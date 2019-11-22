30 Gifts for Anyone Dreaming of a Wine Christmas

There are people who drink wine. Then there are Wine People. You know, people whose collections no longer fit on shelves, who boast sommelier-like skills for pairing, who remind you that Malbec originated in Southwestern France like it's common knowledge. (Is it, though?) We've curated 30 gifts with Wine People in mind so that you're never debating which bottle to gift them again. Or, at least not this year.

1 of 30

Picnic Perfect

Credit: Picnic Time

Made from wicker and canvas, this durable, insulated wine basket from Picnic Time holds two bottles and comes with a corkscrew, wooden cutting board, and cheese knife. It won our vote for "Best Wine Basket" in our roundup of The 10 Best Picnic Baskets

Buy it: $103.95; Amazon

2 of 30

Top It Off

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Wine bottles prop up this set of organic bamboo serving boards, which will come in handy at dinner parties and picnics alike.

Buy it: $50; Uncommon Goods

3 of 30

State of Wine

Credit: Uncommon Goods

They'll be proud to display their wine corks on this state-shaped display board, carved from Baltic birch wood. Choose from U.S. and Canadian states.

Buy it: $35; Uncommon Goods

4 of 30

Bottle Service

Credit: Amazon

A melted wine bottle becomes a unique serving tray with this handmade gift, which couldn't be more perfect for  pairings on wine nights. 

Buy it: $32.95; Amazon Handmade

5 of 30

Write Side Up

For the person who takes Syrah seriously, the Moleskine Passion Journal will allow them to log a wine's vintage, notes, suggested glass, and more. Tabs for rosé, red, white, sparkling, sweet, and spirits keep it organized. 

Buy it: $29.95; Amazon

6 of 30

Make a Splash

Patterned with artist Lindsey Kay's lovely wine and champagne bottle illustrations, this carry-all pouch can hold everything from small electronics to toiletries to a mini bottle of wine.

Buy it: $16.99; Society6

7 of 30

Raise the Bar

Credit: Amazon

With a bottle holder and slots for four wine glasses, this oak serving board's unique design gives it an edge over your average charcuterie board. 

Buy it: $68.95; Amazon Handmade

8 of 30

Dynamic Duo

This set of matching flour sack towels will delight wine and cheese lovers with illustrations and handwritten lettering detailing different varieties.

Buy it: $12.95; Williams Sonoma

9 of 30

Flight of Fancy

The Wine Lover's Bucket List will inspire them to plan their next adventure around vino, and cause serious wanderlust in the meantime. 

Buy it: $36.95; Anthropologie

10 of 30

Signed and Sealed

Credit: Amazon

Your gift recipient's wine collection reflects their personality, and these gold finish initial wine stoppers will add another personal touch.

Buy it: $12.99; Amazon

11 of 30

Know Your Merlot

Credit: Macy's

With 200 questions about winemaking, grape varieties, history, and more trivia, The Wine Game from Talking Tables pairs well with gatherings and, of course, vino.

Buy it: $37; Macy's

12 of 30

Pinot on the Go

Credit: W&P

W&P's Porter Glass comes coated in matte silicone (in gorgeous pastel and charcoal shades, no less) so your gift recipient can bring their favorite wine wherever they go.

Buy it: $24.13; Amazon

13 of 30

Say Cheese

Credit: Crate & Barrel

Made from ash wood, Crate & Barrels's Chalkboard Cheese Markers will become a staple at wine nights as long as cheese flights make an appearance.

Buy it: $14.95; Crate & Barrel

14 of 30

Bottle Service

Credit: Winc

A wine subscription service, Winc asks a few questions to pin down a person's tastes then ships four bottles a month to their door. All you have to do? Purchase a gift card for a one-month, two-month, or three-month subscription, and voila. 

Buy it: $60; Winc

15 of 30

Read Between the Wines

Credit: Amazon

Published in 2020, The Essential Wine Book covers winemaking's ever-evolving landscape, from the world's best-known wine regions to up-and-coming areas. Complete with an overview of terroir and tasting, this beginner-friendly book isn't just for sommeliers. 

Buy it: $12.99; Amazon

16 of 30

Keep Calm and Carry On

Credit: Pottery Barn

This well-made linen/cotton bag will come in handy for toting bottles to holiday dinners, restocking their collection at the wine shop, and everywhere in between. 

Buy it: $24.50; Pottery Barn

17 of 30

Spice of Life

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Sangria tastes super refreshing in the summer, but warming spices — like this blend of cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice, and star anise — make it just as suitable for winter weather. 

Buy it: $20; Uncommon Goods

18 of 30

Racking Up

Credit: Cost Plus World Market

This 28-bottle wine rack has an industrial feel thanks to pine wood and galvanized steel.

Buy it: $129.99; World Market

19 of 30

Wine and Dine

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Made in Oregon's Rouge Valley, these wine-infused herb salts will convince occasional cooks to get in the kitchen more. Use them to enhance roasted potatoes, sauteed Brussels sprouts, goat cheese, or even bread and butter.

Buy it: $25; Uncommon Goods

20 of 30

Chill Out

Credit: Amazon

The Vinglacé Wine Chiller, a stainless-steel, vacuum-sealed wine bottle holder, comes in both metallic and matte finishes so it's as stylish as it is functional.

Buy it: $89.95; Amazon

21 of 30

Breathe Easy

Credit: Amazon

Vinturi's easy-to-use aerator lets wine breathe in the time it takes to pour a glass, providing the same flavor and finish of an hours-long decanting process.

Buy it: $20.99; Amazon

22 of 30

On Board

Credit: Pottery Barn

Consider the Chateau Acacia Wood Cheese Boards the perfect vessels for at-home tastings.

Buy it: $39.50 - $59; Pottery Barn

23 of 30

It's a Wonderful Knife

Credit: Sur La Table

Sur La Table's handsome olive wood and stainless steel set this cheese knife set apart — as does a container that doubles as a cheese board.

Buy it: $35; Sur La Table

24 of 30

The Pour the Merrier

Credit: Sur La Table

Pouring wine into the Rabbit Pura Decanting System lets it breathe in extra oxygen, which boosts its flavor and aroma. Pouring wine out of the decanter's ultra-fine sediment screen filters it.

Buy it: $70; Sur La Table

25 of 30

Rack Star

Credit: Crate & Barrel

With a silver, gold, graphite, or copper finish, this geometric wine rack from Crate & Barrel holds up to 11 wine bottles. It could easily double as a sculpture.

Buy it: $49.95; Crate & Barrel

26 of 30

Magic Wand

Credit: Williams Sonoma

This set of two wine chilling wands from Williams Sonoma will reduce the temperature of a single glass so fast that no one will want to wait for wine to chill in the fridge ever again.

Buy it: $49.95; Williams Sonoma

27 of 30

Open Minded

Credit: Amazon

Open wine bottles like a pro with this waiter-approved Vinturi corkscrew. Its two-hinge lever prevents corks from breaking.

Buy it: $19.99; Amazon

28 of 30

Play It Cool

Credit: Pottery Barn

Black marble gives this column-shaped cooler a sleek, modern edge.

Buy it: $59; Pottery Barn

29 of 30

Set for Life

Credit: Crate & Barrel

With a vertical cork extractor, champagne cork opener, bubble cork, and leaf pourer, this top-notch toolset from L'Atelier du Vin will take anyone's wine game to the next level.

Buy it: $159.95; Crate & Barrel

30 of 30

Grape Expectations

Credit: Amazon

Wine Food: New Adventures in Drinking and Cooking pairs 75 wine styles with 75 recipes for all kinds of meals with commentary on how different bottles complement the taste and texture of the recipes.

Buy it: $14.99; Amazon

