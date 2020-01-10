16 Flexitarian Recipes Featuring Legumes
Flexitarians are individuals who eat plenty of plants but still partake in meat dishes occasionally. They follow this mostly plant-based diet for reasons that run from personal health to environmental concerns. If you're curious about eating this way, or if it's already your everyday routine, then these 16 recipes will hit the spot. Each combines legumes and meat for a balanced dish that you're sure to enjoy.
Quick Bean and Turkey Italian Meatballs
A can of butter beans is mashed and added to these lean turkey meatballs. "These meatballs were delicious and so moist," says user Abby1919. "The beans added an amazing flavor."
Lentil and Sausage Soup
The use of rich sausage in this hearty soup is offset by a healthy dose of lentils. Choose brown lentils, and you'll achieve a more chunky texture; red lentils will break down and create a more creamy dish.
Easy Chili Cornbread Bake
Nothing is more comforting than a casserole, and this recipe really proves the rule. Cornbread is the base with a layer of seasoned ground turkey combined with chili and cannellini beans.
Tuna and White Bean Lettuce Wraps with Balsamic Syrup
These easy lettuce wraps are a great light lunch option, simply meal prep the filling during the week and pack the lettuce separately.
Chef John's Rocket Beans
Using a little meat as a flavoring for legumes is a great way to boost flavor while being health conscious. Here, butter beans are sautéed with pieces of bacon and rocket lettuce (aka, arugula).
Middle Eastern Rice with Black Beans and Chickpeas
Change up your rice and beans game with this Middle Eastern-inspired dish that pairs turkey with two types of beans.
Jerre's Black Bean and Pork Tenderloin Slow Cooker Chili
Fire up the slow cooker in the morning, and you'll be rewarded with this spicy stew. Don't forget to serve with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkling of cilantro!
Black Bean Turkey Burgers
These lighter patties may knock beef burgers out of the weekly rotation. "So quick and easy, fail-proof!" says user krisieyo1.
Coconut Curry Chili
An unusual combination that you'll be glad you tried, this new twist on chili features curry powder and mango chutney for a big boost of flavor.
Italian Chicken and Chickpeas
Ready in just 40 minutes, this Italian-inspired dish is packed with flavor thanks to a range of herbs.
Chicken and Lentils
Chicken, lentils, and carrots simmer in tomato sauce until tender in this unusual (but delicious) recipe.
Shrimp and White Bean Salad
There's no need to complicate dinner. Here's a simple yet satisfying meal -- "a really delicious and quick shrimp salad," says Colorado Karen.
Harira
A traditional Moroccan dish, this hearty stew uses lamb, lentils, and chickpeas. VTdadathome says, "Amazingly wonderful flavor and very hearty!"
Taco Bean Burgers
Combine everyone's two favorite foods – burgers and tacos — in this kid-friendly recipe that's quick to fix.
Salmon and Bean Burgers
With just a few simple pantry items you can whip up these impressive burgers that are made with a base of salmon and great Northern beans.
Turkey-Lentil Chili
Turkey and lentils combine to create a hearty chili that's perfect for a cold evening or an afternoon of watching football. "A favorite of mine -- make it at least once a month," says Natalie Hahn.
