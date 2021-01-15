20 Grilled Asparagus Recipes
Fresh asparagus spears are perfect for cooking on a grill. In fact, very few grilled vegetables can rival their natural flavor, color, and crunch when cooked over high heat. Whether you are serving as an appetizer or side, or adding to a vegetable salad — here's a selection of our favorite grilled asparagus recipes so you can make the most of this flavorsome vegetable when in season.
Grilled Asparagus
Cook your fresh asparagus on a hot grill until they take on a bit of color but stay green and crisp. With their slightly smoky flavor and charred tips, these simple grilled asparagus spears will make a great addition to your next barbeque or cookout.
Grilled Asparagus Salad
This is a simple, yet versatile grilled asparagus salad that is elegant enough for company — try arugula instead of spinach, chopped roasted hazelnuts instead of almonds, or add grilled chicken for a more substantial meal.
Grilled Asian Asparagus
Fresh green asparagus spears are cooked until grill marks appear and the hoisin sauce they are coated in has caramelized. Arrange on a wide platter and scatter black and white toasted sesame seeds on top for a gorgeous presentation.
Grilled Chicken and Charred Corn Salad
Romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, grilled asparagus, chicken, and corn are tossed in a garlic, mustard, and paprika vinaigrette. Don't worry if you think there's not enough dressing — once everything is tossed together and all the juices from the vegetables combine, it'll be perfect.
Yummy Grilled Asparagus
Take the work out of making a marinade by using Italian salad dressing to coat asparagus before you grill it. Reviewer My Grandpa G says, "Even my kids who don't normally like asparagus liked this recipe. It's a keeper!"
Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus with Cheese
Small bunches of asparagus are wrapped up in a slice of provolone cheese and prosciutto, then grilled until the prosciutto is crispy and the cheese has melted. France C says, "No changes needed on this tasty recipe! This will impress guests at your next dinner party and very easy to make too!"
Grilled Soy-Sesame Asparagus
Fresh asparagus is such a versatile ingredient and loves robust Asian flavors like sesame oil, soy sauce, and garlic. A short cooking time on a hot grill helps to preserve these flavors, making this side dish a great choice to serve with grilled fish.
Grilled Vegetable Salad with Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
This grilled vegetable salad recipe outlines the perfect cooking times for asparagus, squash, bell peppers, and onions so that they are slightly charred and just tender. One five-star review from Karen Dean says, "I roasted all the veggies earlier in the day to save time. My guests went back for seconds and thirds! Highly recommend!"
Grilled Parmesan Asparagus
Asparagus spears are arranged crosswise on the cooking grate (so they don't fall through) and cooked over an open flame until tips are almost blackened. Transfer onto a large platter and grate extra Parmesan on top for a pretty presentation.
Grilled Eggplant and Asparagus Salad
This smoky grilled asparagus, Italian eggplant, and tomato salad makes an excellent summer appetizer. Serve with warm garlic bread or top with a few pieces of grilled halloumi cheese for a more substantial meal.
Simply Sesame Asparagus
Sesame oil imparts a lovely nutty flavor to green asparagus. Chop any leftover grilled asparagus into bite-size pieces, and toss with whole wheat noodles, and a ginger-soy dressing for a quick and easy Asian-inspired salad.
Grilled Asparagus with Roasted Garlic Toast and Balsamic Vinaigrette
This recipe involves roasting a whole head of garlic and marinating the asparagus in a balsamic-shallot vinaigrette — both of which can be done in advance if you're short on time. Debbie Fannon gave this recipe five stars and says, "Excellent twist! Kind of like asparagus bruschetta."
Grilled Lemon Parmesan Asparagus
A drizzle of lemon juice, olive oil, and grated Parmesan cheese is all you need to prepare this quick and easy asparagus recipe on the grill. Brianna says, "I cannot wait to make this again. I love Parmesan cheese so I grated extra and added it to the top a couple minutes before it was done. Amazing!!!"
Grilled Vegetable Salad
Lightly charred pieces of asparagus, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, and red bell peppers are tossed in a mustard and garlic vinaigrette to create this vibrant summer salad. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Grilled Turkey Asparagus Pesto Paninis
Warm grilled asparagus spears are layered between slices of provolone cheese, deli turkey, and homemade pesto in this fun panini sandwich. Make double the amount of pesto to serve with warm pasta another time.
Grilled Teriyaki Prawns with Asparagus and Coconut Rice
Fresh asparagus is coated in sesame oil, and cooked on one side of an outdoor grill. Teriyaki-marinated shrimp are cooked on the other side of the grill. Both are served on top of fluffy coconut rice for an an easy Asian-inspired seafood dinner. Garnish with extra teriyaki sauce, sliced green onion and toasted sesame seeds.
Tasty Barbecued Asparagus
Fresh green asparagus spears are evenly coated with a mixture of sesame oil and soy sauce, then grilled on an oiled grate until they start to turn brown and slightly charred. Transfer the asparagus to a long platter and sprinkle black and white toasted sesame seeds on top just before serving.
Grilled Asparagus with Cilantro Lemon Butter
Light butter, fat-free sour cream, fresh cilantro, and lemon juice are combined to create a stunning sauce that pairs beautifully with grilled asparagus. It's well worth doubling the sauce ingredients to serve on baked potatoes, steak, or with grilled shrimp the following day.
Bacon-Wrapped Sriracha Asparagus
Thin spears of asparagus are bundled together and wrapped up with a slice of bacon that's been seasoned with sriracha sauce. The bundles are arranged and grilled in a disposable foil pan (to prevent flare-ups from the bacon grease) until the asparagus is tender and the bacon is crispy — yum!
Drunken Grilled Asparagus
Use your leftover red or white wine to make a marinade for the asparagus. "YUMMY!!! Now this was delicious and addicting! I used some cheap bottle of sauvignon blanc and it still tasted great. I think I'm going to buy lots more thin asparagus and make this many more times. My new favorite asparagus recipe," says reviewer JUNATHENA.