10 Recipes That Prove Garlic Butter Makes Everything Better

Few pairings have the magical ability of butter and garlic to make any dish extraordinary. Rich, fragrant, and familiar, this power couple infuses food with super savory flavor that will please any palate. From foil-baked salmon to fluffy homemade biscuits, our garlic butter recipes are the key to creating comfort food in a flash.

01 of 11 Great Garlic Bread View Recipe dotdash meredith food studios Garlic bread has it all — bold flavor, a buttery crunch, and incredible aroma. Share a slice of garlic butter goodness with this easy-to-follow recipe from Noelle C.

02 of 11 Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter View Recipe Cindy Capps Lepp Serve up steak with top-notch flavor. Thousands of 5-star reviews speak to the delicious simplicity of this garlic butter recipe.

03 of 11 Garlic Butter Smoked Shrimp View Recipe "I only did a pound of shrimp using this recipe, which was a mistake — they were amazing!" says reviewer Scot. "I used apple chips and brushed the butter on at about 20 minutes of smoke time...will definitely smoke these again!"

04 of 11 Garlic-Butter Roasted Mushrooms View Recipe Turn standard white mushrooms into an irresistible side dish with this recipe from Allstar France C. This fragrant dish is finished with Parmesan and fresh parsley for a bright and creamy boost.

05 of 11 Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Snow crab simmered in garlic butter makes for a symphony of flavor. Using just four ingredients, create a seafood spread that comes together with ease.

06 of 11 Broccoli with Garlic Butter and Cashews View Recipe Brown sugar and garlic butter give this broccoli recipe a sweet and savory flair. Tender florets are combined with a rich sauce and crunchy cashews for a perfectly balanced bite.

07 of 11 Salmon with Garlic-Butter Sauce View Recipe Make an appetizing salmon dinner for two in no time with this recipe from Steph W. Baking the fish in foil locks in moisture and makes for quick and easy cleanup.

08 of 11 Garlic Butter Acorn Squash View Recipe Dive into the flavors of fall with this buttery baked squash recipe. "This was so easy!" shares home cook Maryrose. "I grated garlic and melted it in butter. Once the squash was done, I brushed the mixture on top and baked 20 minutes more. Delicious."

09 of 11 Fettuccine with Garlic Herb Butter View Recipe You can't go wrong with well-cooked pasta, fresh herbs, and plenty of butter. Add grated Parmesan and crusty bread for a winning weeknight meal.