22 Fresh and Easy Easter Appetizers

By Rai Mincey March 30, 2021
Credit: nt_bella

Start your Easter Sunday feast off the right way with these easy and fresh appetizer recipes. Dishes like deviled eggs, spicy lettuce wraps, and artichoke dip will satisfy without spoiling the main event. Try one of these versatile recipes and wow your guests with incredibly vibrant and elegant starters that everyone will love. Find your favorite easy Easter appetizer recipe here. 

Classic Pesto

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now
A fresh, vibrant pesto is always in style. Dip vegetables or crackers into this classic sauce for a quick appetizer that comes together beautifully. A perfect way to use an abundance of basil to wow your guests. 

Festive Finger Food with Smoked Salmon and Olives

Credit: nt_bella
These elegant canapés come together in just 20 minutes. Pumpernickel bread is topped with smoked salmon, avocado, fresh dill, and olives for a briny bite of goodness that will tie you over while you wait for the main event.

Spicy Chipotle Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
Add some heat to the appetizer course with these mouthwatering wraps. Generously spiced ground beef, beans, and bell peppers fill crisp romaine lettuce leaves, creating a light but satisfying starter. 

Potato Salad Bites

Credit: LauraF
Everyone's favorite side dish made mini. These easy-to-assemble rounds are packed with flavor from cornichons, celery, and dill. A vinegar dressing gives each bite a delightfully tangy kick. 

Pico Spinach Artichoke Dip

Credit: bd.weld
Easy ingredients like light cream cheese, pico de gallo, and frozen spinach make this dip a treat to make and eat. Chopped artichoke hearts create a uniquely delicious flavor that everyone will be raving about. 

Chef John's Tomato Tart

Credit: RMD
Ripe tomatoes, herbs de Provence, and a light sprinkling of Parmesan cheese gives this tart a wonderful, home-cook approved flavor. The crispness of the puff pastry and the jammy tomato layer create a memorable appetizer recipe. 

Mussels Vinaigrette

Credit: k0rnr0x2007
"Second time making it," says reviewer Bunkey. "So simple, inexpensive, and very tasty. Add a little heat with some green Tabasco and diced red onion or enjoy as is."

Japanese Deviled Eggs

Credit: lutzflcat
A fresh take on an old standard with plenty of kick. Wasabi paste, rice wine vinegar, and sesame seeds give these eggs luxurious flavor. Great for making ahead and sharing with family and friends. 

Best-Ever Cucumber Dill Salad

Credit: Holiday Baker
A crisp, refreshing salad with a creamy dressing that's hard to beat. Lime juice and red onion make this starter especially vibrant with a pleasantly sharp tang. Prepare and serve in under a half hour. 

Thai Green Curry Meatballs

Credit: France C
Moist pork meatballs made with fish sauce, lemongrass, and fresh ginger. An unexpected but downright delicious way to kick off your Easter feast. 

Shrimp Salsa

Credit: Melissa Goff
This top-rated recipe will be the talk of your Easter Sunday. Succulent shrimp are tossed with Roma tomatoes, cilantro, and red onion for a wonderfully balanced bite. Reviewers suggest adding imitation crabmeat in lieu of shrimp for a fun ceviche spin. 

Chile Cheese Triangle Toasts

Credit: lutzflcat
Expecting a large crowd? No worries. In just fifteen minutes, you can create cheesy, crispy, and spicy toasts that will feed a big group. Bake toasts until golden brown then enjoy. 

Antipasto on a Stick

Credit: Lindsey
An unbelievably simple recipe that's a hit for special occasions like Easter. "An easy, fun, and festive way to feed a crowd," says reviewer Esmee. "I bought a salami stick and cut it into chunks rather than using slices."

Mushroom Bouchees

Credit: lutzflcat
Begin your Easter meal with buttery mushroom sandwich bread rolls. An easy dish that creates seriously good flavor. 

Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Credit: Jennifer Baker
"The way the tangy, slightly salty goat cheese works with the syrupy, balsamic-coated strawberries and crispy, charred bread is a thing of beauty," says recipe creator Chef John. This lovely bruschetta is (almost) too good to eat. 

Lamb and Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

Credit: Chef John
Ground lamb, dried currants, and pine nuts combine to make the delectable filling for these dolmas. A generous dose of lemon juice brightens things up and gives each bite a delicious lift. 

Homemade Hummus

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
Create your own silky, tahini-based dip with this balanced recipe. Garlic powder, coriander, and allspice help to create the trademark hummus flavor that will make waiting for the main dish totally worth it. 

Pickled Shrimp

Credit: Shauna James Ahern
This briny and slightly spicy shrimp recipe is too easy not to make. Cook shrimp, combine with spices and pickling oil, then wait for the incredible flavor to develop. 

Simple Roasted Edamame

Credit: My Hot Southern Mess
Make your appetizers fun with this beautifully roasted treat. All you'll need are five ingredients and 25 minutes to create this crisp, healthy delight. 

Guacamole

Credit: bd.weld
This top-notch guac has thousands of 5-star ratings. The perfect base recipe to customize depending on preference. Garnish with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice for a great finishing touch. 

Parmesan Thyme Crisps

"These are so easy to make, and I really loved the addition of fresh thyme in this version," says Allstar Kim's Cooking Now. "These turn out so dainty and elegant."

Super Easy Fruit Dip

Credit: MamaAndi
Have something sweet to set the tone for your Easter spread. Simply combine frozen whipped topping and yogurt, and you'll have an airy, decadent appetizer that pairs perfectly with fresh fruit. 

By Rai Mincey