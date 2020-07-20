Dinner Fix

15 Classic Grandma Desserts You'll Love to Make and Share

By Leslie Kelly Updated January 01, 2022
Credit: Kari

Grandma's time-honored desserts are sure to give you a case of the warm and fuzzies. These old-school sweets are so delicious that grandmas have handed them down through the years — and now, the Allrecipes community hands them off to you. 

Grandma's Gingersnaps

Credit: Stacy 'Killoran' Scott


"This melt-in-your-mouth ginger cookie recipe that I received from my grandmother has been enjoyed in my family since 1899." — Marie Ayers

Grandma Ruth's Snickerdoodle Cookies

Credit: tjump2014


"This is my great-grandma's recipe that everyone loves!" — David.Beveridge

Grandma Moyer's Rhubarb and Strawberry Coffee Cake

Credit: Teresa T-Rex ecker


"This was my Grandma Moyer's recipe. It has been missing since at least the mid-'80s. I found it stuck the middle of an old book I got after my mom passed away. Everyone in the family has been trying to recreate this delicious coffee cake for years. It is moist and very flavorful. I added the strawberries because I like it a little sweeter. Rhubarb is an ingredient that you don't see used very often anymore, but those of us who do use it always love to find new ways to spread the love." — BobbieRocks

Great Grandma's Peach Cobbler

Credit: melissa


"This was my great grandma's recipe from the '40s and earlier. It's so easy to make. I remember this being my favorite dessert from when I was a child. This is delicious when hot and served with ice cream or I enjoy it cold by itself. Enjoy!"

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

Credit: Dianne


"This is a very fun recipe to follow because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour in addition to egg yolks, and contains no milk." — Emilie S

Grandma's Blueberry Buckle

Credit: Deb C


"This is the recipe that my Grandmother handed down to me. I always make it during blueberry season. My guests just love it!" — Gary Douylliez

Grandma Minecci's Snowball Cookies

Credit: Abbey


"This is my brother-in-law's favorite recipe passed down from grandmother to daughter in my wife's family for years." — jimbeau

 

Grandma's Cherry Salad



"This was always a favorite when we went to my Grandma's house, it is easy and kids love it! We like lots of bananas in ours, so you may want to adjust this according to your own family's tastes." — Mary J

Grandma's Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Credit: Teri Elledge


"Very moist (don't cook them too long), very rich in flavor, yet somehow not too heavy. Grandma's recipe! Even people who don't like oatmeal raisin cookies do like these." — Lisa

Grandma's Caramel Popcorn Balls

Credit: Derbakermom


"My mom made these delicious popcorn balls when I was growing up. While doing my Christmas candy and cookie baking, I came across her recipe. I made the family recipe for the first time this year. My daughters, grown with their own families, asked why I hadn't made these sooner. Thirty plus years later, this recipe will now be a family tradition at Christmas." — Kim1520

My Grandma's Shoo-Fly Pie

Credit: LYNNINMA


"Classic Pennsylvania Dutch recipe. Grandma's loving attention not included!" — D. Stultz

Grandma's Povitisa (Po-vuh-teet-zuh) Povitica Croatian Nut Bread

Credit: Marianne


"I loved when my grandma would make this recipe as a child. A real Croatian treat. Enjoy! This is time consuming, but worth every minute!" — Stephani

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople



"This was my grandmother's apple pie recipe. I have never seen another one quite like it. It will always be my favorite and has won me several first place prizes in local competitions. I hope it becomes one of your favorites as well!" — MOSHASMAMA

Grandma's Iron Skillet Apple Pie

Credit: Kari


"This three-layer apple pie is a Southern favorite!" — T L Dixon

Grandma's Apple Dumplings

Credit: CHER


"This is a simple and delicious recipe for apples wrapped in dough with an orange-vanilla sauce. Don't forget the ice cream!" — Megan Sneed

