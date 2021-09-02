20 Grandma-Approved Side Dishes
There's nothing quite like a dinner at Grandma's house, and while everyone else may be focused on the main course, we all know it's the side dishes that really shine. Favorites like baked macaroni and cheese or hash brown casserole bring the comfort, while veggie sides are often dressed up with a handful of bacon or pat of butter. Recreate those beloved side dishes with these 20 recipes.
Grandmother's Sour Cream Cucumber Salad
The duo of refreshing cucumbers and sweet onions make the base for this bold salad. "This tastes better the next day as the sweet and sour permeate the cucumbers," suggests reviewer Johanna Rouba.
Grandma's Green Bean Casserole
Earning more than two thousand 5-star reviews, this casserole is perfect for the holidays or a classic family dinner. The secret is skipping canned condensed soups and creating the homemade cream sauce instead.
Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage
"My grandparents own a traditional restaurant in Germany, and this is the closest red cabbage I have ever had to their restaurant's 'Rotkohl (Red Cabbage)," raves reviewer Clara Carson.
Grandma Z's Crunch Salad
No lettuce? No problem! This salad is created with jicama, broccoli, and celery, alongside bacon and pine nuts for plenty of flavor and crunch.
Grandma's Southern Mac and Cheese
You'll never settle for the boxed stuff again after a scoop of this baked macaroni. The pasta is mixed with a hearty blend of cheddar cheese, seasonings, and milk before eggs are whisked in as a binder for baking.
Grandma Mac's Green Beans
Low and slow is the secret to so many grandmother-inspired dishes. Here, green beans are simmered for 45 minutes to create a tender and flavorful side dish that is sure to disappear off the dinner table.
Nana's Southern Coleslaw
This slaw is perfect for serving alongside fried chicken or shredded barbque. Reviewer Kristina says, "Just an old family recipe that I have been told is reminiscent of KFC coleslaw. You be the judge!"
Grandma's Corn Pudding
"This is one of those trick recipes that makes people believe you are an old country cook who really knows your way around the kitchen," raves reviewer KYCATHY. "I will make this again and again."
Grandma's Cheesy Potatoes
Get double the goodness in this decadent dish, with two types of potatoes and two types of cheese. Tiffany Kramer says, "My grandmother makes this every year with a brisket for Christmas dinner."
Nina's Cucumber Salad
Tangy sour cream makes this cucumber salad a stand-out dish. "The recipe for this easy salad came from my grandma, who made it in the summers with fresh dill and cucumbers from her garden," says recipe contributor Brandi Rose.
Better Baked Beans
"This is my grandma's favorite semi-homemade recipe," says Diane Carman-Young. "She makes it every Thanksgiving, and we usually end up scraping the pan clean!" The clever recipe starts with a few cans of pre-made baked beans, but dresses them up with additional ingredients.
Grandma's Collard Greens
Following your grandma's advice to "Eat your greens!" is a much tastier task when serving this recipe. The collards are slow cooked until extra tender in a base of sautéed red onions and bacon.
Grandma's Creamy Potato Salad
Somewhere between a potato and egg salad, this dish combines both hard-boiled eggs and red potatoes. The mayo-based dressing is made flavorful with a dash of mustard and splash of vinegar.
Grandma's Armenian Rice Pilaf
Keeping things simple has never tasted so good. "This recipe is my grandmother's. She came from Armenia and it has been in our family for years. We all still make it and it is so easy," says recipe contributor Michele.
Grandma's Sweet and Tangy Bean Salad
The canned pantry staples of kidney beans, wax beans, corn, and green beans are given a fresh twist when combined with cucumbers, onions, celery, and cucumbers. Let everything rest together overnight for an even more intense flavor the next day.
Grandma's Hash Brown Casserole
"This recipe is a friend's grandma's recipe and is absolutely the best hash brown casserole I've ever had," says missbutterbean. "Kentucky grandmas sure know how to cook!"
Nana's Mashed Turnip
Get two helpings of root veggies with this unique mash recipe featuring potatoes and turnips. Reviewer DARIA K says, "This was my grandmother's famous dish that my whole family just loved. She never wrote it down for me, so after she passed away I recreated it perfectly. This one's for you, Bubby!"
Grandma's Green Beans with Bacon Vinaigrette
"Ridiculously good beans that make a great side dish to just about anything. One of those recipes that grandma made for years that we could never get enough of. Garnish with sliced or slivered almonds," says Sarahbeara.
Grandma's Cucumber and Onion Salad
"Both of my grandmothers made this salad every summer when their gardens produced baskets of cucumbers. It's a cool, fresh side dish for any meal," shares KBOVER. They suggest adjusting the vinegar and sugar to your own taste preferences for a more sweet or sour side dish.
Grandma Edythe's Sour Cream Potato Salad
This isn't your basic potato salad. Instead of relying entirely on mayonnaise for a creamy texture, the recipe calls for a large scoop of sour cream to give the salad a distinct tangy flavor. It's then dressed up with green onions, hard-boiled eggs, and pickles.