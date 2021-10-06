20 Recipes That Start With Frozen Broccoli
Most of us have a bag or two of broccoli stuck in the back of the freezer. And that's good news! Because it's a snap to transform this frozen veggie into a delicious main dish or impressive side. Whether tossed into a casserole, puréed in a soup, or used to stuff chicken breasts, frozen broccoli is an easy way to add a bit of healthy green to dinner. These recipes show how to enjoy frozen broccoli without settling for the plain steamed variety.
Quick and Simple Broccoli and Cheese
A little cheese is an excellent way to dress up broccoli for picky eaters. Reviewer Jillian raves, "Definitely quick and definitely simple — a classic combination for a great side dish."
Broccoli Cornbread with Cheese
Dress up packaged cornbread with chopped broccoli, cottage cheese, onions, and plenty of Cheddar to create a casserole-like dish. "Made this for my picky husband (who literally gags at the smell or taste of broccoli) and he loved it," shares Susie P.
Broccoli Soup
Two packages of frozen broccoli are the base for this tasty soup, paired up with potatoes, onion, garlic, and chicken broth. Serve as-is for a light dinner, or place a piece of cheese toast atop to create a filling meal.
Broccoli and Rice Stir Fry
Make your own Asian-inspired stir-fried rice with this easy recipe. Each bite of soy sauce-coated rice is studded with pieces of broccoli, egg, and green onion.
Fried Broccoli
You'll never guess that this dish started with frozen broccoli after tasting this pan-frying method. JACKROX says, "This was really good and couldn't be easier, and probably the only way I will prepare frozen broccoli from now on."
Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Broccoli and Cheddar are the stars of this decadent casserole, with mayonnaise and cream of mushroom soup adding to the richness. Recipe creator Stacy M. Polcyn says it's among the kids' favorite dishes.
Cheesy Broccoli and Vegetable Soup
Bags of frozen broccoli and California mixed vegetables go into this produce-packed soup. The cheesy broth is velvety smooth, but if you'd like it thicker feel free to sprinkle in a few instant mashed potato flakes.
Broccoli Souffle
"Passed down through the generations, this broccoli soufflé recipe has become a holiday staple in our family," says Heather. "A savory taste with a crispy cheese topping makes it a sure win." This recipe works great as a lighter main or a side dish.
Broccoli with Lemon Butter Sauce
Who knew something so simple could be so flavorful? Tangy lemon and rich butter combine to dress up these frozen broccoli florets.
Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole
Using almost entirely convenience ingredients — like frozen broccoli, canned chicken, and instant rice — this casserole is ready in a mere 45 minutes. Not a fan of canned chicken? Some reviewers had success subbing in shredded rotisserie chicken.
Bowties and Broccoli
Sometimes less is more and this recipe is a prime example of that. Farfalle is tossed with broccoli, olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese, and garlic to create a flavorful yet simple pasta dish.
Broccoli Cheese Soup
Buttery, cheesy, and super smooth, what's not to love about this creamy soup? "This is a great recipe," says reviewer ELMOLVSU, "My 4 year old liked it even after she found out it had broccoli!"
Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken
Your basic chicken breasts get a flavorful update when stuffed with broccoli, garlic herb cheese, and plenty of gooey Cheddar. Recipe creator France C. gives this advice, "Buy thin-sliced chicken cutlets and save yourself the work of slicing them yourself. However feel free to cut regular-sized chicken breasts if you prefer. Slice in half horizontally, then pound thin to about a 1/4-inch thickness."
Broccoli and Cheddar Nuggets
Skip the chicken nuggets and serve up broccoli for dinner instead! These dippable nuggets are made with a base of frozen broccoli, Cheddar, breadcrumbs, and eggs.
Quick Chicken Divan
If you've got leftover chicken, this recipe is an easy way to transform it into a comforting dinner. Tender pieces of chicken and steamed broccoli are layered up with a creamy chicken-mushroom sauce and a topping of Cheddar cheese.
Spinach-Broccoli Soup
Frozen broccoli and fresh spinach team up to create this vibrantly green soup. A dash of Worcestershire sauce adds a savory depth, while quinoa contributes extra texture.
Broccoli and Sausage Cavatelli
Say bye to boring pasta with this spicy dinner option. Cavatelli is combined with broccoli and spicy Italian sausage for a filling meal. Each bowl is finished off with a sprinkling of red pepper flakes and grating of fresh Parmesan.
Broccoli Rice Casserole
This mild and homey casserole is the perfect partner for bolder main dishes. Each bite is packed with fluffy rice, rich cheese, and tender broccoli florets.
Easy Broccoli and Ham Quiche
"This quiche has great flavor and can be used for breakfast, lunch, or dinner," says recipe creator JenCanCook. "It tastes just as great the next day for leftovers!"
Ham, Potato and Broccoli Casserole
Frozen French fries, frozen broccoli, and leftover ham are the tasty trio that make up this stick-to-your-ribs casserole. Ham not a family favorite? Recipe creator SURELEE suggests swapping in cooked chicken.