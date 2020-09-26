11 Favorite Fondue Recipes for a Fabulous Date Night In
Keeping your date night at home doesn't mean you have to settle for a basic dinner or cold takeout. Fire up the stovetop, shred a little cheese, and set up your own personal fondue station for a fun meal with candlelight. And don't forget dessert! White or dark chocolate fondue is excellent for a sweet ending to the evening.
Swiss Fondue
"There are many variations of fondue in Switzerland, but this is the most common version," says Diana Moutsopoulos. "My husband grew up in Switzerland and it's there where I truly began to appreciate fondue. I love the ritual and it's so fun (and easy!) for entertaining. If you can get your hands on it, a splash of kirsch just before serving really gives fondue a fortifying kick."
Parmesan Fondue
No one will ever guess that this creamy fondue dip just requires four ingredients. Neufchâtel and Parmesan cheeses melt down before being seasoned with a dose of garlic salt. Serve with crusty bread, cherry tomatoes, or mini meatballs.
Chocolate Orange Fondue
This dessert fondue gets a triple hit of citrus with orange liquor, juice, and zest all coming together. "Fantastic fondue," says reviewer Peggy. "I served it at my book club meeting with many different types of fruit and some shortbread."
Simple and Delicious Cheese Fondue
A traditional Swiss recipe, this version features the classic cheese choices of Emmentaler and Gruyere. Recipe creator Lisawas recommends serving it with baby red potatoes, pickled onions, and cornichons.
Cream Cheese Fondue
If you're serving someone who isn't a fan of stronger cheese flavors, then this is the recipe for you. Mild cream cheese is the base, with a few spices thrown in to liven up the taste. Serve with raw veggies or hearty bread, such as seeded or whole wheat varieties.
Peanut Butter Fondue
Nutty, sweet, and a hint salty, this peanut butter fondue checks all our boxes. Recipe creator Debra suggests serving it with "sliced bananas, apples, pound cake, angel food cake, or marshmallows."
Pizza Fondue
Pizza night just became high-brow with this fondue version. By using jarred spaghetti sauce, the recipe can be stirred together quickly for a fun dinner. Try serving with garlic bread, meatballs, and pepperoni.
White Chocolate Fondue
Rich and creamy white chocolate is melted down for this dessert fondue. Serve surrounded by seasonal fruit, pretzels, or marshmallows.
Cheddar-Beer Fondue
Your favorite lager can lend loads of flavor to this Cheddar and beer fondue. Try serving with sausage slices, soft pretzel bites, and Granny Smith apples.
Cheddar Fondue
Cheddar cheese soup is the secret ingredient to this easy-to-make fondue. The tang of cheddar and white wine is balanced out by the umami notes of Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Try it with ham, pickles, or veggies.
Chocolate Fondue L'Afrique
"It is extremely easy to make, but your guests will think it you slaved over it," says recipe creator calkevin77. Amarula, a popular South African liquor, is the star of this extra decadent fondue. If amarula isn't available in your area, many reviewers reported success by substituting a similarly creamy liquor such as Kahlua or Irish cream.