15 of Grandma's Best Casserole Recipes
There's something so special about showing up on Grandma's doorstep, just as she's pulling a warm and bubbling casserole right out of the oven. On the table, you can bet she has green beans, carrots, warm rolls, and every other dish you need for the ultimate comfort food meal. (That's not to mention the chocolate pie that's waiting in the wings.) If you miss Grandma's cooking from time to time, or just want to recreate that warm and fuzzy feeling in your own home, this collection of Grandma-made and approved casserole recipes has a bit of everything you're searching for, from cheesy pasta dishes to decadent desserts.
Grandma's Green Bean Casserole
Forget the canned soups and fried onions. This Green Bean Casserole recipe relies on sour cream for a rich sauce and buttery crackers for a crunchy topping. It's just like grandma used to make, just a bit faster.
Grandma's Hash Brown Casserole
A Kentucky grandmother inspired this decadently cheesy recipe equipped with Cheddar, chopped onion, and sour cream. A buttery cornflake topping adds a perfectly flavorful crunch.
Grandma's Spinach Souffle Bake
Enjoy this easy crowd-pleaser by combining eggs, cheese, spinach, and a touch of nutmeg. Our home cooks suggest swapping ricotta with cottage cheese for a richer result.
Grandma's Creamy Ham Casserole
Egg noodles and ham combine in this delightfully cheesy dish that will give you all the comfort of Grandma's house. "My hubby is a picky eater, and it was a big hit!" says Allrecipes user Silver Cat Eyes.
Grandma's Chicken Casserole
Creamy chicken, water chestnuts, and buttery round crackers combine for a down-home delight the whole family will love. Canned vegetables cut prep time but not flavor.
Grandma's Ground Beef Casserole
A rich ground beef and tomato sauce is layered with egg noodles and a sour cream-cheese mixture to create this decadent dish. User late4super says "The family really enjoyed it and leftovers weren't left over for very long."
Grandma Carol's Southern Sweet Potato Casserole
Move aside, marshmallows, there's a new sweet potato topping in town. Brown sugar, butter, pecans, and coconut combine into a praline-like topping that blankets the sweet potato mixture.
Grandma Re's Baguette French Toast Casserole
Cooking pieces of French toast one at a time can be tedious and make serving a big breakfast challenging. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar all add a wonderfully sweet taste, and everyone can eat all at once, which makes for a happy family indeed.
Grandma's Hamburger Hot Dish
Pantry staples are the star of this simple casserole. Ground beef is paired with tender egg noodles and creamy soup to create a dish so comforting it's like getting a hug.
Grandma's Meat and Tater Hotdish
"Comfort food at its finest!" raves reviewer MommaBean3. "The only changes I made were using cheddar cheese instead of Velveeta and using crispy crowns instead of tater tots. Thank you for a great recipe for a cold night!"
Grandma's Corn Pudding
Enjoy all the bright flavor of sweet corn in a hearty casserole. User Joy says, "This is a great recipe. I made it once for Thanksgiving and now my family asks me to make it every year!"
Grandma's Apple Dumplings
All the taste of apple pie without the hassle, these apple dumplings are tender and flaky. The real secret ingredient is the sauce, which has a rich orange-vanilla flavor.
Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing
Corn bread dressing is delicious every day, whether it's Thanksgiving or not. "This is the way I do my stuffing and have for years." says user Mary Sansing.
Grandma's Noodle Pudding (Kugel)
Nobody does this classic Hanukkah dish better than Grandma. When it comes to kugel, you can rely on this recipe. User carollee1955 says, "This will become a staple in my home — delicious!"
Grandma Kay's Chicken Enchiladas
Tender shredded chicken is tucked inside tortilla before being topped with a green chile-cheese sauce in this crazy-cozy recipe. "Really quite good! I prefer enchiladas to be creamy and cheesy so this was great," says user Glennae.