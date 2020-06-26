25 Outstanding Fritter Recipes
You can fritter that! Pears, bananas, corn, carrots, crab, cheese, apples, pumpkin, cauliflower — sweet or savory, it doesn't matter — they're all fritterable! So come on, let's get to fritterin'.
Mom's Apple Fritters
Crisp, sweet, fluffy apple fritters. Roll them in cinnamon sugar. They're breakfast, snack, and dessert.
Zucchini Fritters
Is there a tastier way to get your veggies? A little yellow squash and shredded carrots round out these crispy cakes.
Buttermilk Hush Puppies
Don't be fooled by the adorable name, they're fritters. Crispy, delicious cornmeal fritters.
Cauliflower Fritters
Fried in a little olive oil, these are that rarest of all treats: the healthy, delicious appetizer. And bonus time, it takes mere minutes to prepare them. For more, check out our 10 Best Crispy Cauliflower Cakes.
Carrot Fritters
Shredded carrots combine with chopped onion and green onions in a thin batter. Yummy on their own or with a dipping sauce.
Corn Fritters
Old-timey corn fritters. At the height of summer, use fresh corn; otherwise, canned corn works great. Try them with warm syrup for a sweet-savory surprise.
Easy Banana Fritters
No apples? Reach for the ripe bananas.
Cheese Fritters
Cottage cheese creates the base for this fritter batter. "These are terrific!" raves Michigan Mommy. "One tip: don't make the dough balls too big. They don't cook in the middle, leaving a creamy center, which is still good, but not how they are supposed to be. Also make sure, as with all oil frying, that your oil it hot hot hot! That way they won't be greasy. These were so tasty, not heavy or greasy at all!"
Clam Fritters
"Love, love, love these clam fritters," raves Ms. Chef Esh. "I do not add the green pepper, I don't want to distract from the clams! I serve them with a 'blooming onion' sauce for dipping and boy do they go fast!"
Pumpkin Fritters
These plump little pumpkin fritters feature a hint of curry. "Easy, quick, light and yummy," raves Lindsey. "I cut the flour, as suggested in other reviews, added a touch more curry and a few dashes of garlic powder. Sprinkled them with coarse salt while still warm. Served with cucumber raita."
Elijah's Phulourie
"These savory fritters are made with split pea flour and a blend of mild spices," says JWARD100. "An East Indian snack that goes well with mango chutney!"
Peach Fritters
"We had a case of lovely O'Henry peaches and a fryer with leftover oil," says mtnfalcon. "Put two and two together and created this warm variation on various fruit fritter recipes. Kids loved 'em!"
Chicken Fritters
"These chicken fritters are delicious on their own but outstanding with a chicken dipping sauce," Yoly says. "Finger food at its best!"
Zucchini Corn Fritters
"These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing." — Danni Hughes
Lion's Den Lobster Fritters (Gluten Free)
"They are fantastic! My husband loved them, too. I used a package of imitation crab because that is what I had on hand. It was better than going out to eat!" — Lake girl
Air Fryer Vegan Sweet Potato Fritters
"Crunchy yet soft on the inside with a hint of spiciness, these creamy sweet potato fritters are quick to make in an air fryer. Plus, they're vegan!" — Yoly
Crab Fritters
"Freaking awesome. These are simple easy and maybe the best recipe on the website. I seldom make recipes without significantly more reviews and am extremely happy I tried this one. Good by themselves and with the sauce," Scott Pallo.
Bunuelos de Espinaca (Spinach Fritters)
"When I was young, my Argentinean friend often had these South American fritters packed in her school lunch. I was always willing to indulge in as many as she would allow! Eventually, her mother started packing extras! I've since lost her recipe, but this one produces the same delightful flavor and texture I relished as a kid. Enjoy for breakfast, lunch, or a snack." — Bake'n'Eat
Pear Fritters
"Simple easy and crowd-pleasing. Everyone enjoyed the original take on a classic and I can't wait to experiment," Molly M. says.
Spicy Chile Chicken Fritters
"These low-carb chicken fritters are bursting with flavor from Hatch chiles, cumin, and mayonnaise. Serve with extra wing sauce, if desired," Bibi says.
Summer Squash Fritters
"This is a fast and easy snack or lunch idea," Janet Shytle says. "They are so crispy that they're addictive. This is a great way to use the abundance of squash at the end of the season. There are so many vitamins in this, but the kids will only know how good they are."
Zucchini-Parmesan Cheese Fritters
"Mom, Dad, and two teen girls all loved this recipe," Irish Colleen says. "Don't be afraid to add new flavors to fit the meal you're serving. The first time we made it, we served it with sour cream as the recipe was written, and the combination is delicious! This is a keeper."
Pineapple Fritters
"Wonderful! In the last 24 hours my and hubs has gone through three batches of these. I did use almond milk instead of regular milk because that is what I drink. I was skeptical about the batter not having sugar in it but glad I waited. Do not skip the glaze part of this. That is where lots of the pineapple flavor and sweetness comes from." — CoOkInGnUt
Okra Fritters
"This was such a big hit! I added a little bit of bacon grease. And I also precooked my onions and okra just to soften it up a bit. My family demands that I make this again and again and again." — KimberlyOakes
Milky Sweet Fritters
"This recipe is very easy and fast to prepare using simple or basic ingredients. Even the kids will love it. Delicious served warm with hot tea or coffee." — NormaJ