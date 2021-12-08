20 Top Recipes That Start with a Bag of Frozen Blueberries
With a bag of frozen blueberries in your freezer, you can get your day off to a great start with a nutritious blueberry smoothie bowl or whip up a batch of blueberry pancakes, muffins, or scones with bursting blueberries in every bite. Maybe best of all, you don't have to say farewell to blueberry dessert recipes when the summer season has gone — we've selected our best frozen blueberry recipes so you can make blueberry cobblers, cheesecakes, and your favorite blueberry pies any time of the year!
Blueberry Smoothie Bowl
Whip up a quick smoothie base using frozen blueberries, banana, and cashew butter for a nutritious and delicious breakfast. Possible toppings are endless — try goji berries, grated coconut, chia seeds, or cacao nibs for added crunch and flavor.
Nutty Blueberry Oatmeal
Frozen blueberries are stirred into hot oatmeal that's flavored with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg for a cozy and aromatic start to your day! Ground flax, chia seeds, and sesame seeds add extra fiber and crunch factor.
Blueberry Flax Pancakes
Make these fluffy pancakes that are bursting with frozen blueberries any time of the year for a healthier, fiber-filled breakfast that'll keep you full until lunch.
Lemon-Blueberry Scones with Blueberry Glaze
A delicious whole-wheat spiced scone recipe that uses frozen blueberries, Greek yogurt, and lemon zest. They're even more impressive topped with a sweet blueberry glaze!
Blueberry Cornbread
If you love cornbread and you also love blueberries, you're gonna love how easy it is to make this cornbread with frozen blueberries. "This was excellent!" says home cook atopmtolympus. "Sweet and savory with warm, gooey blueberry bursts!"
Better-Than-Starbucks® Blueberry Pound Cake
This take on a Starbucks blueberry pound cake is made with frozen blueberries and ricotta cheese. The texture and taste of this cake is definitely delicious enough to rival the real thing!
Air Fryer Blueberry Crisp
These delicious, individually portioned fruity blueberry crisps only require a few pantry ingredients and frozen blueberries. So there's really no excuse not to make them! Plus, they are ready in no time using an air fryer!
Ricotta Berry Cake
This strawberry and frozen blueberry cake that's flavored with almonds, vanilla, and ricotta cheese has a baked cheesecake-like taste and texture that is sure to impress your guests!
Blueberry Lemon Loaf
Home cook lkatano was delighted with the results of this 5-star loaf cake: "I had a huge bag of lemons and bags of frozen blueberries to use up! Yummy...my new favorite lemon blueberry combination!"
Peach and Blueberry Cobbler
Dark purple frozen blueberries and bright-colored canned yellow peaches are topped with a buttery crumble mixture; bake until the fruit is bubbling and the topping is golden brown for an incredibly satisfying dessert any time of the year!
World's Best Lemon Blueberry Muffins
Juicy frozen blueberries, lemon zest, butter, milk, and sour cream are combined to produce extra-tender muffins that might just be the best you've ever had! Try them and see!
Blueberry Compote
This is a bright, fresh-tasting blueberry compote that's so easy to make using frozen blueberries. Spread on top of hot pancakes for a special breakfast treat or serve warm with a slice of angel cake and a scoop of ice cream for a luscious dessert.
Blueberry Upside-Down Mini Cakes
The fruit component for these delightful mini upside down cakes is made with an abundance of frozen blueberries — which means you can make it any time of the year. Top with a swirl of whipped cream for a pretty presentation.
Blueberry Cheesecake
Because this popular berry cheesecake uses frozen blueberries for the topping, you can (and probably will) make it for lots of occasions throughout the year!
Creamy Blueberry-Chia Pudding
Whip up this thick and creamy-textured chia seed pudding using frozen blueberries whenever you fancy an afternoon treat! It's all natural, with no refined sugars, so you don't need to feel guilty about enjoying it!
Individual Blueberry Crumble
A layer of flavor-packed frozen blueberries is topped with a crunchy, buttery, cinnamon- and nutmeg-spiced crumble in this cozy fruit dessert that's super easy to prep in individual portions.
Frozen Blueberry Cake
If you have bags of opened frozen blueberries cluttering up your freezer space, this chocolate and blueberry cake is the answer to your problem. Your whole family will thank you! Serve with blueberry sauce and a dollop of whipped cream.
Berry Trifle
Frozen blueberries and other frozen berries are ideal for using in trifle as all the juices will soak into the pound cake for a pretty presentation. This party dessert that deserves to be shown off!
Blueberry Pie with Frozen Berries
Jam-packed with frozen blueberries, this recipe proves you don't need fresh blueberries to make a fantastic pie. "Great!" says home cook Lisa Hanselman. "It totally held its shape after cooking!"
Blueberry Buttermilk Clafoutis
Frozen blueberries and buttermilk are used to make this delicious baked fruit dessert that's a clever twist on the classic French version. "HUGE hit!" says recipe reviewer Liz Jackson. "The kids love it! Definitely a new weekend treat in our house!"