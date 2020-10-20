16 Family-Favorite Ground Beef Casseroles
Here's what the family's really craving. These ground beef casseroles offer quick-and-easy comfort food that everyone will love! There's a ton of variety here, too. Ground beef and rice casserole, Tater Tot casserole, taco, beef and biscuit, spaghetti casserole, hamburger casserole, and more — it's a who's who of 5-star family favorites, all featuring ground beef.
Ground Beef-Spinach Casserole
Here's one for folks who love spinach — and for those who think they don't! Sliced mushrooms, minced garlic, sour cream, a little hot pepper sauce, and mozzarella cheese are key flavor-building ingredients in this family-friendly recipe. "This is a great ground beef casserole," says JNAMCD. "Even my husband who doesn't care for spinach likes this one! And it got rave reviews when I took it to a church potluck."
Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
Cornbread stuffing is the secret ingredient in this cheesy baked Mexican ground beef casserole, also featuring diced tomatoes with jalapeno, chili powder, cumin, hot sauce, canned sweet corn, and Cheddar. "Nice and easy dinner," says fabeveryday, who rates it 5 Stars. "I added seasoning salt and garlic powder to the meat, since I wanted a little something extra. Delicious topped with a bit of sour cream."
Retro Ground Beef Casserole with Biscuits
This retro, family-approved ground beef casserole is topped with fresh biscuits and baked to a beautiful golden-brown finish. "A retro 50's favorite dish my mom made all the time," says Lela. "You can add mashed potatoes to the bottom of the glass pan before baking. To make this a quicker meal, use frozen vegetables."
Spaghetti Pie I
Layers of buttered Parmesan noodles, a homemade ground beef and tomato sauce, cottage cheese, and mozzarella create this top-rated baked spaghetti casserole. "Super easy and delicious!" says SBDEVENEY. "I made it even easier on myself! I used jar sauce and we didn't add meat for tonights verson. I had a half container of ricotta and mixed half ricotta and half cottage cheese! Love the flavor! I like this better than lasagna!"
Hamburger Potato Casserole
Ground beef and thinly sliced potatoes are layered with mushroom soup and onion, and topped with Cheddar cheese. "This was a very simple recipe to follow especially for a beginner like me," says BeginnerCook. "My boyfriend LOVED it. I took the advice from the previous reviews to add additional spices."
Tater Tots® Casserole
This comfort-food classic features layers of Tater Tots, cheese, and ground beef seasoned with Worcestershire sauce, steak seasoning, garlic powder, and cream of mushroom soup. "My family loves this casserole. It is easy to prepare and makes enough for two meals. Serve with a crisp salad and fresh pineapple for a complete meal your family will love!"
Easy Mexican Casserole
A very simple, versatile Mexican-inspired casserole with layers of tortilla chips, ground beef, chili beans, salsa, and sour cream. "This is an easy and very tasty dish," says ANDREALF63. "I often substitute ground turkey and low fat dairy products and it is still delicious! Serve with chips, salsa and green salad."
Ground Beef Casserole with Rice
"This ground beef casserole with rice is the perfect casserole for using whatever you have lying around in your fridge," says Jennifer Shymanski.
Easy Tamale Casserole
Here's a one-dish skillet casserole that goes from stove top to oven, featuring ground beef, pinto beans, and cream-style corn topped with cornbread and Cheddar cheese. "I absolutely love this recipe!" says Doreen Doyle. "I've already made it twice. The cornbread mix gives it the taste of a tamale. I will be making it many more times!"
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
Cabbage rolls, casserole style! Ground beef, cabbage, and tomato sauce create the perfect weeknight dish. "This is a quick and easy main dish. My kids don't even like cabbage, but they love this," says tlc_adams. "I usually try to serve it with green beans, new potatoes, corn, and a pan of corn bread. They eat over half the pan every time. Also, the longer it stands the better it tastes."
Taco Pie
The secret here is using refrigerated crescent rolls as the crust. You'll add layers of seasoned ground beef, sour cream, and shredded cheese, topped with crushed tortilla chips. "It's a quick, easy meal that is very filling," says stephanie. "Some people will also top it with regular taco toppings, i.e. lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, etc. It also is great as leftovers for lunches! Serve with taco sauce."
Easy Upside-Down Pizza Casserole
This casserole is an easy, upside-down version of pizza with mushrooms, ground beef, olives, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. "A very simple casserole that is very good too!" says Jenni. "Your little ones will love it for sure! Feel free to add additional toppings to the casserole (like pepperoni or onions). Whatever you would usually like on a pizza will probably work well. "
Firehouse Chili and Cornbread Casserole
"Everyone knows that firefighters make the best chili--many using a recipe very similar to this--and the only way I know how to make that chili even better is by topping it with a cheesy cornbread crust," says Chef John. "The cornbread crust is relatively sweet, which of course pairs perfectly with that spicy, meaty, savory chili."
Ground Beef Chinese Casserole
A topping of chow mein noodles adds crispy texture to this ground beef casserole with cream of mushroom and celery soups. "Pure comfort food," says bd.weld. "A variation of this recipe has been in my family forever. You can vary the ingredients to suit your taste. We normally make it with french fried onions on top and bake rice in it using 2 cups of rice and 4 cups of broth.
Hamburger Casserole
Ground beef, canned chili, corn, tomatoes, and egg noodles are seasoned with taco sauce and taco seasoning. "A hamburger casserole with a Mexican flair," says sal. "This is a quick and easy way to prepare dinner for the family. Try it with some shredded cheese sprinkled on top."
Ground Beef Casserole with Brown Rice
Ready in 30 minutes, this simple recipe features healthy brown rice, along with ground beef, peas, condensed cream of celery soup, milk, soy sauce, and garlic, topped off with Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese. "My mother used to make this ground beef casserole for my brother and I when we were kids," says BIFAERIE79. "Very filling. Takes well to additions and alterations."