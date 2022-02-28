12 Garlic Mashed Potato Recipes
Tired of eating the same old basic mashed potatoes? We've got you covered with these flavorful recipes. Take your favorite side dish up a notch with an ample dose of garlic. From simple ideas to make with just a few ingredients to restaurant-worthy sides to try ASAP, you'll find a new favorite in this collection of our best garlic mashed potato recipes.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Looking for a basic garlic mashed potatoes recipe that'll please everyone at your table? Your search ends here. Recipe creator LORNASCHMALZ suggests using heavy cream instead of milk for an even richer texture.
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
Six cloves of roasted garlic add rich, complex, and subtly sweet flavor to these Parmesan cheese-spiked mashed potatoes.
Best Instant Pot Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Use your Instant Pot to make these easy garlic mashed potatoes in just minutes. "The flavor infuses into the potato," raves reviewer Christian Strange. "Wow!"
Jen's Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes
"These potatoes are full of creamy sour cream, cream cheese, and buttery goodness contrasted with rich roast garlic," according to recipe creator jenmannaz, who says "the texture is as delightful as the flavor combination."
Garlic Mashed Potatoes Secret Recipe
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated recipe for garlic mashed potatoes — it has almost 2,000 rave reviews. The big-batch recipe makes a whopping 100 servings, but you can easily scale it down.
Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Garlic mashed potatoes are cooked low and slow in your Crock-Pot for an irresistible melt-in-your-mouth texture. "These were excellent," says one Allrecipes community member. "They had a very rich taste and were very easy."
Creamy Garlic-Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
It's easy to make these creamy, cheesy, and super garlicky mashed potatoes with ingredients you probably already have on hand.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Eggplant
Believe it or not, eggplant is the perfect addition to these garlic mashed potatoes. Even people who don't like eggplant will love this side dish, according to recipe creator peawormsworth.
Garlic Mashed Potato Casserole
Here's an easy make-ahead recipe for garlic mashed potatoes that's sure to impress. Reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole suggests adding crumbled bacon.
Garlic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
"Never made mashed potatoes using buttermilk before and this was excellent," reviewer Margie Robinson says of this garlic-spiked recipe.
Baked Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Creamy garlic mashed potatoes are topped with breadcrumbs and baked in ramekins for a unique presentation that dinner guests will love.
Garlic Potatoes
You can make these quick and easy garlic mashed potatoes with just five ingredients: red potatoes, garlic, milk, salt, and fresh parsley.
