15 Vegetarian Meals With 5 Ingredients (Or Fewer)
Eating a plant-based diet is easier than you think. Don't believe us? We've got your next meatless Monday covered! We've rounded up our best vegetarian meal recipes that call for just five ingredients — or fewer! In this collection of 5-ingredient vegetarian ideas, you'll find delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner inspiration that even the pickiest eaters will love.
Note: Some of these recipes call for cheeses that may contain animal enzymes (such as Gouda, Parmesan, Feta, and Pecorino Romano). To keep your meal totally vegetarian-friendly, make sure to check the label and opt for cheeses that are rennet-free.
5-Ingredient Mexican Casserole
This 30-minute Mexican casserole is easy to throw together with just canned refried beans, an onion, flour tortillas, jarred salsa, and shredded cheese.
Smoked Cheese Ravioli
"This dinner is quick and easy but tastes gourmet," recipe creator Amber says of this ridiculously creamy, super cheesy ravioli.
Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos
Seasoned chickpeas serve as a protein-packed, plant-based taco filling. Customize this recipe with your favorite toppings like cheese, jalapeños, or cilantro.
Egg in a Pepper
Wake up on the right side of the bed with this light, nutrient-rich breakfast. Make it by cooking an egg in a bell pepper ring. Simply season the egg with salt and pepper and you're good to go.
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
This classic Italian dish — with its signature Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper — feels fancy, but it's actually super easy to throw together on busy weeknights.
Vegetarian Potato and Squash Casserole
Potatoes are layered with yellow summer squash, tomatoes, and onions in this colorful vegetarian dinner. Reviewer frankaredia suggests sprinkling Parmesan between each layer for a cheesy surprise in each bite.
Eggplant Pasta
Looking for something delicious to make with fresh eggplant? Your search ends with this vegetarian pasta dinner. It's "absolutely a winner," according to reviewer harleydeluxegirl.
Roasted Cauliflower 'Steaks'
"This is a simple and beautiful way to cook a whole cauliflower," says recipe creator SPetrocelly. "These cauliflower steaks look beautiful on their own, and even better alongside a bit of mashed potato or yams. This is a great vegetarian alternative for meatless Mondays."
Broccoli Noodles and Cheese Casserole
This satisfying casserole is basically comfort food incarnate. Make it with just egg noodles, broccoli, Cheddar, and cottage cheese.
Balsamic Ravioli
Store-bought ravioli is tossed with butter and balsamic vinegar, then topped with toasted walnuts and Parmesan cheese. Reviewer Nicholio suggests browning the butter for extra flavor.
Simple Mexican Quinoa
This basic quinoa recipe works as a vegetarian meal or as a hearty side dish. Corn, tomatoes, and black beans add welcome color.
Bean and Cheese Toasterdilla
Your toaster is the key to this vegetarian recipe. Flour tortillas are stuffed with refried beans and shredded cheese, tightly folded, and then toasted until warm and gooey.
Curried Carrot Soup
Warm up on a chilly night with this quick and easy vegetarian soup. Recipe creator Doug Matthews says it's a great way to get picky eaters to enjoy carrots.
Queenie's Killer Tomato Bagel Sandwich
Cream cheese is spread over toasted bagel slices, then topped with Roma tomatoes and fresh basil. This easy lunch is easy to make in just 10 minutes.
Mediterranean Pesto Pizza
Greek pita flatbreads are topped with prepared pesto sauce, feta cheese, tomatoes and Kalamata olives. "This was most delicious....perhaps the best lunch I've ever had and far and away the best pizza I've ever had," raves reviewer Robin.
