10 Global Recipes for Rejuvenation and Comfort

A popular Puerto Rican dish, this chicken and rice stew is a savory delight, nicely spiced but not peppery hot. And it's as rejuvenating as a hug when you're feeling under the weather.

"This is Puerto Rican comfort food. Very nice on a cold, rainy night. I added some sliced avocado on top. If I'd had pigeon peas on hand, I probably would have added them instead of petite peas," says home cook LatinaCook.