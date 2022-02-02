12 Grandma-Approved Cookie Recipes That'll Remind You of Home
There's nothing like walking into Grandma's house and being greeted by the sweet scent of freshly baked cookies. Allrecipes community members have shared plenty of vintage cookie recipes from their grandmas' kitchens through the years — and we've rounded up some of the best ones right here. Whether you're in the mood for an old-fashioned idea that has stood the test of time or a fun twist on an old favorite, you'll find a new family tradition in this collection of our best Grandma-approved cookies.
Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies
These melt-in-your-mouth cookie recipe dates back to 1899, according to Allrecipes community member Marie Ayers. Plus, it has earned more than 1,000 rave reviews from happy home cooks!
Grandma's Brown Sugar Drop Cookies
Make these budget-friendly drop cookies with fewer than 10 ingredients you probably already have on hand, such as brown sugar and shortening.
Grandma Tibbitts Sugar Cookies
This recipe was handed down from my great grandmother," says recipe creator UPATNINE, who figured out the exact measurements through years of trial and error. They come together in just 30 minutes.
Grandma's Classic No-Bake Cookies
These no-bake cookies are so easy to make, even a kid can do it! "This no-bake cookie recipe was my grandmother's, and my mother taught it to her children, and I will to mine," says recipe creator Jadebloodraven.
Grandma Minnie's Old Fashioned Sugar Cookies
Everyone needs a traditional cut-out sugar cookie recipe in their repertoire. This recipe makes a whopping 78 servings, so it's perfect for entertaining a crowd.
Grandma Ruth's Snickerdoodle Cookies
There are few desserts as nostalgic as soft, chewy, cinnamon-spiked snickerdoodles. "This is so close to how I remember my own Grandmother's cookies tasting, I'm actually trying not to cry," says reviewer Gretchen Coleman. "I've not had her cookies since I was a little girl."
Grandma's Lace Cookies
These delicate lace cookies are thin, crispy, and oh-so-irresistible. For extra crunchiness, reviewer JoAnn suggests tossing some pecans into the dough.
Granny Mabel's Best Bar Cookies
In these bar cookies, a chocolate-caramel filling is sandwiched between two layers of chewy oatmeal crust. "Fast, easy & delicious," raves one Allrecipes community member. "I'll make them again & won't change a thing."
Granny's Filled Cookies
Believe it or not, you only need four ingredients (flour, cream cheese, butter, and your favorite flavor of fruit jam) to make these impressive filled cookies. Dust with powdered sugar for extra sweetness.
Granny's Strawberry Preserves-Filled Cookies
There's a sweet, fruity surprise hidden inside these old-fashioned sugar cookies: strawberry preserves! These are "really good cookies and a great way to use up jam out of the fridge," according to reviewer Sharon Collins.
My Grandmother's Potato Chip Cookies
If you're a fan of the salty-sweet flavor combo, you won't be able to get enough of these 5-ingredient cookies. The potato chips might be unexpected, but they're a fantastic addition to an otherwise basic recipe.
Great Grandma's Sour Cream Drop Cookies
"This recipe was on a card tucked into my mom's recipe box; it's pretty similar to a number of variations that seem to be from the 1930s," says recipe creator Jill Lightner. "A note said 'flavor with whatever you like' and of all the flavors I played around with, I thought lemon zest balanced the sweet dough the best."
