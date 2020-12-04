12 Recipes for Anyone Obsessed With the Great British Baking Show
Chances are that you or someone you know is a fan of The Great British Baking Show. It's not just any cooking show — it's a phenomenon, with witty hosts, seriously difficult challenges, and memorable contestants. And all of the competition treats are served with a dollop of British culture. Check out these desserts that rival those made under the tent!
Victoria Sponge
This delicate classic has stood the test of time. A traditional Victoria sponge is as light as a feather, and served with lots of jam and cream. Delightful for an afternoon tea or any time your sweet tooth calls.
Millionaires Shortbread
This all-butter shortbread is the stuff of chocolate-y caramel dreams. You will feel like a millionaire when you taste one of these amazing bars, equipped with luscious layers and a buttery crunch.
Traditional Bakewell Tart
The Bakewell was featured in a technical challenge on the show, and it's a tricky one to master. A traditional English Bakewell is the perfect combination of almond frangipane, jam, shortcrust pastry and icing. It's sweet and deliciously nutty.
English Trifle
Trifle is such a great dessert to make at any time of the year. It has layers and layers of delicious flavors and textures. Soaking the cake in sherry before assembly makes for an elegant, boozy bite.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
A traditional toffee pudding tastes like the most decadent cake you've ever eaten, due to the rich sweetness of dates in the recipe. The British never underestimate the power of dried fruit. Try it — we think you'll be surprised how crazy good it is.
Cornish Splits
It's not just sweet treats on the show. Homemade bread brings its own special challenge for the contestants. We think this simple, airy bread might just meet Paul Hollywood's approval.
Battenburg
The humble Battenberg cake has been around since the 19th century. It's essentially a pink colored sponge cake and regular sponge cake sandwiched together in a crisscross pattern and held together with marzipan. It's simple, but delicious and striking.
Parkin
Parkin is an old-fashioned cake made of oats and molasses. The dark syrup lends the cake it's gooey richness that is perfect for pairing with a bit of clotted cream.
Eccles Cakes
These dainty beauties hail from northern England, and contain a sweet surprise in each bite. A delightful blend of dried fruits and spices are tucked inside the puff pastry for an award-worthy taste.
Treacle Tart
Golden syrup, a staple in British baking, is the key ingredient in this lovely pastry. The syrup blends with bread crumbs and fresh lemon juice for a sweet, chewy experience you'll definitely want to repeat.
Raspberry Summer Pudding
This fruit-based treat is a feast for the eyes and the appetite. White bread absorbs the fruit juices and gives the dessert its shape. Pipe meringue around the border for a more elevated display.
Hard Ginger Nut Biscuits
"This recipe for hard ginger nut biscuits is possibly one of the oldest ones I have in my possession," says recipe creator ceejblag. "My English grandma used it many years ago." Try this recipe and take a bite of tradition.