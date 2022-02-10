20 Easter Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make

<p>"This recipe has been a favorite in our family for three generations. Different from traditional carrot cakes, this cake is extremely moist and flavorful and is topped with a buttermilk glaze while still warm. Try it and I think you will agree that it is the best," says heybejay. Reviewers agree that the buttermilk glaze is very tasty, and others loved the cake but chose to top theirs with cream cheese frosting.</p>