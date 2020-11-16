17 Green Bean Recipes for Thanksgiving
Nothing screams "Thanksgiving" quite like a traditional green bean casserole, made with condensed cream of mushroom soup and topped with French-fried onions. While we are strong believers in the power of the classic creamy-yet-crunchy side dish, we think other types green bean sides deserve a spot on your holiday table. From classic recipes to unexpected sides, you'll find a new family favorite in this collection of green bean recipes for Thanksgiving.
Buttery Garlic Green Beans
This healthy and flavorful side dish is the perfect complement to heartier Thanksgiving fare. Use the freshest green beans and garlic for best results.
Best Green Bean Casserole
It doesn't get much more traditional than this creamy casserole topped with French-fried onions and Cheddar cheese. The best part? You only need four ingredients.
Green Bean Casserole Remix
Classic green bean casserole gets an upgrade with fresh mushrooms and bacon. Rich, creamy, and super easy, this quick casserole comes together in about 45 minutes.
Southern Green Beans
Everyone at your Thanksgiving table will gobble up this unexpected combination of green beans, potatoes, bacon, and garlic.
Roasted Green Beans
Even your most green bean averse dinner guests will love these crispy, crunchy beans. This recipe is simply seasoned with salt and pepper, but you can get as creative as you want with the flavors.
Sweet and Spicy Green Beans
"These were DELICIOUS!!!! The best green bean recipe ever," raves reviewer Kimiko Proctor. "I didn't have garlic chili sauce, only a popular brand chili sauce and it was still delicious."
Green Bean Bundles
These adorable green bean bouquets work well as an appetizer or as a side. Make sure to prep the day before you plan to serve — the beans will need to marinate in the dressing overnight.
Sweet Italian Green Beans
"Crisp bacon, Italian tomatoes, brown sugar, green beans ... everyone loves this unusual mixture of ingredients," says recipe creator Jenna McGarvey. "It usually doesn't last long."
Grilled Green Beans
If you've never grilled green beans before, you really need to remedy that immediately. Quick and simple, this fresh recipe is a real crowdpleaser.
Creole Green Beans
Spice up plain ol' green beans with garlic, cayenne pepper, and Creole seasoning. Be careful with salt, warns recipe creator Lauren H, because there's already quite a bit of sodium in these ingredients.
Sesame Green Beans
"I had always been indifferent to green beans ... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend," says recipe creator SPRUCETREE18. "For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way."
Grandma's Green Bean Casserole
You know any recipe that starts with "Grandma's" is gonna be good. Need proof? More than 2,000 reviewers have given this traditional recipe a five-star rating.
Jazzy Green Bean Casserole
What makes this creamy side "jazzy?" White corn and onion flakes! Condensed cream of mushroom soup and French-fried onions keep this dish semi-traditional, though.
Slow-Cooked Green Beans
"Why take something that normally takes 5 minutes to cook and cook it for 2 hours? Because it produces one of the most delicious things you'll ever taste," according to Chef John. "There's going to be a lot of juice, and that's what you dip your corn bread into."
Green Bean Fries
"These are tasty alternatives to both regular french fries and also a way to get in your veggies," says recipe creator Rinne77. "I make them by the truckload and freeze them. My husband hates green beans but gobbles these up! Serve with Ranch dressing or another favorite dipping sauce."
Skinny Green Bean Casserole
This classic Thanksgiving side dish is a bit lighter than its canned soup-filled counterparts, but that doesn't make it any less tasty.
French Onion Green Bean Casserole
"The iconic green bean casserole is reworked with the flavors of French onion soup — caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese," says Chef John.