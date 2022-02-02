8 Comforting Funeral Potato Recipes

By Sarra Sedghi February 02, 2022
Credit: Yoly

A staple at potlucks, breakfasts, and even Easter dinners, funeral potatoes aren't solely associated with grieving. Also known as hash brown casserole, the cheesy, carbohydrate-rich dish gets its name from, yes, its historical tendency to show up at funerals. They're a comfort food for difficult times, but you can also enjoy them at breakfast, brunch, or potlucks — or anywhere else you want, really. No matter the occasion, nobody will be able to turn down these funeral potato recipes. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole created a funeral potatoes recipe that wouldn't take up oven space and incorporates kettle-cooked potato chips instead of cereal for a topping. All you have to do is dump in the ingredients, stir occasionally, and add shredded Cheddar cheese after three hours. Add the potato chips just before serving. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Funeral Potatoes

Credit: Diana71
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I tried this at a annual Fire christmas dinner and it was a BIG hit," says community member CHRIKARI. "Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. My husband also requests it but it makes alot so he only gets it on Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners."

3 of 9

Grandma's Hash Brown Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This recipe makes a lot of food, but that's OK because everyone will be wanting seconds," says Allrecipes Allstar Deb C. "This was delicious comfort food and I'll be making this often." If you don't have any cornflakes on hand, try crushing up plain or cheese-flavored crackers to use as a topping instead. 

Advertisement

4 of 9

Basic Funeral Potatoes

Credit: Grayson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This funeral potatoes recipe makes a great base for further experimentation — or you can simply enjoy it as is — and comes together in just under an hour. One of the easiest ways to customize this dish is by playing around with the topping. Try adding crunchy elements like crushed tortilla chips or cornflakes. 

5 of 9

Potluck Potato Casserole

Credit: Amber
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for a funeral potato recipe that'll disappear instantly? This is the one. It's got two different types of cheeses, sour cream and cream cheese, freshly chopped green onions, and minced garlic, giving it an incomparable degree of flavor. 

6 of 9

Hash Brown Casserole II

Credit: shannonferger
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hash brown casserole recipe is incredibly versatile, but it's also incredible as written. Crushed cornflakes provide a nice, crunchy topping, and cream of chicken soup adds plenty of savory goodness. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)

Credit: Deb C
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Even people who don't care for potatoes will fall for this creamy, cheesy side. If you can't find shredded hash browns, diced will work just as well. 

8 of 9

Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes

Credit: Yoly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic funeral potatoes come together even more easily with help from your slow cooker. Allrecipes Allstar Yoly recommends topping them with additional cheese, sliced green onions, and even bacon bits. 

9 of 9

More Inspiration:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarra Sedghi