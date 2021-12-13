15 Vegetarian Meals With 5 Ingredients (Or Fewer)

Eating a plant-based diet is easier than you think. Don't believe us? We've got your next meatless Monday covered! We've rounded up our best vegetarian meal recipes that call for just five ingredients — or fewer! In this collection of 5-ingredient vegetarian ideas, you'll find delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner inspiration that even the pickiest eaters will love.

Note: Some of these recipes call for cheeses that may contain animal enzymes (such as Gouda, Parmesan, Feta, and Pecorino Romano). To keep your meal totally vegetarian-friendly, make sure to check the label and opt for cheeses that are rennet-free.