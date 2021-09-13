15 Fall Recipes Grandma Used to Make
When the weather starts to cool, there's no better time to head into the kitchen where you can recreate some of your grandmother's best autumn-inspired dishes. From classic chicken noodle soup to regional specialties, like meat and potato hot dish, these nostalgic dishes are the perfect way to enjoy the fall season. They're sure to warm up both your belly and heart, too.
Grandma's Vegetable Soup
Layering together both canned ingredients and fresh vegetables makes this soup taste like it was made from scratch, but it takes a fraction of the time. Serve with a slice of crusty bread for soaking up the extra broth.
Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage
In-season red cabbage and crisp green apples combine in this colorful side autumnal dish. A dash of apple cider vinegar and a sprinkling of sugar makes for a balanced sweet and sour flavor.
Grandma's Hash Brown Casserole
Whether you're bringing it to a holiday gathering or just to the dinner table, this hash brown casserole is the epitome of comfort food. Besides cutting up the onion, all you need to do is mix everything together and bake it.
Grandma's Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili
No meat? No problem. This vegetarian chili has a variety of flavors and textures thanks to the bounty of beans, including black beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, and vegetarian baked beans.
Grandma's Green Bean Casserole
You'll never settle for the casserole that uses canned soups again after eating a scoop of this grandma-approved dish. Sour cream helps create the rich sauce, while buttery crackers make a crunchy topping.
Nana's Mashed Turnip
Get a double dose of root vegetables in this hearty mash recipe, which uses both turnips and potatoes. DARIA K says, "This was my grandmother's famous dish that my whole family just loved. She never wrote it down for me, so after she passed away I recreated it perfectly. This one's for you, Bubby!"
Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup
With just a handful of ingredients and less than an hour of cooking time, it's no wonder that this chicken noodle soup has over 1,000 five-star reviews.
Grandma's Meat and Tater Hotdish
With layers of crispy tots, gooey cheese, seasoned ground beef, and creamy mushroom soup, this casserole is an all-in-one meal. Since it mostly relies on pantry staples, you can throw it together at a moment's notice.
Grandma Carol's Southern Sweet Potato Casserole
Skip the marshmallows and top your sweet potato casserole with a buttery blend of brown sugar, pecans, and coconut instead. "The best sweet potato casserole ever," says LARTRAINER. "This recipe was handed down to me by my mother-in-law. I get so many compliments on this dish and so many requests for this recipe."
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
Using a trio of canned cream soups, this rich casserole is stick-to-your-ribs good. Katiefkenham shares, "I grew up on this recipe, my Grandmother got it from a lady from church at a potluck a long time ago! She passed it down to my mom and it's always been a family favorite."
Grandma's Polish Perogies
"My grandfather is Polish, and his mother taught my grandmother how to make these delicious perogies," says STEPH577. "The recipe has been in the family for generations, with a few alterations of course!" Serve with a drizzling of butter or a dollop of sour cream.
Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing
An excellent dinner side or staple of your holiday meals, this cornbread dressing balances sweet and savory flavors beautifully. Use your favorite cornbread mix, then follow the recipe to dress it up with sage, celery, and onions.
Grandma's Southern Mac and Cheese
Nobody makes macaroni and cheese quite like your grandma. This baked version mixes the pasta with plenty of Cheddar, seasonings, and milk, before whisking in eggs as a decadent binder.
Grandma B's Bean Soup
Veggies and beans are amped up with diced ham in this classic soup recipe. By cooking it for hours in the slow cooker, each bite is infused with rich ham flavor.
My Grandmother's Cabbage and Noodles
This recipe features the Eastern European grandmother trifecta of egg noodles, bacon, and cabbage. Low-cost and ready in about 30 minutes, it may become your new go-to dinner.