25 Beloved Bread Recipes From Grandma's Kitchen

By Vanessa Greaves Updated January 31, 2022
Credit: Kim's Cooking Now

If sharing is caring, our Allrecipes home cooks are the sharingest, caringest people we know. Here, they've shared with us the beloved bread recipes their grandmothers made — from biscuits to quick breads to pillowy yeast breads. You'll find everyday breads and special occasion breads; easy breads and breads that take a little more know-how. They're the bread recipes that create warm, happy, scent-filled memories. And now you can enjoy them, too. Happy baking!

Grandma Johnson's Scones

Credit: S.Becker
Grandma Johnson knew what she was doing when she created these scones. Rob shared the recipe and says, "Tried and tested through 3 generations of kids. Simply the best anywhere!" Allrecipes home cooks agree, awarding this recipe a solid 5-star rating.

Grandmother's Famous Cranberry Bread

Credit: Cheerios
"AMAZING!" says Jenn Barnlund. "I never rate recipes...but THIS ONE WAS WORTH THE TIME! I doubled the recipe and put it into 3 foil pans for gifts. I also substituted chopped dried apricots for the raisins...really good! Thanks for sharing a great family 'secret.' This one goes in the 'Tried and True file! Thank you thank you thank you!"

Grandma VanDoren's White Bread

Credit: Eat
"What Grandma used to make! Our family's favorite. The recipe was never written down (that I know of) until she shared it with me when she was in her 90s." —Marilyn VanDoren Sim

Grandma's Baking Powder Biscuits

Credit: Bren
"This is my grandmother's biscuit recipe," says IMACOOKY1. "It is my all-time favorite and has a really good flavor to it." You can make these as drop biscuits by spooning the dough onto a baking sheet, or you can roll them out and cut them.

Grandma's Doughnuts

Credit: Pretty Freckles
"My grandmother passed this delicious recipe for making doughnuts along to me, and I thought I would share it," says Tiffany H. The secret? You'll use canned refrigerated biscuit dough as a shortcut ingredient. Reviewers love them.

Grandma's English Muffin Bread

Credit: Stephanie Knewasser
"Like English muffins, slices of this bread must be toasted to taste right," says Stephanie Knewasser. "Grandma used to bake this in large greased cans coated with cornmeal, which added to the English muffin appearance."

Grandma Rita's Soft Butter Rolls

Credit: Nikaya Dahn Smith
Lela says, "Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast."

Grandma's Yorkshire Pudding

Credit: John Heneghan
"I loved the individual servings. I also heated the drippings in the muffin tin before I added the batter. They were perfect. They remained puffy even after they cooled. I will never go back to putting the batter in one pie plate again. Excellent recipe." —Dee Allyn

Grandma's Clover Leaf Rolls

Credit: Njana Hudnell
Home cook brownie421 shared this recipe and says, "My Grandma's yeast rolls were always requested at family get-togethers. They're delicious and I cherish the memories I have of baking them with her."

Grandma's Date-Nut Bread

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now
"This is the recipe for date-nut bread that my grandmother always made around Christmas time. Definitely a family favorite! For best results don't use a glass pan." —Suzanne

Grandma Georgie's Cardamom Rolls

Credit: squarepear
"They take awhile to make, but these rolls are a family favorite through 4 generations," says MOLLYAMAMA. "Gramma Georgie made these for every family get-together for at least 50 years. They're perfect for sandwiches, dinner rolls, or toasted for breakfast. These can rise overnight in the fridge."

Grandma's Povitisa (Po-vuh-teet-zuh) Povitica Croatian Nut Bread

Credit: Marianne
"I loved when my grandma would make this recipe. A real Croatian treat. Enjoy! This is time consuming, but worth every minute!" —Stephani

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

Credit: DIZ
Bethanyweathersby shared this recipe and says, "This is my grandmother's cornbread recipe and it's the best — sweet and moist!" With 5,000+ reviews and a 5-star rating, this beloved recipe brings Grandma's home cooking to your kitchen.

Grandmother Stougaard's Caramel Pecan Sweet Rolls

Credit: inthefrey
"This is an Stougaard old family favorite," says Snuffles. "Not the easiest to make, but well worth the trouble. Gooey and sweet. Best eaten fresh from the oven." Reviewers give the recipe top marks and say they aren't any more time-consuming than other sweet roll recipes.

Grandmother's Muffins

Credit: Hollie Oman-Coleman
"Every Sunday morning, our family would go to my grandmother's house for her homemade muffins. I finally got the basic recipe and through years of experimenting I finally came up with the right portions to make them taste like hers." —Kim Weber

Granny's Banana Bread

Credit: Christine Leong
"My Great-Grandma used to make this for us whenever we would spend the night at her cabin in Paris, Arkansas. I make it now for my kids and it brings back such wonderful memories! It's absolutely magnificent warm with some sweetened butter." —TERRIFEV

Nana's Fastnachts

Credit: MattOlay V-H
"These are similar to doughnuts but much tastier! They are usually made on Shrove Tuesday (Fat Tuesday)." —Sandy

Nana's Christmas Stollen

"A German Christmas treat," says Christine L. "This recipe was handed down by my great grandmother to my grandmother to my mother."

Nanna's Banana Bread

Credit: Dianne
"My Nanna Towgood has been making this loaf bread for over 40 years, and its a family favorite — moist, flavorful, and just the right amount of sweetness. You may substitute chocolate chips for the walnuts if you desire." —Sharon Parenteau

Grandma Olga's Kolacky

Credit: Kathi Miller
"My great-grandmother talked very little English. She spoke through her cooking and baking. One recipe I always loved that my grandmother would make of hers was Kolacky. You can use any filling you like, but the apricot were my favorite. My grandma hasn't baked for years and I so missed these cookies. I was always intimidated by dough, but I found these to be so easy to work with. Now, I can taste Grandma's cookies anytime. Yum." —latlor

Grandma's Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Credit: MommaBean3
"This super easy zucchini bread is so moist and chocolaty that it's easy to forget zucchini is in it! My husband even loves it and he's never been a fan of zucchini!" —hawleywood

Nana Dot's Irish Soda Bread

"This was my mom's mothers recipe (my Nana Dot) and has been passed down for generations, direct from Ireland. If you like soda bread, this is awesome!" —JerzPixelPusher

Grandma Skeet's Prune Kolaches

Credit: Kelly Hale
"This is a Czech Pastry my Grandma use to make with a homemade prune filling and streusel topping. I changed it a little so I could use the bread machine. They are worth the hard work!" —SCOOBYVC

Grandma Sherrill's Bagels

Credit: Nao
"A homemade tradition in our family for 30 years!" says Terry. Irishlass adds, "I put a little honey in the boiling water and sprinkled corn muffin mix on the baking sheets...oh so good! My son and I enjoyed making them together!"

Grandma's Orange Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Chef Mo
"These rolls were fabulous! They were exactly as I remembered enjoying in my childhood. I followed the recipe without substitutions and have none planned. This recipe is going in the collection!" —Kathy Schultz

