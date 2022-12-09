10 Recipes That Prove Garlic Butter Makes Everything Better

By
Rai Mincey
Rai Mincey

Rai Mincey is a writer, photographer, and tastemaker with five years of experience in recipe development and food styling. In her role at Allrecipes, she works with team members to make the site as vibrant and varied as the community of home cooks that use it.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022
Garlic-Herb Butter Drop Biscuits on a green plate
Photo: naples34102

Few pairings have the magical ability of butter and garlic to make any dish extraordinary. Rich, fragrant, and familiar, this power couple infuses food with super savory flavor that will please any palate. From foil-baked salmon to fluffy homemade biscuits, our garlic butter recipes are the key to creating comfort food in a flash.

Great Garlic Bread

high angle looking at a tray of garlic bread topped with cheese
dotdash meredith food studios

Garlic bread has it all — bold flavor, a buttery crunch, and incredible aroma. Share a slice of garlic butter goodness with this easy-to-follow recipe from Noelle C.

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

close up view of sliced Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter on a plate with flowers in the back
Cindy Capps Lepp

Serve up steak with top-notch flavor. Thousands of 5-star reviews speak to the delicious simplicity of this garlic butter recipe.

Garlic Butter Smoked Shrimp

"I only did a pound of shrimp using this recipe, which was a mistake — they were amazing!" says reviewer Scot. "I used apple chips and brushed the butter on at about 20 minutes of smoke time...will definitely smoke these again!"

Garlic-Butter Roasted Mushrooms

Turn standard white mushrooms into an irresistible side dish with this recipe from Allstar France C. This fragrant dish is finished with Parmesan and fresh parsley for a bright and creamy boost.

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

overhead view of crab legs with garlic butter sauce and a few lemon wedges
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Snow crab simmered in garlic butter makes for a symphony of flavor. Using just four ingredients, create a seafood spread that comes together with ease.

Broccoli with Garlic Butter and Cashews

Brown sugar and garlic butter give this broccoli recipe a sweet and savory flair. Tender florets are combined with a rich sauce and crunchy cashews for a perfectly balanced bite.

Salmon with Garlic-Butter Sauce

Make an appetizing salmon dinner for two in no time with this recipe from Steph W. Baking the fish in foil locks in moisture and makes for quick and easy cleanup.

Garlic Butter Acorn Squash

Dive into the flavors of fall with this buttery baked squash recipe. "This was so easy!" shares home cook Maryrose. "I grated garlic and melted it in butter. Once the squash was done, I brushed the mixture on top and baked 20 minutes more. Delicious."

Fettuccine with Garlic Herb Butter

You can't go wrong with well-cooked pasta, fresh herbs, and plenty of butter. Add grated Parmesan and crusty bread for a winning weeknight meal.

Garlic-Herb Butter Drop Biscuits

Want to make pillowy drop biscuits even better? Add powdered garlic, Italian seasoning, and extra butter brushed on top. Reviewers suggest baking these along with chicken breast, condensed soup, and a vegetable medley for a fun spin on pot pie.

