15 Five-Ingredient Thanksgiving Dishes for an Easy, Tasty Turkey Day

There's no better time of year than Thanksgiving! From reuniting with relatives to participating in your favorite fall activities, this annual holiday has a special way of bringing you closer to your family and friends. And nothing creates a sense of togetherness like sitting around the Thanksgiving table and enjoying some delectable dishes. Whether you're on a budget or just looking to simplify things, each of these dishes has five ingredients (or less!) and deserves a spot on your Thanksgiving menu this year. Starting with a juicy, moist turkey and ending with the most classic Thanksgiving dessert of all time, these recipes will have you in and out of the kitchen in no time.

01 of 16 The World's Best Turkey View Recipe Isabell Mayer Kerins This Thanksgiving showstopper is one that your family won't soon forget. A simply roasted whole turkey is infused with natural sweetness from apples and seasoned with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Together they create a delectable, meaty main dish that your whole family will love.

02 of 16 Best Green Bean Casserole View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Swap out plain ol' green beans for this creamy casserole and watch everyone at the Thanksgiving table go, "WOW!" Made using a can of cream of mushroom soup, shredded Cheddar cheese, French onions, and the nutritious add-in of green beans, this classic casserole is perfect for your family's Thanksgiving feast.

03 of 16 Basic Mashed Potatoes View Recipe Meredith Food Studio Your Thanksgiving dinner wouldn't be complete without a bowl full of rich, buttery mashed potatoes and look no further than this top-rated recipe. "Oh my word," raves reviewer Cheryl Gillam. "This is SO easy!! Potatoes were the perfect consistency!! Thank you for posting this recipe. I will be heating the milk and butter separately from now on. Who knew a simple thing like that would make all the difference?"

04 of 16 Simple Macaroni and Cheese View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios This cheesy, buttery, classic Thanksgiving side recipe is one that will have your guests reaching for seconds... and thirds. You simply can't beat tender macaroni pasta folded in with a decadent melted Cheddar cheese sauce. With each bite, you'll be enjoying some warm, cheesy goodness.

05 of 16 Really Easy Bread Stuffing View Recipe Photo by geneviever. Create a simple bread stuffing that will leave your guests absolutely speechless. Packed with tender onions, pieces of white bread, and savory seasonings, this stuffing dish is overflowing with flavor. Reviewer Sandra Hale writes, "This is the best way to make stuffing ever! I just added 1 tsp of sage to this recipe and my family absolutely LOVES it!! This is the recipe we use for every occasion that requires stuffing!"

06 of 16 Maple Glazed Carrots View Recipe Whether your family is a fan of these nutritious veggies or you're searching for an easy side dish to make for Thanksgiving this year, these maple glazed carrots will certainly be the talk of the table. The best part? It uses just three ingredients.

07 of 16 Easy Creamed Onions View Recipe Add some extra creaminess and richness to humble onions and cook up an appetizing side dish for your Thanksgiving dinner. One tip that recipe creator Erin Noel adds is to make sure that you use fresh onions instead of frozen.

08 of 16 Simple Mashed Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe Grab some sweet potatoes, sugary maple syrup, milk, and butter and make an appetizing casserole for your guests that will have them saying "mmm" with each bite. And, since this casserole only takes about 30 minutes to prepare, your guests won't have to wait too long to savor this sweet casserole.

09 of 16 Brown Sugar n' Bacon Green Beans View Recipe Spice up your green beans by adding bacon and brown sugar. Sweet and savory, and oh so satisfying, this Thanksgiving side dish is made with only five ingredients. If you really want to take this recipe up a notch, consider using maple bacon instead of regular bacon as reviewer Emma Montague suggested.

10 of 16 Whipped Butternut Squash View Recipe Nothing screams fall and Thanksgiving like nutty, sweet vegetables like butternut squash. But this luscious Thanksgiving dish doesn't only have squash to offer; it also utilizes apple pie spice and brown sugar to amp up the fall flavor. As you dig into this light, spice-infused squash, you'll be reminded of beautiful fall scenery.

11 of 16 Sandwich Rolls View Recipe Chef John These sandwich rolls are the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer to hold your family over as they're waiting for the main event. Not only are these chewy rolls better than the ones at the supermarket, as Chef John says, but they are also made using only four ingredients.

12 of 16 Candied Yams View Recipe Meredith Food Studio Sweeten the deal with these candied yams! Made with miniature marshmallows, brown sugar, and sweet potatoes, this is one sweet dish that should be on your Thanksgiving table.

13 of 16 Cranberry Sauce View Recipe Meredith Food Studio You simply can't beat the nice, tart flavor that the juicy cranberry sauce has to offer. With over 2,000 5-star reviews, this 3-ingredient recipe makes it easy to earn a spot on your Thanksgiving menu. Hot tip: if you have leftover cranberry sauce, trying adding it muffins for a unique, fruity fall bake.

14 of 16 Homemade Turkey Gravy View Recipe One absolute must-have on any Turkey day table is homemade gravy, and this simple recipe goes back to gravy basics. Gravy has the ability to make your mashed potatoes even more appetizing and your turkey even more flavorful. This recipe uses just three ingredients, but author Travis Strean suggests you can amp up flavor by adding other spices such as rosemary, thyme, or cooking wines like Marsala.