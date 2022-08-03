7 Creamy Gelato Recipes That Will Transport You to the Streets of Italy

Gelato is the one frozen dessert that will satisfy your taste buds while also reminding you of the beautiful streets of Italy. Not only that, but this rich-tasting, milky sweet treat will certainly keep you cool as you endure the scorching summer temperatures. Now, before you go out and purchase a jar of Talenti, we have seven creamy gelato recipes that are sure to make gelato your new favorite dessert. Enjoy the taste of juicy, sweet strawberries? If so, then you'll love our vegan strawberry gelato recipe. Dying to experience the flavors of coffee and gelato at the same time, check out our hazelnut gelato. No matter what your favorite flavor is, as you scroll through, you will find that there is something in here for everyone.