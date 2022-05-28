15 Grilled Corn on the Cob Recipes Perfect For Summer Barbecues
If you've already got your grill fired up, it just makes sense to throw your corn on the barbecue instead of boiling them. Plus, it adds delicious charred flavor. Once you try it, you won't go back! From basic grilled corn on the cob to Mexican-inspired corn on the cob and bacon-wrapped corn on the cob, these recipes are the perfect side dish for any summer barbecue meal. So grab some ears and get grilling.
Grilled Corn on the Cob
All you need for this simple 3-ingredient recipe is corn, butter, and some salt and pepper. You can't go wrong with a classic!
Grilled Herbed Corn on the Cob
"Simple, straight forward, and full of flavor. The one recommendation I have is to chop up the herbs up so that distribute more evenly. I chopped some up and left others whole but next time I will chop them all. Great recipe and perfect for summer grilling," says Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)
This Mexican street corn, also called elote, is simply made with butter, mayo, cotija cheese, and an optional lime. For a little extra kick, you can sprinkle the corn with cayenne or chili powder.
Garlic Corn on the Cob
This three-ingredient recipe is so simple to make and you really can't beat the savory flavor from the garlic powder and butter.
Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob
Cheese makes everything better — including corn on the cob. This corn is seasoned with a light layer of mayo to help the Parmesan cheese, chili powder, salt and pepper to stick to the ear and give the corn nice browning on the grill.
Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter
The real star of this recipe is the homemade cilantro lime butter that you serve alongside the corn. It brings a bright flavor to the grilled corn.
Corn on the Grill
This corn has it all: sweet, spicy, tangy, and savory flavors. That's because it's coated with butter, sugar, salt, cumin, pepper, lime juice, and hot pepper sauce.
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob
This five-ingredient recipe is sure to be a hit, especially among bacon devotees. Season the corn with Cajun seasoning for a little kick then wrap each piece until it's completely covered in bacon. This savory corn will be gone in minutes.
Soy-Glazed Corn on the Cob
"AWESOME! What a great idea for corn on the cob...We LOVED the flavor combo. I will def be making this again~YUM," says Allrecipes Allstar Christina. The flavor combo reviewers rave about includes soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, and sriracha.
Garlic Lover's Grilled Corn
As the name suggests, garlic fans will devour this corn on the cob in minutes. It's seasoned with two types of garlic (minced and powder) so you can't miss the garlicky flavor.
Grilled Old Bay® Corn on the Cob
"Mexican street corn is one of my favorite ways to eat corn but I wanted to try something different. I came up with this Cajun version by replacing lime with lemon, chili powder with Old Bay, cotija with Parmesan, and cilantro with parsley," says recipe creator Soup Loving Nicole.
Tasty BBQ Corn on the Cob
The spice blend is the key to this 5-star recipe. Classic barbecue spices including chili powder, oregano, onion powder, cayenne, garlic powder add a flavorful punch to corn.
Bacon-Wrapped "Caramel" Corn on the Cob
This four-ingredient corn is the perfect balance of sweet and salt thanks to the butter, brown sugar, and smoked bacon. The sugar will caramelize on the grill while the bacon gets crispy to create the ultimate side dish.
Margarita Grilled Corn on the Cob
Add a twist to your traditional corn on the cob with a hint of lime juice and chili powder. It's the perfect balance of tangy and spicy.
Grilled Spiced Corn
You'll love this cool technique for seasoning your corn. First grill the olive oil-coated corn, then mix the spices together and slice a lemon. Dip the lemon wedges into the spice mixture and rub them over each piece of corn. This will transfer not only the tasty spice blend, but also the tangy lemon flavor.