12 Recipes for Anyone Obsessed With the Great British Baking Show

By Vicky McDonald December 03, 2020
Credit: Kim

Chances are that you or someone you know is a fan of The Great British Baking Show. It's not just any cooking show — it's a phenomenon, with witty hosts, seriously difficult challenges, and memorable contestants. And all of the competition treats are served with a dollop of British culture. Check out these desserts that rival those made under the tent! 

Victoria Sponge

Credit: Connor Millward-Spence
This delicate classic has stood the test of time. A traditional Victoria sponge is as light as a feather, and served with lots of jam and cream. Delightful for an afternoon tea or any time your sweet tooth calls. 

Millionaires Shortbread

This all-butter shortbread is the stuff of chocolate-y caramel dreams. You will feel like a millionaire when you taste one of these amazing bars, equipped with luscious layers and a buttery crunch. 

Traditional Bakewell Tart

Credit: Kim
The Bakewell was featured in a technical challenge on the show, and it's a tricky one to master. A traditional English Bakewell is the perfect combination of almond frangipane, jam, shortcrust pastry and icing. It's sweet and deliciously nutty.

English Trifle

Credit: bdl
Trifle is such a great dessert to make at any time of the year. It has layers and layers of delicious flavors and textures. Soaking the cake in sherry before assembly makes for an elegant, boozy bite. 

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Credit: Meredith
A traditional toffee pudding tastes like the most decadent cake you've ever eaten, due to the rich sweetness of dates in the recipe.  The British never underestimate the power of dried fruit. Try it — we think you'll be surprised how crazy good it is.

Cornish Splits

It's not just sweet treats on the show. Homemade bread brings its own special challenge for the contestants. We think this simple, airy bread might just meet Paul Hollywood's approval.

Battenburg

Credit: Chestnuts
The humble Battenberg cake has been around since the 19th century. It's essentially a pink colored sponge cake and regular sponge cake sandwiched together in a crisscross pattern and held together with marzipan. It's simple, but delicious and striking.

Parkin

Parkin is an old-fashioned cake made of oats and molasses. The dark syrup lends the cake it's gooey richness that is perfect for pairing with a bit of clotted cream. 

Eccles Cakes

These dainty beauties hail from northern England, and contain a sweet surprise in each bite. A delightful blend of dried fruits and spices are tucked inside the puff pastry for an award-worthy taste. 

Treacle Tart

Credit: Angela Kirkman
Golden syrup, a staple in British baking, is the key ingredient in this lovely pastry. The syrup blends with bread crumbs and fresh lemon juice for a sweet, chewy experience you'll definitely want to repeat. 

Raspberry Summer Pudding

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now
This fruit-based treat is a feast for the eyes and the appetite. White bread absorbs the fruit juices and gives the dessert its shape. Pipe meringue around the border for a more elevated display. 

Hard Ginger Nut Biscuits

Credit: Nonya B Ness
"This recipe for hard ginger nut biscuits is possibly one of the oldest ones I have in my possession," says recipe creator ceejblag. "My English grandma used it many years ago." Try this recipe and take a bite of tradition. 

Credit: Allrecipes
By Vicky McDonald