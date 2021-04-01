16 Fried Chicken Thigh Recipes to Make For Dinner
Looking for an easy, satisfying, and budget-friendly dinner to make with chicken thighs? You've come to the right place. Fried chicken thighs are always a good idea. Whether you're in the mood for something deep-fried, pan-fried, air-fried, or oven-fried, you should really bookmark this collection of our best fried chicken thigh recipes — you'll come back to it again and again.
Pickle-Fried Chicken
The brine from a jar of dill pickles adds flavor and keeps your fried chicken extra moist. Reviewer Bob Betts says this method works just as well with pork chops.
Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)
"When we talk about the greatest fried chicken recipes of all time, karaage has to be at or near the top of that list," says Chef John. The secret to this Japanese-style fried chicken is a super-thin coating that creates incredibly crispy, crunchy fried chicken that's also moist and intensely flavorful.
Eggnog Fried Chicken
OK, this sounds weird, but hear us out: An eggnog marinade imparts a sweet nutmeg flavor, which is perfectly balanced by spicy garlic-thyme-paprika breading.
Oven-Fried Chicken Thighs
Though these budget-friendly chicken thighs aren't technically fried, they're just as good as the real thing. A breadcrumb coating crisps up in the oven, which adds a welcome crunch.
Air-Fried Maple Chicken Thighs
"Fried" chicken in the air fryer is lighter than, but just as tasty as, its deep-fried counterpart. A sweet-yet-savory buttermilk glaze, made with maple syrup and garlic, makes this recipe absolutely incredible.
Easy Skinless Fried Chicken Thighs
Since these chicken thighs are skinless, they have fewer calories. "This recipe is a great find and so easy," according to reviewer galefb. "Didn't think skinless thighs could replicate fried chicken so well."
Italian Pan-Fried Chicken Thighs with Creamy Tomato Sauce
This quick pan-fried chicken dinner comes together in less than half an hour. Recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar thedailygourmet recommends serving with spaghetti squash or zucchini noodles.
Chef John's Crispy Korean Fried Chicken
"My oh my," says reviewer Jos. "This is some insanely delectable fried chicken!! Now I've tried some really great fried chicken in my time but this takes the cake! Crispy crunchy flavorful yummy goodness."
Heather's Fried Chicken
Looking for a classic, traditional buttermilk fried chicken recipe? Your search ends here. This crispy, tangy chicken is nothing short of amazing.
Chef John's Buffalo Chicken Nuggets
Chef John's kid-friendly take on a fast food staple has a cornstarch coating that ensures crispy chicken nuggets every time. Serve with one of our favorite homemade dipping sauces.
Mochiko Asian Fried Chicken
Chicken is marinated overnight with garlic, green onions, sweet rice flour, and oyster sauce, then it's deep-fried in vegetable oil.
Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken) with Honey Mayoster Sauce
Recipe creator schen1 says it's best to marinate this chicken overnight for maximum flavor. However, it'll work perfectly fine as a last-minute meal with the Japanese mayo-honey dipping sauce.
General Tso's Chicken
What's the secret ingredient in this restaurant-worthy meal? Banana ketchup, which is available in most Asian stores. If you can't find it, you can substitute regular ol' ketchup.
Fried Chicken Thighs with Raspberry Sauce
A sweet-savory sauce made with red raspberry preserves, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, and onion powder makes these fried chicken thighs uniquely delicious.
Chicken Fritters
Everyone will love this quick and easy finger food. Recipe creator Yoly says chicken thighs are best for this recipe because they're more flavorful, but chicken breasts will work just fine.
Family-Style Korean Fried Chicken
This isn't a quick fried chicken recipe (you'll need to marinate anywhere from eight hours to two days), but the irresistible flavor and crispy texture is certainly worth the wait.
