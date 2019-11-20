35 Gifts for Kids Who Love to Cook

The Eat2Explore subscription box delivers the flavors of a different country each month with packets of spices, sauces, and grain mixes right from the source. It comes with a shopping list for fresh ingredients (with options for dietary preferences) as well as activity sheets to teach kids about the country's cuisine, culture, and history.

Buy it: Eat2Explore Subscription Box, $14.99 for first box, renews at: $24.99/box; amazon.com