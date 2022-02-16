10 Global Recipes for Rejuvenation and Comfort
In every culture, there are recipes for comfort and healing, dishes people make to nourish both body and soul. Cookbook author, chef, teacher, and cancer fighter Raghavan Iyer is on a mission to ensure that more of these recipes from all cultures find their way onto recovery menus — in hospitals and even at your neighborhood or workplace feel-better-food brigade. Through his Revival Food Project and in this piece, he is gathering and sharing recipes for global comfort foods that encourage healing. Dig in and read on to see how you can help.
Raghavan's Uppama
"This savory porridge, breakfast fare in South Indian kitchens, is my childhood favorite. A bit like polenta but made with creamy wheat cereal, it brings absolute satisfaction during my down-and-out days," says recipe creator Raghavan Iyer.
Asopao de Pollo
A popular Puerto Rican dish, this chicken and rice stew is a savory delight, nicely spiced but not peppery hot. And it's as rejuvenating as a hug when you're feeling under the weather.
"This is Puerto Rican comfort food. Very nice on a cold, rainy night. I added some sliced avocado on top. If I'd had pigeon peas on hand, I probably would have added them instead of petite peas," says home cook LatinaCook.
Beef Pho
This South Vietnamese-style pho — a restorative, richly seasoned broth ladled over rice noodles and thinly sliced beef — is served with a host of crisp, tangy, spicy, sweet, and fragrant garnishes. This version involves charring the onion and ginger to deepen their flavor. This is a bowl that brings comfort with every sip and slurp.
"It's so smart to prepare the broth the day before and leave it in the fridge overnight. Once it cools down, the fat from the meat floats on top, so you can easily skim it off," says reviewer Rocksoup.
Raghavan's Palak Masoor Dal (Red Lentils with Spinach)
"Comforting, satiating, and nutritious, dals are an everyday occurrence in millions of Indian homes across the world. This particular dal (red lentils with spinach) cooks quickly, requires no presoaking, and is easy to assemble with a handful of ingredients. Serve with naan or cooked basmati rice," says recipe contributor Raghavan Iyer.
Shadi's Soup-e Mahicheh
"This Persian lamb and lentil soup is so good, it will instantly make you feel better! If you like, serve it with a side plate of green onions, radishes, and herbs such as parsley, mint, and basil. Iranians serve a plate of fresh herbs as a side with many meals," says recipe contributor Shadi HasanzadeNemati.
Xiaoyangju's Fish Jook (Rice Porridge)
"Rice porridge is a popular dish in many Asian countries—enjoyed throughout the day and particularly when you're feeling under the weather. This Chinese version, sometimes called congee but known as jook in Cantonese, uses white fish and just a few other simple ingredients," says recipe creator deleteduser.
Down Home Collard Greens
These collard greens are the perfect side dish to any soul food entree. They're a comfort food staple in the South and this version combines collard greens with bacon, butter, chicken bouillon, milk, and a handful of spices.
Shadi's One-Pot Turmeric Chicken and Rice
"There are so many healing dishes in Persian cooking! My mom used to make this when we were kids. It doesn't have a particular name in Persian. We just call it "berenj va morgh ba zarchoobeh," which means rice and chicken with turmeric. The chicken is cooked first in some water with spices, onion, and garlic. Then we remove the chicken and cook the rice in that broth. Later we shred the chicken and add it back to the pot," says recipe creator Shadi HasanzadeNemati.
Lynne's Linguine con Pesto di Pistacchi
As comforting to make as it is to eat, this pesto pasta is one that The Splendid Table host and cookbook author Lynne Rossetto Kasper turned to after her husband's death.
"I'm convinced that the crunch of those pistachios, the soft greenness of all that basil, and that party of fresh tomatoes barely touched by heat can bring light and trip reminders that we're still alive, able to know comfort and perhaps even a spark of joy," says Lynne Rossetto Kasper.
Bithia's Doro Wat
With roots in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Bithia Fikru Anderson grew up using a handkerchief-soft injera to mop up doro wat, a rich, saucy bone-in chicken stew redolent of warm spices, ginger, and garlic. "My aunties knew how to make it just right," Bithia says. "It was a staple, not just for special occasions and holidays but also on down-and-out days, always served with a side of ayib, or homemade Ethiopian cheese."
How You Can Help The Revival Foods Project
To help further Raghavan Iyer's mission, you can upload a recipe for rejuvenation from your family or culture through your profile on Allrecipes.com. Please include #rejuvenation in the recipe description.
More Inspiration
- Our 30 Best Comfort Food Recipes You'll Never Tire Of
- Grandma's Favorite Comfort Food Recipes
- More Comfort Food Recipes
This article originally appeared in the February/March 2022 issue of Allrecipes Magazine.