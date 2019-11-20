35 Gifts for Kids Who Love to Cook
This holiday season, feed a kid's interest in cooking with gifts fit for a future gastronome. Here are 35 of our favorite child-size chef's tools, kitchen play sets, and children's recipe books for 2021.
Kitchen Expedition
The Eat2Explore subscription box delivers the flavors of a different country each month with packets of spices, sauces, and grain mixes right from the source. It comes with a shopping list for fresh ingredients (with options for dietary preferences) as well as activity sheets to teach kids about the country's cuisine, culture, and history.
Buy it: Eat2Explore Subscription Box, $14.99 for first box, renews at: $24.99/box; amazon.com
Knead Between the Lines
What kid doesn't want to see a cartoon version of themself? Customize the Baking Cookies Together Personalized Storybook with tje names and physical characteristics of a child (or two children) and a parent, grandparent, or another adult.
Buy it: Personalized Cookie Baking Book & Apron, $50; uncommongoods.com
Tiny Tools
Equip your young cook with their own set of kitchen tools to use, wash, and care for. This silicone utensil set will equip them for a number of kitchen tasks.
Buy it: Country Kitchen MINI Set of Five Mint Green and Gunmetal Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set, $12.99; amazon.com
Mochi and More
Celebrate holiday sweets from around the world with this easy dessert kit, which comes with ingredients for Austrian linzer cookies, mochi from Japan, and gingerbread men from Croatia.
Buy it: Kid's Global Holiday Dessert Kit, $25; uncommongoods.com
Working on It
For kids who love to cook, what presentation could be cooler than this construction-themed plate and utensils? Featuring a bulldozer pusher, forklift, and front loader spoon, this set could convince even the pickiest eaters to get to work on their plate.
Buy it: Construction Plate & Utensils, $34; amazon.com
On a Roll
Engraved with their name, any small chef would be proud to roll cookie dough with this mini rolling pin engraved with their name.
Buy it: Personalized Kid-Size Rolling Pin, $16.90; amazon.com
Just Like Grandma Used to Make
In this brand-new children's book, Chef Carla Hall draws on her childhood to tell the story of young Carla, who believes she's sabotaged Santa's coming to her grandparents' house when she bites into a sugar cookie before realizing it was meant for him.
Buy it: Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, $15.49; amazon.com
Smart Cookie
Baking with this 30-piece cookie set from Williams Sonoma will help petite pastry chefs hone their skills and knowledge. It contains a whisk, a mini spatula, a mixing bowl and lid, a rolling pin, cookie cutters, a nonstick jelly roll pan, stainless-steel icing tips, disposable icing bags, a coupler, and a kid-size red Williams Sonoma cotton.
Buy it: Williams Sonoma Kids Bake and Create Cookie Set, 30 Pieces, $99.95; williams-sonoma.com
The Slice Is Right
Give them a taste of the restaurant business with Pizza Co. from Osmo, a game that teaches kids about profitability, collecting payment, handling dollars and coins, and making pizza for customers through real-world math skills and critical thinking.
Buy it: Osmo Pizza Co. Game, $49.99; amazon.com
Taken by Storm
From the creator of the mesmerizing raindrop cake that you've almost certainly seen on the Internet comes this DIY Raindrop Cake Molecular Gastronomy Kit. With three simple ingredients, this kit provides kids an excellent introduction to food science.
Buy it: DIY Raindrop Cake Molecular Gastronomy Kit, $36; uncommongoods.com
Big Appetite
Taco night will become much more frequent once these dinosaur-shaped taco holders enter the picture.
Buy it: Dinosaur Taco Holders, $20-$25; uncommongoods.com
Looking Sharp
Kids can learn to peel and slice food with this rounded kitchen knife, peeler, and (best of all) finger guard from Opinel.
Buy it: Little Kitchen Helper Knife Set, $49; uncommongoods.com
That Dough Though
Getting a recipe's measurements just right may be the trickiest part of baking. Baketivity kits (like this Bagel Baking Kit) package up pre-measured ingredients so that home cooks young and old can ace their baking projects, from bagels to gluten-free granola bars.
Buy it: Baketivity Kids Baking Set, $32.95; amazon.com
Pancakes for Padawans
Jedi knights in training can add pancake-making skills to their repertoire with this set of character-shaped molds.
Buy it: Williams Sonoma Star Wars Pancake Molds, Set of 4, $19.95; williams-sonoma.com
Starting From Scratch
Boost their confidence in the kitchen with The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs from America's Test Kitchen. It includes more than 100 totally doable recipes for foods they're used to seeing on grocery store shelves, from ketchup and butter to cheese crackers and cookies. Even sprinkles!
Buy it: The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs, $12.58; amazon.com
Bakers Gonna Bake
A budding baker will find everything they need for mixing, cutting, flipping, and decorating their sweet treats in this colorful set. And yes, it's for real kitchen use!
Buy it: Handstand Kitchen Cookies for Santa Baking Set, $28.99; target.com
Mouse in the House
This Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker would bring out anyone's inner child. Its mini Mickey-shaped waffles are a swell size for young cooks to enjoy.
Buy it: Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker, $79.95; williams-sonoma.com
For Cooks of All Stripes
Williams Sonoma's striped cotton apron comes in 14 colors and in both child and adult sizes. After all, no cook's above splattering food on their clothes.
Buy it: Williams Sonoma Bay Stripe Adult & Kid Aprons, $29.95; williams-sonoma.com
Ready, Set, Grow
With this kit, kids plant seeds in a grow tray with seed-growing pellets and watch their very own veggies, herbs, and flowers sprout up from the soil.
Buy it: DIY Garden Kit for Kids, $29.95; amazon.com
Flour Power
You know pastry chef Duff Goldman from Ace of Cakes, and your little chef may know him, too, from Kids Baking Championship. In his new cookbook, Super Good: Baking for Kids, he shares fun, kid-friendly recipes with the lowdown on baking tools and ingredients.
Buy it: Super Good: Baking for Kids, $18.49; amazon.com
Colorfully Creative
Williams Sonoma's partnership with the colorfully creative bakery Flour Shop has produced this brilliant push-pop cake kit. It has everything you need to make a dozen of these multicolor masterpieces.
Buy it: Flour Shop Rainbow Pop-Up Cake Kit, $59.95; williams-sonoma.com
Jar Wars
Keep homemade cookies out of sight from intergalactic villains (and parents with sweet tooths) in this ceramic R2D2 cookie jar.
Buy it: Disney R2D2 Cookie Jar, $69.95; williams-sonoma.com
Easy as Pie
This interactive, illustrated book teaches toddlers how to make pizza, from combining ingredients into dough to slicing the picture-perfect pie with a pizza cutter.
Buy it: Pizza!: An Interactive Recipe Book, $19.95; amazon.com
Baby Steps
This safe, sturdy Toddler Tower gives tots the boost they need to be able to lend a hand (or just observe!) in the kitchen. Plus, it's made of lightweight plastic, so you can easily scoot it under a counter space when not in use.
Buy it: Toddler Tower Adjustable Kitchen Stool, $89.99; wayfair.com
Spellbinding Spatulas
Witches and wizards will be glad to trade their wands for these Hogwarts spatulas, at least while they're cooking. As if by magic, BPA-free silicone heads resist heat and damage. This set of three features a Hogwarts crest and two minis with the school's emblem.
Buy it: Harry Potter Hogwarts Silicone Spatulas, Set of 3, $32.95; williams-sonoma.com
Worth the Whisk
Kids can pretend to whip up the mess-free mixtures of their choice thanks to this Chrome Hand Mixer, complete with working beaters and buttons.
Buy it: Chrome Hand Mixer, $29; potterybarn.com
Stir the Pot
Melissa & Doug's stainless steel set of pretend pots and pans will introduce little ones to the art of cooking and cleaning up after, thanks to a matching storage rack.
Buy it: Melissa & Doug Stainless Steel What Cooking Pots and Pans Restaurant and Kitchen Play Set, 8 Pieces, $19.79; walmart.com
Out of This World
No, you won't have to *force* your kid to don this sleek Darth Vader apron in the kitchen.
Buy it: Star Wars™ Darth Vader & Stormtrooper Adult & Kid Aprons, $24.95; williams-sonoma.com
Short (Order) Cook
Children ages three and up can get their first taste of cooking with this retro-inspired wooden kitchen from Teamson Kids.
Buy it: Teamson Kids Little Chef Florence Classic Play Kitchen, $101.95; walmart.com
Break an Egg
Kids can better their breakfast-making skills with MasterChef Junior Breakfast Cooking Set, complete with a mixing bowl, whisk, turner, juicer, and egg cup. It also comes with three recipes to start with (each for a different level of experience) plus a blank recipe card for their own masterpiece of a meal.
Buy it: MasterChef Junior Breakfast Cooking Set, $29.99; amazon.com
Lunch and Learn
This colorful atlas and cookbook introduces kids to dishes from all 50 states, the nation's capital, and three territories. With 54 recipes and full-color photographs, it's a feast for the eyes and belly.
Buy it: United Tastes of America, $21.78; amazon.com
Taste the Rainbow
With a little help from an adult, kids can bake the the six-layered, candy-filled Rainbow Explosion Cake from Amirah Kassem's Soho-based Flour Shop bakery.
Buy it: Flour Shop Rainbow Explosion Cake Kit, $59.95; williams-sonoma.com
Chew-baker Approved
These are the spatulas you're looking for, made with heat-resistant, BPA-free silicone and beech wood. Choose between a set of two mini spatulas featuring Chewbacca and the Millennium Falcon, a medium-sized Yoda spatula, and a set of all three.
Buy it: Star Wars Yoda, Chewbacca, Millennium Falcon Spatulas, $16.95; amazon.com
Play It Cool
Kids can make their own ice cream or frozen yogurt in minutes with the Sweet Spot. It's as simple as freezing the dish in advance, pouring in a beverage base, stirring, and adding their favorite toppings.
Buy it: Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker, $49.95, williams-sonoma.com
For Good Measure
This dragon-themed game set from Osmo's Math Wizard series teaches kids the art of measuring, using food as a reference point.
Buy it: Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop for iPad & Fire Tablet, $50.99; amazon.com