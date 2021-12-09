These 10 Trending Recipes Took the Internet by Storm in 2021

2021 was quite the year, to say the least. The food world wasn't spared the borders-on-absurd whiplash of the trends and whims that dictated much of the year. And even though many people were getting out of their kitchens and heading back out into the world, there were still some recipes that made their mark on the year. Every year, Google releases its Year in Search that shows the top trending searches that spiked during that year. 2020's unforgettable searches included recipes for whipped coffee, sourdough bread, DoubleTree cookies, and Ikea meatballs. This year, the trending searches got a little bit more, well, interesting — you'll see what we mean. TikTok foods reigned supreme, but you'll also find popular recipes from familiar shows and celebrities that we couldn't get enough of this year. And if that doesn't intrigue you, we know the cicada does. So what are you waiting for? Scroll through to check it out!