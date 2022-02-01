18 Vintage Pies From Grandma's Recipe Box
Have a hankering for an old-fashioned pie just like Grandma used to make? Well, you're in luck! Allrecipes community members have shared plenty of tried-and-true pie recipes from their grandmas' kitchens through the years — and we've rounded up the very best ones right here. Whether you're looking for a classic custard idea or fruity favorite, you'll find a new family tradition in this collection of Grandmother-approved pie recipes.
Grandma's Luscious Lemon Cream Pie
This rich lemon pie, made super creamy and decadent with sour cream, is so refreshing on a hot summer's day. Recipe creator Marie Clare suggests garnishing with whipped cream.
Grandma's Blueberry Pie
Make this classic summer pie with just six ingredients: sugar, quick-cooking tapioca, cinnamon, blueberries, lemon juice, butter, and a pre-made pie crust.
Grandma's Sweet Hubbard Squash Custard Pie
"This recipe was handed down from my Grandma," according to recipe creator Colleen Mitchell. "I have tweaked it to spice it up some! It is a unique addition to any Thanksgiving celebration and holds its own against pumpkin pie any day!"
Apple Pie By Grandma Ople
This apple pie is one of our highest rated desserts, earning more than 11,000 rave reviews. Plus, recipe creator MOSHASMAMA says it's won first place in several local competitions.
Grandma's Chocolate Custard Pie
This old-fashioned chocolate pie is topped with a simple meringue, making for a classic, incredibly satisfying treat. It will "have you asking for thirds," according to recipes creator TRISTESS00.
Grandma's Egg Custard Pie
Get back to basics with this award-winning pie made with kitchen staples. "I love custard pie, but my attempts have never quite matched the one's at the pie-shop...until now," says reviewer LYNLOR.
Grandma Darcy's Squash Pie
Tired of eating the same old pumpkin pie every holiday season? You're in luck! This cozy dessert, which comes together in less than an hour, features a cozy acorn squash filling.
My Grandma's Shoo-Fly Pie
It's easy to make this molasses-flavored Pennsylvania Dutch pie with fewer than 10 ingredients you probably already have on hand.
Grandma's Iron Skillet Apple Pie
"Over the past 45 years I have probably made hundreds of apple pies but this one is just a treat," raves reviewer Grandma Lizzy. "I made it as written. The process and the iron skillet is the key to the finished product being so good."
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
With nearly 3,000 rave reviews, this tried-and-true lemon meringue pie is a favorite in the Allrecipes community. "This pie is simply wonderful," says one happy home cook. "The recipe is rather simple to follow and the end result is superb."
Nana's Peach Parfait Pie
In this parfair-inspired pie, a crunchy almond-oat crust is topped with a fruity ice cream filling. It's perfect to cool off with on a hot summer's day.
My Grandmother's Best Berry Pie
You need just seven ingredients to make this incredibly easy pie: flour, butter, baking powder, vanilla extract, white sugar, an egg, and fresh blueberries.
Grandma's Blackberry Pie
According to recipe creator SYRAH4689's grandma, the apples in this recipe serve an important purpose: They soak up all the excess juice from the cooking blackberries.
Grandma Emma's Fudgy Chocolate Pie
"My grandmother's chocolate cream pie was a staple of my childhood," says recipe creator Brendles, who uses a store-bought graham cracker crust, "Homemade custard filling with a dense texture. Very rich, not too sweet, and oh-so-satisfying."
Grandma's Butterscotch Pie
Here's an old-fashioned butterscotch pie that will please everyone at your table. Plus, it comes together quickly with just a few easy-to-find ingredients.
Grandma's Coconut Pies
This easy recipe makes two 9-inch pies (featuring a 6-ingredient buttermilk custard filling), so it's the perfect dessert to serve a hungry crowd.
Grandma T's Pineapple Cream Pie
Try this vintage pineapple cream pie next time you're in the mood for an old-fashioned treat. Make sure to top with a homemade meringue!
Mum-Mum's Butterscotch Pie
A rich butterscotch filling is topped with a 3-ingredient meringue in this sweet family recipe. Try it with our top-rated Butter Flaky Pie Crust or use your favorite store-bought crust.
