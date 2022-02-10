20 Easter Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make
If your holidays center on grandma's cooking, then we already know one of your favorite parts of Easter is the food. Glazed ham or juicy lamb, old-fashioned casseroles, deviled eggs, and special desserts — the Easter feast is when we love to recreate traditional family recipes passed down through generations to savor all over again. To capture that taste of nostalgia, we've turned to our Allrecipes community of home cooks and gathered up some of their favorite Easter dishes from their own mothers and grandmothers to share here for all to enjoy. Scroll through and find recipes for ham, lamb, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, carrot cake, Easter breads, and more for your own Easter menus.
Mom's Scalloped Potatoes
"This is the way my mother always made her scalloped potatoes. The measurements are taken from other recipes because she always just winged it, but the method is the same. The key is to heat the milk first," says Jane Boswell-Purdy.
Grandma's Green Bean Casserole
One of our most popular Easter casserole recipes, this made-from-scratch version doesn't use canned soup but it still takes only 15 minutes to prep before you pop it into the oven. Reviewer JANYBIRD says, "This recipe is a great alternative to the classic green been casserole with the fried onions. I first made this last year for a family dinner and it got rave reviews. I knew it was REALLY good when over the past year it was requested frequently. I wouldn't change a thing, just be sure you use the CANNED FRENCH STYLE green beans."
Grandma's Corn Pudding
If your ideal corn pudding is sweet and custardy, then this corn pudding will hit the spot. Be sure to cook this in a 2-quart casserole dish, because it makes a lot.
Grandma's Easter Pie
Think of this Easter pie as a quiche that would fit right in at your Easter brunch. "Grandma Bert made this every year at Easter," says KelleyBee. "Made with ricotta cheese, eggs, and ham, it makes a delicious addition to a special family gathering."
Grandma's Clover Leaf Rolls
"My Grandma's yeast rolls were always requested at family get-togethers. They're delicious and I cherish the memories I have of baking them with her," says brownie421, who shared her grandma's recipe with us.
Nona's Orange-Glazed Easter Ham
You'll need only 5 ingredients to make this centerpiece ham, and one of them is the ham itself. What else? Just freshly squeezed orange juice, brown sugar, dry mustard, and whole cloves. Making a pattern of diagonal slashes in the surface of the ham allows the sweet and spicy glaze to permeate deeper into the meat, while studding it with cloves adds extra flavor and eye appeal. Nona would approve.
Grandma's Carrot Cake
"This recipe has been a favorite in our family for three generations. Different from traditional carrot cakes, this cake is extremely moist and flavorful and is topped with a buttermilk glaze while still warm. Try it and I think you will agree that it is the best," says heybejay. Reviewers agree that the buttermilk glaze is very tasty, and others loved the cake but chose to top theirs with cream cheese frosting.
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
Anyone making lemon meringue pie for the first time should start with this sweet and simple recipe. It has a nice, tart filling and fluffy topping, and it comes together in just 40 minutes.
Sarah's Ambrosia Fruit Salad
For many of us, it just isn't Easter without a good old-fashioned ambrosia salad. "This recipe has been in my family for years and years. We make it at every holiday family get together and everyone loves it," says smviolante.
Deviled Eggs I
"Another recipe passed down to me by my mother. Very good," says Martin. Momof2 adds, "My mom and I always make these for Easter and other holidays. We change from this recipe a bit. I do use a bit of pickle juice to help with some flavor, and use dijon mustard instead of powder. These are alwasy a hit with the family. Thanks for posting."
Nana's Southern Coleslaw
You're either a coleslaw person or you're not, and if you are, you should try this old family recipe that tastes eerily close to KFC's. To save some time, you can start with a bag of shredded cabbage and carrots and chop so it's a little finer.
Grandma Rose's Herb-Roasted Easter Lamb
Those looking for a more upscale Easter entree should give this herb-roasted lamb leg a try. Finely chopped rosemary and garlic are mixed into a buttery glaze, which, along with the meat's juices, seeps down onto red potatoes and even more garlic.
Grandma's Orange Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting
These orange-kissed sweet rolls would make a lovely addition to your Easter brunch menu. Although several reviewers added cinnamon to the filling, Allrecipes home cook Kathy Schultz says, "These rolls were fabulous! They were exactly as I remembered enjoying in my childhood. I followed the recipe without substitutions and have none planned. This recipe is going in the collection! Thank you."
Chef John's Hot Cross Buns
"Real hot cross buns have the cross baked into them, not piped on afterwards. These are studded with rum-soaked currants," says recipe creator Chef John. Allrecipes home cook Melanie adds, "I will definitely make this again! My 4-year-old grandson helped me make it and loved eating them later. Easy and delicious."
Grandma's Macaroni Salad
This is not your average macaroni salad. The addition of sour cream mellows out the dressing's strong mayonnaise notes, while dried dill lends a slight herby flavor. Be sure to refrigerate for at least 4 hours so the flavors can blend properly.
Chef John's Easter Bread
Chef John shared his family's recipe with us and says, "This loaf of Easter bread is one of my favorite holiday traditions, and an authentic family heirloom recipe; made the same way as my mother, and her mother, and her mother's mother made it. I hope you give this a try, and remember, it's never too late to start an old family tradition. Frost with pink icing and top with sprinkles!"
Grandma's Carrot Salad
"My grandma used to make this carrot salad all the time and I loved it. Now I make it to honor her and it's almost as good as hers," says Mrs Wynkoop. Depending on the age of the carrots you use, you might need to adjust the amount of mayonnaise to make the salad more or less moist.
Grandmother's Macaroni and Cheese
The secret to this mac and cheese isn't in the dairy or pasta, but instead, the seasoning. Mustard and a dash of hot pepper sauce add a considerable punch to this classic comfort dish.
Grandma's Egg Custard Pie
This simple and super-customizable custard pie will take you right back to your childhood. It's approachable enough for beginner bakers and comes out silky, smooth, and creamy.
Easter Lemon Bread
"This was my grandmother's recipe," says Skyte, who shared the recipe with us. "Don't know why they call it bread; it's a lemon pound cake. Every time I make it, I am always asked for the recipe."