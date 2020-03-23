Grandma's Favorite Comfort Food Recipes
Grandma loves you, it's true. And she's already proud of you, we realize. But why push your luck? Master these classic comfort food recipes, and you're golden in Grandma's eyes...forever! These comfort food ideas include top-rated recipes for pot roast, meatloaf, lasagna, chicken noodle soup, apple pie, and so many other old-school favorites. Each comforting recipe rocks that homemade flavor you love from Grandma's kitchen.
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
It's a fact of life. People you love will catch a honkin' cold. Make them this soup, and it's like donning a superhero's cape.
Beef Pot Roast
Teresa submitted this comforting classic. "It's best to make it a day ahead," she says. Of course, when something smells this good, 24 hours is an eternity. Reminds me. You know what else Grandma admires? The virtue of patience — and very often the best comfort food rewards it.
Fried Chicken with Creamy Gravy
This is the real deal, arguably the ultimate comfort food. The chicken is seasoned and fried. The gravy is made from the pan drippings. All that down-home goodness is enough to put a tear of joy in Grandma's eye.
World's Best Lasagna
This five-star recipe has made the submitter, John, a minor celebrity. "It takes a little work," he says. "But it is worth it." Agreed, say the 8,500 people who've raved in the reviews.
Grandma Ople's Apple Pie
You knew apple pie would make the list. This is one of our most beloved recipes and a true g'ma classic.
Modenese Pork Chops
The prep here requires all of 10 minutes. Doing simple things well, though; that's something Grandma can dig.
Classic Meatloaf
There are secrets to getting moist, flavorful meatloaf. Chef John, who is not a grandma but still has very real chops, reveals all in this video.
Grandma's Green Bean Casserole
If you make this classic casserole from scratch, you will the holidays every single year — or any Sunday dinner.
Chicken Pot Pie IX
Also from scratch. (Are you sensing a pattern?) This five-star winner has more than 8,000 reviews. So there's help if you need it and Grandma's not available.
Fluffy Pancakes
Now that's a fat stack. This recipe features a splash of vinegar. Is that what makes 'em fluffy? I bet Grandma knows. This recipe is a good reminder that the best comfort food ideas aren't limited to dinner time.
Grandma's Chicken Chardon
Here's a more obscure entry among our comfort food ideas. "Since I made this the first time some months, ago it has been our favorite chicken dish. I've served it to guests a number of times," Charanne says. Certainly, Grandma can echo the value of a crowd-pleasing chicken dish.
Grandma's Macaroni Salad
A simple, straight-forward macaroni salad recipe is a key component of your comfort food classics collection, summer edition. "A sweet macaroni salad just like Grandma used to make," recipe creator Hope writes. "Refrigerate for at least four hours for all of the flavors to blend together."
Round Steak and Gravy
"The meat is so tender and moist and the gravy is so flavorful," reviewer COOKINGQUEEN75 says. "Instead of baking it in the oven, I use my pressure cooker. This is wonderful with mashed potatoes, rice, or noodles."
Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread
"If you like the sweeter, more cake-like cornbread served in New England and other areas, you'll adore this recipe," says ASHLEY_S. "Try it for breakfast with butter and maple syrup!"
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
Here's a classic comfort food in the desert category. "This recipe turned out perfectly. Even I was surprised how much I love the taste," says reviewer MZMUFFIN. "The filling was beautifully creamy. Not too sweet, not too tart. I piled the meringue high on a hot filling. Make sure to nudge the meringue all the way to the edge of the crust to seal the filling."
Home Style Macaroni and Cheese
"My very first time making homemade mac and cheese, and everyone just loved it! Very creamy," writes reviewer AlinkaPinka, whose efforts would get two thumbs up from Grandma.
Beef Stew VI
"The beef was juicy and tender. I have made beef stew for over 15 years, and it has never come out this good for me before," Dawn Raegene Mendenhall Scott says. "A must-try for anyone who likes hearty meals! I will definitely be making this one again."
Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies II
These perfectly chewy Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies are worthy of a place in Grandma's recipe box.
Delicious Ham and Potato Soup
Enjoying a bowl of this creamy, comforting potato soup is like receiving a hug...from Grandma.
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
"I grew up on this recipe. My grandmother got it from a lady from church at a potluck a long time ago. She passed it down to my mom, and it's always been a family favorite. Quick and easy for school nights, and the leftovers are just as good! You can use less butter on top, of course. But Momma and Mamaw always put the full stick on top," recipe submitter katiefbenham says.