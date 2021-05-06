12 of Grandma's Best Strawberry Desserts
There's nothing quite like strawberry season. Juicy and sweet, this ripe fruit is perfect for pies, cakes, crumbles, and more. The only thing that can make these treats even better is a touch of nostalgia from your grandmother. Scroll through to find grandma-approved desserts like strawberry rhubarb pie, fluffy strawberry pie, strawberry cake, and more. These tried-and-true grandma recipes are worth making to highlight spring's best berry.
Granny's Strawberry Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Get a double dose of flavor with this cake that uses both strawberries and strawberry-flavored gelatin to achieve a bold taste and color. You can bake a classic double decker cake with the recipe, or follow reviewer LaDonna's lead and make them into cupcakes.
Grandma's Strawberry Milkshake
"The best strawberry shake in the world comes from my grandma's kitchen in Florida," says Tawny. This simplistic recipe is excellent for cooling down during warmer weather. Just blend together strawberries, milk, honey, and ice to create a refreshing drink.
Cottage Pudding (Cake for Strawberry Shortcake)
While this recipe may not list strawberries as an ingredient, it's meant to be layered up with fresh berries and whipped cream. "This is a wonderful shortcake recipe my grandmother used to make for strawberry shortcake," shares Kaylene. "It is moist and sweet and can be eaten by itself too."
Granny's Strawberry Preserves-Filled Cookies
Great for strawberry season, or any time of the year since it uses preserves, these stuffed cookies will become a new family favorite. The dough is flavored with vanilla and nutmeg, perfect for wrapping around the sweet strawberry preserves.
Grandma Moyer's Rhubarb and Strawberry Coffee Cake
Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic dessert combination. "This was my Grandma Moyer's recipe. It has been missing since at least the mid 80's. I found it stuck the middle of an old book I got after my mom passed away," says BobbieRocks. "Everyone in the family has been trying to recreate this delicious coffee cake for years. It is moist and very flavorful."
Simple Strawberry Sauce
"This is EXACTLY the same strawberry topping my Grandma always made to go over ice cream," says reviewer Sarah Jo. All you need are fresh strawberries and sugar to create this versatile topping that's great on waffles, cheesecakes, and more.
Grandma Donna's Rhubarb Crisp
Allspice and sugar dress up fresh strawberries and rhubarb in this summertime treat. The buttery crust creates a crunchy contrast with each bite.
The Old Boy's Strawberry Pie
"'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young," says SCATTERFLAKE. Fresh strawberries are baked into a prepared pie crust with a sweetly spiced crumble topping.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Deb Lacey takes her grandmother's pie crust recipe, described as "flaky and mistake proof," and fills it with fresh strawberries and rhubarb for a summertime treat. Don't skip the nutmeg in the filling, it adds a little extra depth to the finished pie.
Aunt Kate's Strawberry Cake
"This recipe dates back to the early 1900's and was made by my grandmother's sister Kate," says Drea217. "I have the fondest memories of my grandmother and my mother making this when strawberries came into season." The cake isn't overly sweet, perfectly contrasted by the decadent glaze poured overtop.
Fluffy Strawberry Pie
Fresh strawberries, whipped topping, and strawberry-flavored Jell-O combine to create this wow-worthy pie. "My grandmother made this pie every year for Thanksgiving. She would make it with a homemade pie crust, but I love it with a graham cracker crust. Either way is great," says Starr.
Strawberry-Banana Fritters
This fritter batter recipe has been handed down over generations, so you know it's good. "My grandmother made these crispy, fruity treats with apples, and my mother with sweet corn. When I didn't have either on hand, I substituted bananas and strawberries," says gina.
