very quickly. I can't eat beans so it was nice to find a recipe like this without beans. The fresh lettuce made it nice and fresh. It's absolutely modifiable but it is fine as is. Thanks!"