10 Garlic Pasta Recipes That Prove Garlic and Noodles Are a Perfect Pair
Calling all garlic and pasta lovers, have we got the recipes for you! These pasta dishes make garlic the star of the show, so as long as you're not a vampire, you'll love these savory plates of comforting goodness. From garlic pasta in a creamy sauce to spicy garlic noodles in a secret sauce, you'll want to add all of these meals to your dinner rotation. And, if there isn't already enough garlic in these bowls, you can never go wrong with a side of buttery garlic bread. Scroll through to find our favorite garlicky pasta recipes.
Tomato and Garlic Pasta
Fresh tomatoes, garlic, and basil are any Italian-lovers' favorite flavors, and this recipe has all three of those ingredients. There's nothing better than fresh tomatoes, but if you're in a pinch, you can use canned.
Creamy Garlic Pasta
This Alfredo-like dish is packed with garlic flavors in a creamy, cheesy sauce. You can serve it as is (especially for those picky eaters) or add a protein to make it a heartier meal.
Pasta and Garlic
There are only six ingredients in this recipe, two of which you can already guess: pasta and garlic. The other four are olive oil, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Simple and satisfying.
Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake
In under an hour you'll have this garlicky, lemony, buttery, cheesy pasta dish ready to serve. To add even more flavors, some reviewers like to add mushrooms, scallops, chicken, or bacon to the bake.
Broccoli Garlic Angel Hair Pasta
Have a selective eater who doesn't like greens? Try this recipe! This pasta is so loaded with garlic and cheesy flavors, that they won't even realize they're eating broccoli. To round it out, try adding a protein, like chicken.
Death By Garlic
With a name like that, you know this recipe is extra garlicky — it uses 10 cloves to be exact. In addition to all that garlic, you'll find olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes, parsley, and Romano cheese in this dish.
Garlic Noodles
Chef John's Garlic Noodles have a little bit of a kick thanks to the secret sauce. The garlic, cheese, and red pepper flake-coated noodles are tossed in a mix of soy sauce, oyster sauce, Worcestershire sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, and cayenne pepper for a nice zip.
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
The secret to this recipe is toasting the garlic to bring out a deeper flavor. Add the toasted garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, Italian parsley, and cheese to the noodles for an easy, yet classic dish that everyone will love.
Pasta Pomodoro
If you're looking for a lighter pasta dish, this is the perfect recipe to try. It's made with tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, and Parmesan cheese. Instead of sauce, this pasta is dressed up with chicken broth and balsamic vinegar for a delicate and fresh flavor.
Baked Feta Pasta
If you missed the TikTok craze over this recipe, that's okay because it's still just as delicious now. The best part is this cheesy, garlicky baked pasta is so simple to make because you roast all the ingredients (except the pasta and spinach) in the oven. Then simply stir in the spinach and pasta, and, voilà, it's ready!