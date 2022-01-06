These 10 Beer Cocktails Are the Winning Plays Your Game Day Menu Needs
Serious sports fans know that the quality of snacks and drinks off the field matter as much as the quality of play on the field. So, instead of offering the usual beer to go with your big game-day spread, why not take it to new flavor heights in a beer cocktail? These easy beer-based mixed drink recipes pair beautifully with a variety of game-day snacks, from sliders and sausages to pretzels and pizza. Go on and set out a few beers as-is for guests who prefer them in their traditional form, then save a few bottles or cans to transform into a trophy-worthy beer cocktail. Read on to get recipes for beer shandies, micheladas, beer margaritas, and more. Anyone who tries one will certainly award you the mixology MVP.
Beer Shandies
Allrecipes Test Kitchen pro Juliana Hale, who originally developed this 3-ingredient beer cocktail for the magazine, describes this drink as a "pretty dandy shandy or a really refreshing radler. Popular in summer because of their lightness and low alcohol content, these easy beer cocktails work well with fall flavors, too." A beer, lemon-lime soda, and a lemon are in our starter kit, but feel free to mix things up with one of the three suggested variations including brown ale + sparkling pear juice + lemon, smoked porter + black cherry soda + lime, or pumpkin ale + ginger beer + orange.
Beer Floats
Ice cream floats are typically made with root beer, true. But why not actual beer for the 21+ crowd? "The key is to choose a beer that's on the toasty, malty, sweeter side, and stay away from beers that are too hoppy, dry, and bitter," advises Chef John, who dreamed up this recipe with two versions. For one, he tops off chocolate stout with a scoop of coffee ice cream and a dusting of cocoa powder for a box-of-chocolates-inspired quaff. Version two features Belgian-style raspberry sour beer and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. After all the spicy and savory football party snacks, these beer cocktails will go down as easy as dessert.
Half and Half Cocktail
If you prefer beer cocktail recipes that, well, don't even need a recipe, turn to this ultra-easy option. Simply pour pale ale into a glass and gently top it with an equal amount of stout. (You might also know this as a "Black and Tan.")
JoeDogg's Spicy Red Beer
"These are soooo good! Can play w/ the spices to suit your taste. Throw in a couple of olives and or a stalk of celery," says recipe reviewer Shay 74. Other reviewers played around with the recipe, using spicy V8 or Clamato, and love the results.
John's Tasty German Cherry Beer
If you're hosting a crowd of fans who don't necessarily swoon over stouts or IPAs, this is a fantastic beer cocktail to mix up. Recipe creator ERLENSEE_GERMANY confirms, "If you don't like the taste of beer alone, you will love this drink!" That's because it's essentially three parts wheat beer tamed down with 1 part cherry juice ($23.36 for 12 8-ounce bottles, originally $29.88; amazon.com).
Nova Scotia Beer Warmer
Do you like hot chicken wings and spicy chili as part of your game-day menu? Then you'll love this fiery 2-ingredient beer cocktail. To make it, simply spike your favorite can or bottle of beer with a little — or a lot — of hot pepper sauce. "Love beer, love spice, and I thought that this was absolutely terrific," raves community member LINDA MCLEAN. "I added a LOT more hot sauce and you don't even feel it until after you've swallowed. YUM! Why didn't I ever think of this?"
Beermosa
If your team is playing around brunch time, you'll score big by serving this beer cocktail. Instead of Champagne, spike the orange juice beverage with your beer, preferably one with citrus notes. "This is a light and refreshing drink," says Allrecipes home cook Kar. "I served it using Blue Moon, which was a great complement."
Beer Margaritas
Allrecipes recipe contributor big surprise shares this festive beer cocktail recipe with the teaser, "Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is!" To try this uber-popular drink recipe yourself, stir together equal parts frozen limeade concentrate, tequila, beer, and water (or lemon-lime soda, some fans suggest). Serve over ice and prepare for a remarkably refreshing and strong sip!
Party Beer
This aptly-named beer cocktail is sure to get the party started. In addition to lemonade and light beer, this easy big-batch game-day drink recipe features a simple mix of beer, frozen lemonade, and vodka. "Very light and refreshing," says Allrecipes Allstar Arizona Desert Flower. "You could easily change the flavor of this by using a flavor of vodka — and that's a good thing! I think, if I do this again, I might try cranberry vodka." Sounds like a winning play to us!
Micheladas with Tajin
This classic Mexican mixed drink always features beer, tomato juice, and lime juice. Where you take it from there is totally up to you, and this beer cocktail takes the concept to new flavor heights with Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, chamoy (a Mexican chili fruit condiment), and Tajin seasoning ($2.69 for 5 ounces, target.com). "I've never had Micheladas before," says reviewer Cindy P. "I'm hooked now!"