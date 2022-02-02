8 Comforting Funeral Potato Recipes
A staple at potlucks, breakfasts, and even Easter dinners, funeral potatoes aren't solely associated with grieving. Also known as hash brown casserole, the cheesy, carbohydrate-rich dish gets its name from, yes, its historical tendency to show up at funerals. They're a comfort food for difficult times, but you can also enjoy them at breakfast, brunch, or potlucks — or anywhere else you want, really. No matter the occasion, nobody will be able to turn down these funeral potato recipes.
Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)
Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole created a funeral potatoes recipe that wouldn't take up oven space and incorporates kettle-cooked potato chips instead of cereal for a topping. All you have to do is dump in the ingredients, stir occasionally, and add shredded Cheddar cheese after three hours. Add the potato chips just before serving.
Funeral Potatoes
"I tried this at a annual Fire christmas dinner and it was a BIG hit," says community member CHRIKARI. "Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. My husband also requests it but it makes alot so he only gets it on Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners."
Grandma's Hash Brown Casserole
"This recipe makes a lot of food, but that's OK because everyone will be wanting seconds," says Allrecipes Allstar Deb C. "This was delicious comfort food and I'll be making this often." If you don't have any cornflakes on hand, try crushing up plain or cheese-flavored crackers to use as a topping instead.
Basic Funeral Potatoes
This funeral potatoes recipe makes a great base for further experimentation — or you can simply enjoy it as is — and comes together in just under an hour. One of the easiest ways to customize this dish is by playing around with the topping. Try adding crunchy elements like crushed tortilla chips or cornflakes.
Potluck Potato Casserole
Looking for a funeral potato recipe that'll disappear instantly? This is the one. It's got two different types of cheeses, sour cream and cream cheese, freshly chopped green onions, and minced garlic, giving it an incomparable degree of flavor.
Hash Brown Casserole II
This hash brown casserole recipe is incredibly versatile, but it's also incredible as written. Crushed cornflakes provide a nice, crunchy topping, and cream of chicken soup adds plenty of savory goodness.
Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)
Even people who don't care for potatoes will fall for this creamy, cheesy side. If you can't find shredded hash browns, diced will work just as well.
Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes
Classic funeral potatoes come together even more easily with help from your slow cooker. Allrecipes Allstar Yoly recommends topping them with additional cheese, sliced green onions, and even bacon bits.