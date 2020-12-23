21 Recipes That Start With Frozen Hash Browns
A bag of frozen shredded hash browns can unlock a world of options when it comes to dinner time. Whip up cheesy casseroles, make potato-y crusts for quiches, or mix it into comforting cream soups. By keeping a few bags of frozen hash browns on hand, you'll never have to ponder long when the question "What's for dinner?" is asked.
Restaurant-Style Hashbrown Casserole
Buttery and cheesy, this rich hash brown casserole is just what you'd expect from your favorite Southern restaurant. A can of cream of chicken soup and a sautéed onion add plenty of savory flavor.
Bird's Nest Breakfast Cups
These little cups can easily be made ahead for grab-and-go breakfasts the whole family will love. Hash browns make up the crispy crust and you can customize the egg filling with your favorite meats and veggies.
Loaded Bacon, Cheddar, and Ranch Potatoes
Enjoy all the flavor of loaded potato skins with the convenience of a casserole by using this easy recipe. Hash browns are mixed with Cheddar cheese, sour cream, crumbled bacon, and ranch dressing seasoning for plenty of bold flavor.
Hash Brown and Egg Casserole
"This is my family's recipe that has been handed down through the years," says contributor Melissa Kovac. "We've always used the maple flavored pork sausage but any kind is good. This casserole is a nice and cozy breakfast or brunch meal that everyone will enjoy."
Quick and Hearty Corn Chowder
Using frozen corn and hash browns, this recipe can be made on the fly with a well-stocked freezer. The end result is a decadently creamy soup that is sure to warm you up.
Hash Brown Casserole
This rich side dish is sure to be the first to go at your next holiday gathering. Don't skip the crushed cornflakes on top. They add just the right amount of crunch and not too much sweetness.
Asiago Hash Browns
Want to skip out on condensed soups? You can still make an ultra decadent hash brown dish by combining Asiago cheese, sour cream, and heavy cream for this casserole.
Cheesy Bacon-Sausage-Egg-Hash Brown Skillet
Enjoy an all-in-one breakfast with this easy skillet recipe. Your morning favorites of hash browns, eggs, bacon, sausage, and plenty of cheese are layered together for the perfect brunch.
Kitchen Sink Hash Brown and Egg Waffle
Waffle makers aren't just for sweet batters. Instead, stuff your appliance with a spicy hash brown mix that is sure to become a new breakfast favorite.
Hash Brown Potato Soup
With two types of frozen potatoes — both shredded and cubed hash browns — this dish is a spud-lover's dream. Best part? It freezes well, so you can always keep this quick meal on hand.
Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole
An easy breakfast or dinner dish, this rich casserole combines hash browns, ham, and a creamy Parmesan sauce. "I made this for a church group and got rave reviews, and many recipe requests," says Chris S.
Ham and Hash Brown Quiche
With a crispy hash brown crust and flavor-packed filling, this quiche is sure to become a new brunch tradition. It's an excellent recipe for using leftover holiday ham.
Slow Cooker Cheesy Hash Brown Potatoes
For when you need a game day dish that is "fix it and forget it," reach for this recipe. Shredded hash browns cook down with condensed cream of chicken soup, butter, sour cream, and plenty of cheese for a wow-worthy side.
Easy Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza
"Crunchy hash browns make the perfect base for cheesy eggs and salty bacon," says NicoleMcmom. "This simple breakfast pizza is a fun way to serve breakfast on a hectic holiday morning or after a kids' sleepover. Easy to customize with your favorite toppings or cheese."
Cheesy Hash Browns Quiche
Combine two comfort food favorites — cheesy potatoes and quiche — to create one rich meal that is great for brunch or lunch.
Easy Slow Cooker Cheesy Potato Soup with Ham
"This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham," says recipe creator fabeveryday. "Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part."
Papa Tom's Cheesy Hash Browns
The secret to this extra cheesy hash brown casserole? Using Cheddar-flavored crackers, such as Cheez-Its, as part of the crunchy topping.
Turkey and Hash Brown Casserole
Not only do one-pan dinners save you time, they save you the effort of washing multiple dishes later in the evening. This simple casserole mixes together frozen hash browns, ground turkey, broccoli, and onions all in the same dish with a rich and creamy sauce.
Egg and Hash Brown Pie
Why cook eggs, bacon, and hash browns separately for breakfast when you can combine them into this wow-worthy pie? "My family loved this — especially my daughter who normally does not like "mixed" food," says reviewer Robin Brady.
Delmonico Hash Brown Potatoes
You only need four simple ingredients to create this irresistibly rich side dish. Cheesy, buttery, and comforting, you're sure to have no leftovers at the end of the night.
Sausage Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole
"Hash browns, sausage, eggs, and cheese. What's not to love?" asks recipe creator cathyalf. "It can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until ready. Great to share at work, for an overnight guest, and Christmas morning!"