12 Delicious Grandma-Approved Weeknight Soups

01 of 12 Grandma's Corn Chowder View Recipe Corn chowder is one of those rib-sticking soups that always hit the spot. And in the wintertime, it's a delicious way to taste a bit of summer corn. This creamy version has bacon to add complexity and balance the sweetness.

02 of 12 Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup View Recipe Chicken noodle soup is considered a cure-all for a reason. Easy on the tummy when you're under the weather, or just a best pal of a sandwich, a classic chicken noodle soup recipe in your back pocket is like having a secret weapon. Want to level up your chicken soup game? This version ups the ante with homemade noodles. Perfect for a cozy weekend project.

03 of 12 Grandma's Vegetable Soup View Recipe Vegetable soup can feel like a daunting project with lots of chopping and dicing. So we love this Grandma version that takes advantage of canned ingredients to make your life so much easier. Grandma knows you're busy!

04 of 12 Grandma's Slow Cooker Beef and Vegetable Soup View Recipe Slow cookers are perfect for making soup: With no fuss, your ingredients cook to perfection and fill the house with delicious aromas. This slow cooker soup adds healthy protein in the form of ground lean beef, but you can sub any ground meat, from chicken and turkey to pork or lamb.

05 of 12 Grandma B's Bean Soup View Recipe Old-school navy bean soup enriched with ham and potatoes is the kind of soup you want waiting for you at the end of the day, whether you've been climbing a sledding hill or a hill of paperwork. The best part? This is a slow-cooker recipe, so set it and forget it until souptime!.

06 of 12 Fat Granny's Minestrone Soup View Recipe Minestrone might be one of the most perfect soups on the planet: That blend of vegetables, beans, and pasta in a savory tomatoey broth is a meal in a bowl. This version might have your family thinking you are hiding an Italian Nonna in your kitchen!

07 of 12 Grandma Gladys's Zucchini Soup View Recipe Zucchini and Italian sausage are a pairing made in heaven, and here they unite in soup form for an Italian-inspired bowl that is a whole new way to enjoy these flavors together.

08 of 12 Granny's Okra Soup View Recipe From gumbo to jambalaya, okra has been naturally thickening bowls for centuries. But often the okra is the supporting player. Here it takes center stage in a lighter broth-based soup with no fussy roux to worry about.

09 of 12 ViVi's Bacon and Tomato Soup View Recipe Tomato soup is a winter staple, but often needs a sandwich on the side to make the meal feel complete. Not so this version, which adds bacon and pasta to make a delicious one-bowl lunch or dinner. Sorry, grilled cheese!

10 of 12 Cheesy Potato Knipla Soup View Recipe Whether you call them dumplings or homemade noodles, a simple rolled dough added to soup adds a whole extra level of comfort. This German-inspired recipe adds them to a potato soup finished with a rich cheese sauce. Now that's comfort!

11 of 12 Instant Pot Cabbage Roll Soup View Recipe If you use your Instant Pot for just one thing, soup should be it. Creating long-cooked flavor in a fraction of the time is just what you want when it gets dark before your workday ends. Cabbage roll soup — a Grandma classic — is usually a weekend project, but the Instant Pot makes it Tuesday-night easy.