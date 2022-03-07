5 Grilled Oyster Recipes to Try ASAP

By Corey Williams March 07, 2022
If you've never had oysters prepared on the grill, it's time to remedy that ASAP. Not only does the grill make the oysters easier to shuck, it gives them irresistible smoky flavor that even picky eaters will love. From basic recipes to make with just a few ingredients to restaurant-worthy meals that are sure to impress everyone at your table, you'll find fantastic new favorite in this collection of our best grilled oyster recipes.  

1 of 6

Grilled Oysters with Chipotle Butter

Think you can handle the heat? Test your tastebuds with this spicy recipe: Grilled oysters on the half shell are topped with a homemade chipotle butter. 

2 of 6

Grilled Oysters with Fennel Butter

"I am in culinary school and today's assignment was oysters so I thought I would give this recipe a try," reviewer Julie Rex says of these grilled oysters. "Out of 15 different dishes that were prepared by other students this one was, across the board, the favored. Excellent flavor!"

3 of 6

Daddy Mack's Oysters

A flavorful homemade butter spiked with cilantro, garlic, shallots, and Sriracha sends these grilled oysters over the top. "This concoction was developed by my buddy and I during a block party," according to recipe creator Chief Dad. "We had people standing in line."

4 of 6

Barbecued Oysters

This basic oyster recipe (simply seasoned with just lime juice and black pepper) is incredibly easy to make on the grill or in the oven. 

5 of 6

Char-grilled Oysters

If it's too cold to fire up the outdoor grill, use this recipe to make deliciously smoky oysters in the comfort of your warm kitchen. "A very unique combination of flavors for this oven char-grilled oyster recipe," says recipe creator RFalgout. "It's so good, I get rave reviews every time I make them."

6 of 6

By Corey Williams