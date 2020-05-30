10+ No-Mess Foil Packet Dinners for Indoor and Outdoor Cooking
You probably already know that aluminum foil can be used for lining sheet pans and wrapping food for storage, but did you know it can be used to make your entire dinner? By making a packet with aluminum foil you can cook all kinds of things on the grill, in the oven, or over an open campfire. The packets create a sealed, steamy environment for gently cooking meat, fish, and vegetables. Best of all, many packets can be made into individual meals that can be customized. Whether you're eating inside or out, foil packet cooking is a fun project for the whole family to enjoy.
Ocean Packets
Corn and cherry tomatoes combine with fresh seafood to make a juicy and vibrant supper. Recipe creator TerryWilson says "If you can't find clams, use mussels. If someone doesn't care for clams, double up on the shrimp and/or scallops. Baking times may vary according to the ingredients you select."
Foiled BBQ Chicken with Corn on the Cob and Pinto Beans
A true summertime treat, fresh corn on the cob, beans, and barbecue chicken are cooked in individual packets in the oven. Recipe reviewer Paula says, "This recipe was so easy to throw together, required no attention to cooking, and husband said it was good."
Baked Salmon in a Foil Packet
An unusual mixture of marjoram and star anise flavor salmon cooked in foil on a bed of onions. Recipe creator NT Bella says "Baking salmon in a foil packet it a very healthy way of preparing fish, because you don't need to use any fat for the baking process."
Hobo Dinner
Ground beef patties, carrots, potatoes, and onions are baked together for an easy dinner. "My mother-in-law has made these for years," says reviewer Allana. "She makes them in individual foil packets and sprinkles them liberally with Worcestershire sauce and Heinz 57 sauce."
Foil Barbecued Trout with Wine
A perfect recipe for your next catch, whole trout are cooked with wine, butter, lemon, and parsley in a foil packet on the grill. Recipe reviewer Kat Lacroix says, "I don't have a BBQ so I baked the trout in the oven instead."
Pot Roast in Foil
A tightly sealed foil packet ensures that the pot roast stays moist. Recipe creator L Beech says, "You can add cubed potatoes and sliced carrots to the roast before sealing it in foil, but I like to serve it over mashed potatoes and gravy."
Fish in Foil
Cooking fish in a foil packet in the oven is not only simple and easy to clean, it also minimizes cooking odors. Recipe creator Denyse says, "The 'no smell' fish recipe that is the ONLY one I make for my family."
Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs
This recipe has a foolproof method. Rub ribs with a spice rub, slowly cook them in a sealed foil packet, then open the packet and coat the ribs in barbecue sauce and continue cooking them. Recipe creator Chef John says, "This works with literally any dry rub and barbecue sauce combo."
Tin Foil Stew
Chunks of beef, potato, carrots, and onion all come together in a foil packet and are seasoned with garlic, salt, and pepper. Just a tablespoon of each butter and water help the food to cook and keep everything juicy and moist.
Grilled Mediterranean Salmon in Foil
Recipe creator Paola Albanesi says "These salmon foil parcels are quick and easy to make on the grill, perfect for a nice summer evening meal." The packets may be prepared hours ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator and can be cooked in the oven or the grill.
Grilled Sausage with Potatoes and Green Beans
Smoked sausage, red potatoes, fresh green beans, and onions all cook together in one big foil packet for the ultimate summer barbecue dinner. It's an easy grilled supper that is not only simple to prepare, but also makes clean up a breeze.
More Inspiration
Check out our favorite Easy Camping Meals to Make Campfire Cooking a Breeze. Plus, explore our entire collection of Camping Recipes.