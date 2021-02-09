10 Grapefruit Desserts for the Sweetest Citrus Season Ever
The sweet, sharp acidity of grapefruit absolutely shines in dessert recipes, and citrus season (a.k.a. winter) is the perfect time to play with grapefruit's deliciously tangy taste. Broiled, baked, topped, or frozen — grapefruit's flavor is unmistakable. Use it to create beautiful crisps, cakes, curd, and more with seven of our favorite grapefruit dessert recipes.
Cranberry Grapefruit Cheese Tarts with Zesty Thyme and Pink Peppercorn Sprinkle
A unique and decadent grapefruit pastry with a perfectly sweet, zingy center. Use frozen puff pastry to enclose a cranberry-grapefruit jam with one-of-a-kind flavor that comes from pink pepper, thyme, and ginger.
Broiled Grapefruit Crisp
"A burst of citrus flavor, the scent of cinnamon, and a sweet crunchy topping combine to make a refreshing treat!" says recipe creator Christine M. Enjoy for breakfast or as a light late-night snack.
Negroni Bars
Rich, gooey cookie bars inspired by the classic citrus cocktail. A uniquely delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth that is sure to wow. Freeze-dried strawberries are powdered in a food processor to make a beautiful, bright topping.
Hearty Tarty Hibiscus Granita
A cold, sweet treat with pucker-inducing tang. The dynamic flavor of hibiscus flower combines with vibrant grapefruit juice for a refreshing frozen dessert that only takes 10 minutes of prep time.
Fresh Grapefruit Cake
Cut into a slice of tangy cake with fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice and zest baked inside. Vanilla rounds things out for a pleasant, fresh bite that's perfect when paired with a homemade cream cheese frosting.
Grapefruit Curd
Tart creaminess comes to life with this bright, lovely alternative to traditional lemon curd. Use in pies, dessert bars, or as a topping for breakfast breads like biscuits and scones.
Easy Candied Grapefruit Peel
"This candied grapefruit peel is delightfully bittersweet and festive-looking," according to recipe creator Ellen P, who suggests dipping in chocolate for extra decadence.
Air Fryer Broiled Grapefruit
A simple but elegant broiled grapefruit will always be a good decision. This one is topped with butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon for a perfectly spiced citrus experience.
Grapefruit Tea Cookies
Fresh grapefruit juice and zest add bright flavor to these simple tea cookies. "The glaze is different from your regular iced cookie with the granulated sugar giving a nice texture on top," according to recipe creator J. Brooke.
Sparkling Grapefruit Pie
This fresh grapefruit dessert is as bright, flavorful, and fruity as it gets. Recipe creator MARBALET suggests serving with homemade whipped cream.
