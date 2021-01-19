20 Greek Easter Recipes That Taste Like Tradition
Embrace these traditional Greek Easter foods for a Pascha celebration full of fresh, hearty ingredients that make for mouthwatering meals. We've compiled top-rated recipes that illustrate the beauty and balance of a Greek Easter meal. Ranging from the traditional Easter roast lamb to the requisite braided koulourakia, each recipe celebrates long-held traditions and bright, unique flavors that are worth revisiting every year.
Greek Easter Eggs
Make gorgeously shiny Easter eggs and amp up the celebration with this easy-to-follow recipe. After eggs are removed from the dye and allowed to dry, rub them with olive oil to create a glossy finish. Don't forget to play tsougrisma — the traditional game of cracking two eggs together to see whose egg breaks first.
Yiayia's Tsoureki (Greek Easter Bread)
This traditional Greek Easter bread is soft, sweet, and made to be shared on special occasions. Mastic, a piney-sweet spice, gives tsoureki its signature flavor, while toasted almonds top things off with a lovely crunch. You can also try topping with sesame seeds, another traditional option for tsoureki. Powdered mastic, also known as mastiha, can be ordered online if you don't have a Greek market nearby.
Koulourakia
A must for every Greek Easter celebration are koulourakia, the traditional braided butter cookies. These koulourakia are the real deal, as reviewer SARAHLIZBETH explains, "I worked at a Greek restaurant and these taste just like the owner (Athena) used to make."
Greek Avgolemono Soup
The 40-day Great Lent that precedes Easter is traditionally broken after midnight mass with a bowl of magiritsa soup, which typically includes offal from the lamb to be roasted the next day. For a lighter option, try a classic avgolemono — a close cousin to magiritsa, as they both feature an egg-lemon base. This top-rated recipe features lots of juicy lemons that give each spoonful a vibrant tang.
Spanakopita
These spinach pie triangles make a great Greek Easter appetizer to enjoy before the lamb is out of the oven.
Tyrokafteri (Spicy Feta Dip)
Easy to make ahead, serve this classic spicy feta dip as a snack for guests while the lamb roasts to perfection. You can control the spice level by adjusting the number of hot peppers to taste. If you don't have hot peppers to hand, try dried red chile flakes or Aleppo pepper for an equally delicious result.
Spicy Baked Feta (Feta Psiti)
Another spicy feta option is this ridiculously easy baked feta appetizer. Simply take a block of feta, cover with dried chile flakes, olive oil, and oregano, and bake until soft and creamy. Serve with baguette slices or pita and revel in all the oohs and ahs from your guests!
Greek Orange Roast Lamb
Traditional Greek Easter feasts feature whole roast lambs on an outdoor rotisserie. But if an oven is all you've got, roasting lamb and potatoes together in the oven is the next best thing. This traditional recipe uses oranges instead of the more-common lemons. You can use lemon juice, if preferred, or even a mix.
Greek Easter Roast Lamb and Orzo
This alternative to the common roast lamb and potatoes features tomatoes and orzo pasta instead. A variation of the classic Greek dish yiouvetsi, the orzo cooks right in the oven after the lamb has been roasted to perfection.
Lamb Souvlaki
For a smaller affair, or if grilling is your thing, try these Greek lamb skewers. The flavors of lemon and oregano come through in every bite, and the souvlaki pairs perfectly with tzatziki and roast lemon potatoes.
Greek Lemon Potatoes
If you aren't roasting potatoes with your lamb, or just need extra to feed all of your hungry guests, try this authentic Greek lemon potato recipe. Use Yukon Gold potatoes for best flavor and texture and don't be afraid of the mustard — it adds something special to the potatoes and is a common secret ingredient added by Greek cooks.
My Own Famous Stuffed Grape Leaves
The ultimate springtime dish, these rice-stuffed dolmas — or dolmadakia in Greek — are sure to be a welcome addition to your Easter spread. You can keep them vegetarian by using vegetable broth or simply water instead of the chicken broth called for in the recipe.
Authentic Greek Tzatziki
Alongside roast lamb and melt-in-your-mouth potatoes, you'll often find tzatziki on the Greek Easter table. This authentic tzatziki calls for vinegar and doesn't contain any additional herbs, though you can feel free to add chopped fresh dill or mint if you like.
Maroulosalata (Greek Romaine Salad)
This springtime salad is a must for many Greek Easter tables. Romaine lettuce is shredded and tossed with lots of fresh dill, red wine vinegar, and olive oil. The result is cool and refreshing, a nice contrast to the richness of the lamb.
Horiatiki Salad
This beautiful tomato and feta salad is dressed with fragrant olive oil, sea salt, and oregano. A bright and simply delicious salad recipe that embraces garden-fresh ingredients.
No-Bake Greek Yogurt Cheesecake
Make your dessert course cold, tangy, and sweet. Each velvety slice of this Greek yogurt cheesecake is drizzled with a zesty brown sugar sauce and topped with fresh berries for a lighter end to a celebratory meal.
Greek Lemon Cake
The combination of lemon and Greek yogurt make for a deliciously tart cake. "Yummy and light!" says home cook Victoria. "I made no changes other than using a half cup plain yogurt and a half cup cup light sour cream. Gave it a five for taste but be sure not to overcook."
Galaktoboureko
For a traditional Greek dessert to end your Pascha feast, try this top-rated recipe for galaktoboureko, a classic phyllo dessert featuring a rich custard center. Like baklava, this is soaked in a light sugar syrup for ultimate decadence.
Baklava Cheesecake
A delicious twist on tradition, this baklava cheesecake features a phyllo crust with walnuts and cinnamon.
Portokalopita (Greek Orange Phyllo Cake)
This lesser-known Greek dessert features shredded phyllo mixed with an orange-scented yogurt custard. The whole lot is baked and then soaked in a light cinnamon-flavored syrup. It's a recipe made for the phyllo-phobic, as all you need to do is simply tear the phyllo to shreds!
