15 Tasty Tomato Soups to Help Use Up Your Garden-Fresh Tomatoes
There's nothing like a homemade soup that's been made using the fresh vegetables grown from your backyard garden. Whether you're looking for a soup your mom used to make, you're feeling under the weather, or you simply enjoy the taste of tomatoes, we have it all right here. So, skip the store-bought brands and keep scrolling through to learn all about the different types of fresh tomato soups you can create using the juicy tomatoes grown in your home garden.
Fresh Tomato Soup
Enjoy a fresh tomato soup created using the ripe, red tomatoes from your garden. Ready in 35 minutes, this deliciously creamy soup will make you forgo buying canned soup ever again.
Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Experience the sweet and savory flavors of basil and the juiciness of tomatoes in this rich and creamy tomato basil soup. Our only recommendation to make this soup even better is to serve it with a chewy grilled cheese sandwich.
Homemade Tomato Soup
While it may take a little more time to prepare this yummy soup, we promise you that it is totally worth it! With each spoonful, you'll be getting to savor juicy tomato, tangy onion, earthy oregano, and a whole bunch of other tasty ingredients. Once you're done making this soup, feel free to top it with some fresh basil.
Jersey Fresh Tomato Soup
If you're looking for a delectable way to show off the freshly grown tomatoes from your garden, then you should definitely try this recipe. As reviewer Dianna Brown-Brenny had to say, "This is a very tasty recipe and an excellent way to use up garden fresh tomatoes."
Roasted Tomato Soup
Relish the natural flavor of a tomato by roasting it in this delicious yet simple soup. Whether you choose to make this dish for family dinner or a dinner party, we promise that it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Garden-Fresh Tomato Soup
From your crunchy carrots to big ruby-red tomatoes and sweet onions, this tomato soup is the perfect way to utilize all of the fresh vegetables from your home garden or farmers' market.
Vegan Tomato Soup
In this vegan tomato soup recipe, you'll not only experience double the flavor from regular tomatoes and cherry tomatoes, but a healthy dose of vitamins and fiber from keeping the skin on as well. To really wow your dinner guests, top the finished soup with sprigs of basil leaves.
Cream of Fresh Tomato Soup
If you like your tomato soups to have a bit of extra cream, then consider making this velvety soup that is sure to warm you up with each taste as summer evenings start to cool off. All it takes to make this soup is eight ingredients and 45 minutes.
Sweet and Chunky Tomato Soup
Tomato soup is already a scrumptious dish all on its own but add in some chunky red and yellow bell peppers and you've got yourself one hearty meal. Reviewer Eskade also said, "I think this recipe is simply delicious!"
Hearty Hot or Cold Roasted Tomato Soup
Whether you prefer your tomato soup hot or cold, with this recipe, you get the best of both worlds! Make this soup for when you're trying to stay cool from the scorching summer heat or for when you're trying to keep warm in the freezing winter. Plus, this dish is also a great way to use any leftover tomatoes in your garden.
Zesty Tomato Soup for One
If you only need a tasty tomato soup for yourself, then you should absolutely make this recipe. This flavorful soup is zesty, tangy, and provides the right amount of comfort with each spoonful.
Fresh Tomato Soup With Crispy Cheese Toast
Everyone in your household will love this fresh tomato soup recipe that's served with some delicious cheesy toast. Either eat these yummy foods separately or dip the toast in the creamy soup for a taste that's pure comfort food.
Simple Roasted Tomato Soup
From the savory flavor of chicken broth to the Roma tomatoes, parsley, basil, yellow onions, red bell peppers, and olive oil, this delectable soup has it all! Make this soup for when you want to upgrade your usual tomato soup recipe.
Kentucky Tomato Soup
This delicious Kentucky tomato soup would not have the same flavor without the surprising addition of...black coffee. That's right, take your leftover morning beverage and add a unique taste to this traditional soup.
Roasted Garden Tomato Basil Soup
Produce eight scrumptious servings of this roasted garden tomato basil soup with a bonus addition of zucchini. And, to really impress your dinner guests, recipe creator mellie65, recommends serving this recipe with "gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches; add bacon and two different cheeses to make them extra-special."