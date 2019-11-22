30 Gifts for Anyone Dreaming of a Wine Christmas
There are people who drink wine. Then there are Wine People. You know, people whose collections no longer fit on shelves, who boast sommelier-like skills for pairing, who remind you that Malbec originated in Southwestern France like it's common knowledge. (Is it, though?) We've curated 30 gifts with Wine People in mind so that you're never debating which bottle to gift them again. Or, at least not this year.
Picnic Perfect
Made from wicker and canvas, this durable, insulated wine basket from Picnic Time holds two bottles and comes with a corkscrew, wooden cutting board, and cheese knife. It won our vote for "Best Wine Basket" in our roundup of The 10 Best Picnic Baskets.
Buy it: $103.95; Amazon
Top It Off
Wine bottles prop up this set of organic bamboo serving boards, which will come in handy at dinner parties and picnics alike.
Buy it: $50; Uncommon Goods
State of Wine
They'll be proud to display their wine corks on this state-shaped display board, carved from Baltic birch wood. Choose from U.S. and Canadian states.
Buy it: $35; Uncommon Goods
Bottle Service
A melted wine bottle becomes a unique serving tray with this handmade gift, which couldn't be more perfect for pairings on wine nights.
Buy it: $32.95; Amazon Handmade
Write Side Up
For the person who takes Syrah seriously, the Moleskine Passion Journal will allow them to log a wine's vintage, notes, suggested glass, and more. Tabs for rosé, red, white, sparkling, sweet, and spirits keep it organized.
Buy it: $29.95; Amazon
Make a Splash
Patterned with artist Lindsey Kay's lovely wine and champagne bottle illustrations, this carry-all pouch can hold everything from small electronics to toiletries to a mini bottle of wine.
Buy it: $16.99; Society6
Raise the Bar
With a bottle holder and slots for four wine glasses, this oak serving board's unique design gives it an edge over your average charcuterie board.
Buy it: $68.95; Amazon Handmade
Dynamic Duo
This set of matching flour sack towels will delight wine and cheese lovers with illustrations and handwritten lettering detailing different varieties.
Buy it: $12.95; Williams Sonoma
Flight of Fancy
The Wine Lover's Bucket List will inspire them to plan their next adventure around vino, and cause serious wanderlust in the meantime.
Buy it: $36.95; Anthropologie
Signed and Sealed
Your gift recipient's wine collection reflects their personality, and these gold finish initial wine stoppers will add another personal touch.
Buy it: $12.99; Amazon
Know Your Merlot
With 200 questions about winemaking, grape varieties, history, and more trivia, The Wine Game from Talking Tables pairs well with gatherings and, of course, vino.
Buy it: $37; Macy's
Pinot on the Go
W&P's Porter Glass comes coated in matte silicone (in gorgeous pastel and charcoal shades, no less) so your gift recipient can bring their favorite wine wherever they go.
Buy it: $24.13; Amazon
Say Cheese
Made from ash wood, Crate & Barrels's Chalkboard Cheese Markers will become a staple at wine nights as long as cheese flights make an appearance.
Buy it: $14.95; Crate & Barrel
Bottle Service
A wine subscription service, Winc asks a few questions to pin down a person's tastes then ships four bottles a month to their door. All you have to do? Purchase a gift card for a one-month, two-month, or three-month subscription, and voila.
Buy it: $60; Winc
Read Between the Wines
Published in 2020, The Essential Wine Book covers winemaking's ever-evolving landscape, from the world's best-known wine regions to up-and-coming areas. Complete with an overview of terroir and tasting, this beginner-friendly book isn't just for sommeliers.
Buy it: $12.99; Amazon
Keep Calm and Carry On
This well-made linen/cotton bag will come in handy for toting bottles to holiday dinners, restocking their collection at the wine shop, and everywhere in between.
Buy it: $24.50; Pottery Barn
Spice of Life
Sangria tastes super refreshing in the summer, but warming spices — like this blend of cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice, and star anise — make it just as suitable for winter weather.
Buy it: $20; Uncommon Goods
Racking Up
This 28-bottle wine rack has an industrial feel thanks to pine wood and galvanized steel.
Buy it: $129.99; World Market
Wine and Dine
Made in Oregon's Rouge Valley, these wine-infused herb salts will convince occasional cooks to get in the kitchen more. Use them to enhance roasted potatoes, sauteed Brussels sprouts, goat cheese, or even bread and butter.
Buy it: $25; Uncommon Goods
Chill Out
The Vinglacé Wine Chiller, a stainless-steel, vacuum-sealed wine bottle holder, comes in both metallic and matte finishes so it's as stylish as it is functional.
Buy it: $89.95; Amazon
Breathe Easy
Vinturi's easy-to-use aerator lets wine breathe in the time it takes to pour a glass, providing the same flavor and finish of an hours-long decanting process.
Buy it: $20.99; Amazon
On Board
Consider the Chateau Acacia Wood Cheese Boards the perfect vessels for at-home tastings.
Buy it: $39.50 - $59; Pottery Barn
It's a Wonderful Knife
Sur La Table's handsome olive wood and stainless steel set this cheese knife set apart — as does a container that doubles as a cheese board.
Buy it: $35; Sur La Table
The Pour the Merrier
Pouring wine into the Rabbit Pura Decanting System lets it breathe in extra oxygen, which boosts its flavor and aroma. Pouring wine out of the decanter's ultra-fine sediment screen filters it.
Buy it: $70; Sur La Table
Rack Star
With a silver, gold, graphite, or copper finish, this geometric wine rack from Crate & Barrel holds up to 11 wine bottles. It could easily double as a sculpture.
Buy it: $49.95; Crate & Barrel
Magic Wand
This set of two wine chilling wands from Williams Sonoma will reduce the temperature of a single glass so fast that no one will want to wait for wine to chill in the fridge ever again.
Buy it: $49.95; Williams Sonoma
Open Minded
Open wine bottles like a pro with this waiter-approved Vinturi corkscrew. Its two-hinge lever prevents corks from breaking.
Buy it: $19.99; Amazon
Play It Cool
Black marble gives this column-shaped cooler a sleek, modern edge.
Buy it: $59; Pottery Barn
Set for Life
With a vertical cork extractor, champagne cork opener, bubble cork, and leaf pourer, this top-notch toolset from L'Atelier du Vin will take anyone's wine game to the next level.
Buy it: $159.95; Crate & Barrel
Grape Expectations
Wine Food: New Adventures in Drinking and Cooking pairs 75 wine styles with 75 recipes for all kinds of meals with commentary on how different bottles complement the taste and texture of the recipes.
Buy it: $14.99; Amazon