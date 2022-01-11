9 Favorite Ways to Use Gemelli Pasta
Familiar with gemelli? This short, twisty pasta is great for soaking up sauces in all its crevices. Although you can substitute gemelli for any short pasta — like fusilli, rotini, or penne — these gemelli pasta recipes put this unique pasta shape on full display.
Baked Asparagus and Mushroom Pasta
In this vegetarian dish, classic Mediterranean flavor meets American-style comfort food. Gemelli is the perfect vehicle for soaking up the rich, cheesy sauce.
Gemelli Pasta with Roasted Pumpkin and Pancetta
The secret to this autumnal pasta dish is to first roast the pumpkin to bring out its sweet flavor that pairs well with salty pancetta.
Pasta and Peas
In this six-ingredient recipe, gemelli pasta is tossed with olive oil, green onions, peas, and basil, but you can easily add or substitute using whatever vegetables you have on hand.
Not Your Mom's Mac and Cheese
Four different cheeses, ground beef, and gemelli pasta are combined in this elevated comfort food dish and baked with a cheesy bread crumb topping. Recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Michele suggests trying it with sausage at least once, too!
Lemon Chicken Skillet
Here's a 30-minute dinner you'll want to add to your regular rotation: Gemelli pasta is tossed in a creamy lemon sauce along with chicken and mushrooms.
Easy Pesto Chicken Skillet
Recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar thedailygourmet describes this as, "...a tasty budget meal that incorporates a handful of ingredients found in your pantry." These ingredients include chicken, gemelli, broccoli, tomatoes, Parmesan, and basil pesto (from the jar or homemade!).
Spicy Tuna Pasta with Creamy Fra Diavolo Sauce
A red pepper and tomato-based sauce is tossed with flaky tuna, fried garlic, fresh herbs, and cream and served over gemelli pasta. The best part? It all comes together in just 30 minutes.
Creamy Chicken and Tomatillo Verde Pasta
Using just gemelli pasta, queso blanco cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, cooked chicken, and Parmesan cheese, you can create a flavorful weeknight meal in under 30 minutes.
Creamy Gemelli Pasta with Shrimp and Spring Vegetables
Try pairing this springtime pasta dish with a crisp white wine such as Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, or Sancerre, as recipe creator KimK suggests.
