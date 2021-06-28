These 15 Grandma-Made Breakfast Recipes Will Start Your Day Right
There's nothing quite like spending the night at Grandma's house, only to wake up to her homecooked breakfast. Cheesy hash browns, fluffy pancakes, and tender biscuits are just some of the beloved dishes that you can whip up to bring back that childhood nostalgia — or to just treat your family to a dose of breakfast love. Our 15 grandma-approved breakfast recipes are sure to satisfy. Just be sure to make enough to share.
Grandma's Peach French Toast
What could possibly make classic French toast even better? Try the duo of juicy peaches and a dollop of fresh whipped cream.
Grandma's Hash Brown Casserole
Creamy, cheesy, and buttery, this hash brown casserole is everything you want in a comforting breakfast dish. "This recipe is a friend's grandma's recipe and is absolutely the best hash brown casserole I've ever had," says missbutterbean. "Kentucky grandmas sure know how to cook!"
Grandma Johnson's Scones
Scones are the perfect way to jazz up a basic breakfast. This recipe uses raisins to add sweetness and a fruity taste, but some reviewers have had success swapping in dried cranberries or cherries for the dried grapes.
Grandma Dalley's Honey Granola
This award-winning granola is delicious served with milk, yogurt, or simply on its own. "Grandma Dalley won a blue ribbon for this recipe at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in 2012," shares Miriam.
Grandma's Gingerbread Pancakes
It doesn't have to be the holidays to enjoy these spiced pancakes. Infused with ginger, vanilla, and molasses, these pancakes just need a little drizzle of maple syrup for serving.
Grandma's Baking Powder Biscuits
Irresistibly soft, these biscuits are a must-have at Grandma's breakfast table. Use them as a side for sopping up gravy, or stuff with some bacon and eggs for a sandwich-style dish.
Granny's Sweet Potato Bread
Step aside, bananas. There's a new favorite quick bread in town. "One of my favorite recipes made by my grandmother and handed down to me," shares Jessica Shelton. "My Granny made this bread as a sweet treat, but it was great for breakfast."
Grandma's Buttermilk Syrup
Rich and sweet, this buttermilk-based syrup is a welcome upgrade to pancakes and other breakfast favorites. Katie Madrian says, "This was my grandma's most coveted recipe and we had it every time we went there. This is always a special treat and French toast with this syrup is one of my favorite breakfasts!"
Norwegian Pancakes - Pannekaken
"My Norwegian grandmother made this for us as a treat, and it continues to be a favorite my mother makes for my kids. Very easy and versatile," says in da wings. They recommend serving the pancakes rolled up crepe-style with a little syrup or jam inside.
Grandma Bonnie's Cinnamon Rolls
Fill your house with the scent of buttery cinnamon and toasted pecans with these special rolls. "These are my grandma's cinnamon rolls. A favorite at Christmas or just a Saturday morning," shares Priscilla.
Grandmother's Muffins
These basic muffins, simply flavored with a little vanilla, are a great addition to the breakfast table. You can also easily customize them with a handful of berries, chocolate chips, or chopped nuts to create your own unique baked good.
Grandma's Homemade Granola
This crunchy and sweet granola is extra flavorful thanks to flaked coconut and dried cranberries. MadC, who submitted their grandma's recipe, recommends serving it with coconut Greek yogurt.
Grandma Sherrill's Bagels
It's hard to beat homemade bagels, especially when it's a grandma-approved recipe. All you need is flour, sugar, yeast, and salt to create these wow-worthy baked goods.
Good Old Fashioned Pancakes
"This is a great recipe that I found in my Grandma's recipe book. Judging from the weathered look of this recipe card, this was a family favorite," shares Dakota Kelly. You'll have no problem rolling out of bed for these fluffy and golden pancakes.
Nanny's Newfoundland Tea Biscuits
"My nanny used to make these tea biscuits all the time," says carynliles. "One of my favorite memories of visiting Newfoundland is standing at the kitchen table as she made these and gave us a little bit of the raw dough to taste. They're light and delicious!" She suggests serving them with a pat of butter and spoonful of jam.