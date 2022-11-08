10 Rave-Worthy Recipes to Serve at Friendsgiving

These 10 potluck-style recipes are ones your friends will definitely gush about at the Friendsgiving table. From juicy, roasted turkey legs, to bacon cheddar deviled eggs, it'll be difficult for your friends to contain their "mmms". Keep on scrolling to see why these praise-worthy dishes will help you to have the perfect Friendsgiving meal!

01 of 11 Turkey Meatloaf Muffins View Recipe Fordgal Savor the juicy flavor of turkey and the rich taste of meatloaf all in these mouthwatering, meaty muffins. And, a flavorful meaty taste isn't all that this dish has to offer because with the addition of Cheddar cheese, you'll be able to experience some cheesy goodness as well.

02 of 11 Awesome Sausage, Apple, and Cranberry Stuffing View Recipe Zesty sausage, a juicy apple, and luscious cranberries are just a few ingredients found in this delectable stuffing. However, we recommend not tasting it because after you do, you may not want to share it with your friends.

03 of 11 Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs View Recipe If you or your friends love deviled eggs, this bacon and cheddar version will be a lovely addition to your Friendsgiving feast! Read what reviewer Christy Ratto-Bixby had to say, "So good I didn't change a thing."

04 of 11 Classic Cheese Fondue View Recipe Unknown Whether you need a cheesy appetizer to hold your friends over until the main course or your guests just love a cheesy fondue, this recipe will satisfy all your hosting needs. Created using Gruyere and Emmentaler cheeses, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, cherry brandy, and other savory ingredients, this is one fondue that you just have to make.

05 of 11 Stuffed Peppers View Recipe Rita Make this year's Friendsgiving's meal a little more interesting with these stuffed bell peppers! Experience the crunchy taste of a bell pepper, tangy ground beef, zesty tomato sauce, and some savory seasonings all in this delightful dish. After your friends get through eating these colorful creations, they'll definitely ask for seconds.

06 of 11 Roasted Turkey Legs View Recipe If you don't feel like making a whole turkey for Friendsgiving this year, then we have you covered with these juicy, tender, roasted turkey legs. While this recipe only makes three savory turkey legs, it still is a nice change from the classic whole turkey.

07 of 11 Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes View Recipe bd.weld Enjoy some starchy goodness with these ultimate twice-baked potatoes. Baked potatoes are already a delectable side dish to savor but add some cheese, salt, pepper, crunchy green onions, bacon, and velvety sour cream, and you have a memorable dish that your friends will ask you to make for every holiday celebration.

08 of 11 Roasted Vegetable Medley View Recipe Recipe creator Lorelei gave the perfect reason as to why you should make this recipe for your gathering, she said, "This colorful vegetable medley dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory." So, this Friendsgiving serve your friends a dish that has a hint of sweetness but is also a savory taste plus the nutritious add-in of veggies.

09 of 11 Golden Sweet Cornbread View Recipe Yoly Serve this golden sweet cornbread at Friendsgiving and prepare for your friends be left speechless by its sweet taste. Whether you need a side dish or appetizer, this cornbread is sure to meet all your needs.